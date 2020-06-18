The NTT IndyCar Series weekend doubleheader July 17-18 at Iowa Speedway will be held before limited crowds.

The series announced in a release Thursday that its twin 250-mile races and the ARCA race at Iowa will have a limited number of tickets available.

According to series and track officials, the maximum estimated crowd for both nights at the 0.875-mile oval would be between 5,000 to 6,000 people with proper social distancing.

Under health and safety protocols established with public officials, all fans will undergo temperature checks before entering parking areas. Groups of fans in attendance will be separated by at least 6 feet in the grandstands. Only essential racing personnel will have access to the infield.

According to guidelines provided on the Iowa Speedway website, fans will be provided complimentary masks upon entry. The track said “it is strongly encouraged for all guests to wear an appropriate face covering, but fans will not be required to wear one during the race weekend.”

Tickets will go on sale June 26 after existing ticketholders for the races have been assigned spots.

The IndyCar Series opened its season June 6 without fans at Texas Motor Speedway, and it will race without fans at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a July 4 doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

IndyCar’s July 11-12 doubleheader at Road America, which is the third track on the schedule, has yet to announce its policy.

Several racetracks gradually have begun to open their grandstands in the past two weeks. IMSA announced Tuesday that its July 4 race at Daytona International Speedway will have a crowd of up to 5,000.

Homestead-Miami Speedway played host to a crowd of 1,000 military personnel, first responders and their families for its June 14 races, and 5,000 fans will be allowed Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Bristol Motor Speedway announced Monday night that it would have up to 30,000 for the All-Star Race on July 15.

Here’s the release from IndyCar on Iowa Speedway:

INDIANAPOLIS (June 18, 2020) – INDYCAR will welcome fans to Iowa Speedway for the upcoming July 17-18 race weekend featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Iowa 250 races and the ARCA Menards Series race.

Under the guidance of public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal authorities, INDYCAR and Iowa Speedway will observe safe social distancing and provide enhanced hygiene and safety precautions for all fans in attendance at the event. Only a limited number of tickets will be available for the upcoming race weekend with each group of fans in attendance separated by at least 6 feet of distancing at Iowa Speedway, in order to align with Iowa state COVID-19 guidelines.

All previously purchased tickets for the July 17 and 18 race weekend will be honored by Iowa Speedway, including season tickets. Seating will be reassigned for all existing ticketholders in order to follow safe social distancing guidelines. Ticketholders will be notified about their specific seat locations in the coming days, and tickets will either be emailed or printed and distributed beginning July 1. A limited number of remaining tickets for the race weekend will then go on sale Friday, June 26, and fans will be able to secure their seats online through www.iowaspeedway.com or by phone at 866-787-8946.

Single-day tickets start as low as $15 for Friday, July 17 and $20 for Saturday, July 18, while all two-day ticket packages include a 10% discount. Tickets to the Iowa Speedway luxury hospitality suites will also be available for purchase, along with weekend camping and parking options. Safe social distancing protocols will also be in place for suite ticketholders and for all of the camping options at Iowa Speedway.

The July race weekend will feature two full points races for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on back-to-back nights – the Iowa INDYCAR 250s. Friday, July 17 will include the high-powered NTT INDYCAR SERIES cars competing in the first of two 250-mile races under the lights at Iowa Speedway. On Saturday, July 18, ticketholders will enjoy the ARCA Menards Series Shore Lunch 150 in the afternoon, followed by the second Iowa INDYCAR 250 race that evening.

As part of the enhanced health and safety measures for the event weekend, all guests will be screened in their vehicles with contactless temperature checks before entering the parking areas and only essential racing personnel will have access to the infield. Hand sanitizer and face coverings will be distributed to each guest when they enter the track, and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures will be implemented throughout the facility over the course of the weekend.

Additional protocols and guidelines for guests planning to attend can be found at www.iowaspeedway.com, along with pricing and seating options. A limited number of available tickets will be placed on sale beginning at 9 a.m. CT Friday, June 26 through the website or by calling 866-787-8946.