Slow starts hardly have hindered Supercross points leader Eli Tomac

By Nate RyanJun 20, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Eli Tomac laughed with the quiet confidence of someone who knew the question was legitimate but hardly was worried about the answer.

After two consecutive poor starts in main events at Rice-Eccles Stadium, how could he improve out of the gate in Sunday’s season finale (3-4 p.m. NBCSN; 4-6 p.m. NBC).

“At this point, I might as well let everyone go and then roll,” Tomac joked. “I don’t know. Just try to be a little bit better. I’m trying to protect that inside, but that hasn’t been working the past two rounds. Just got to be a little bit better.”

With a 24-point lead on Cooper Webb entering Sunday’s Round 17, Tomac actually could be much worse and still win his first 450 championship.

But the past two rounds have shown the likelihood is that even if he starts poorly again, it’ll be little matter. His No. 3 Kawasaki sliced through traffic quickly for a third place in Round 15 a week ago.

Eli Tomac has finished on the podium in seven consecutive races (Feld Entertainment, Inc.).

He was even better Wednesday in Round 16. Tomac fell to dead last into the first corner but gained 10 spots in the first lap and rallied to finish second, briefly seeming to be a threat to end Webb’s Wednesday’s winning streak.

“The first turn was just a joke,” Tomac said Wednesday after the race. “I was probably the last guy on the inside. I went defensive and that did not work in that first turn. Just really had to pick my way through the pack. Made a good move around second or third turn and then went to work. I felt I could make easier passes compared to the previous track.”

It seems the only weakness in Tomac’s game, and he acknowledges the starts can be “nerve-wracking,” particularly with Webb riding nearly as well on a streak of eight podiums.

“When you’re buried, so many things can happen out of your own power,” Tomac said. “That’s what’s sketchy about starting in the back. It’s a situation I don’t want to put myself in, but I was able to make passes quicker compared to (Round 15).”

Webb also has shown a propensity for getting faster as the race progresses, turning his fastest lap on Lap 25 of 29 with Tomac in pursuit Wednesday.

But the defending series champion wasn’t overly optimistic about beating Tomac in the finale.

Eli Tomac catches air at Rice-Eccles Stadium (Feld Entertainment, Inc.).

“For sure he’s got a nice points lead but wanted to make it to (the finale) and just see if there’s any hope,” said Webb, who is six points ahead of Ken Roczen. “To at least take it to Sunday was the motivation. And it’s really tight with me and Kenny on second in the series. There’s always motivation; never a lack for me.”

Nor is there for Tomac, who is on the cusp of a title that has eluded him in season that might have been better than this one. He had nine victories in 2017 and finished second in points, eight victories in 2018 and finished third and six victories last year and finished second.

In 2020, he has seven victories but also 15 consecutive top fives. He hasn’t finished outside the top four since a seventh in the season opener.

“Just consistency in general,” Tomac said about his title bid. “I’ve always had these weird two races, or three races. That’s really hit. I’m just feeling more level-headed. There’s less up and down emotions this year. Just on that same level the whole time.

“This year I’m ready from the get-go. That’s been big for me is I know I can make it the distance.”

Alex Zanardi remains in serious condition after handbike crash

AP Photo/Mauro Pimente
Associated PressJun 20, 2020, 10:05 AM EDT
ROME — Italian race car champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi was in a medically induced coma Saturday and remained in serious condition a day after crashing his handbike into a truck and smashing his face.

Zanardi, who lost both of his legs in a race-car crash nearly 20 years ago, was hooked up to a ventilator and had “stable” blood flow while his neurological status “remains serious,” the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena said Saturday in a medical bulletin.

“The condition of Alex Zanardi is serious but stable,” Dr. Giuseppe Olivieri said in a briefing outside the hospital. “He arrived here with major facial cranial trauma, a smashed face, and a deeply fractured frontal bone (forehead).”

“The numbers are good, although it remains a very serious situation.”

Zanardi was transported by helicopter to the hospital after crashing near the Tuscan town of Pienza during a relay race Friday.

Local TV at the scene of the crash showed what was apparently Zanardi’s handbike lying on its side at the edge of the road, and a large truck pulling a semitrailer parked ahead.

Late Friday, the hospital said Zanardi underwent “a delicate neurosurgery operation” due to “severe cranial trauma.”

The surgery lasted about three hours, after which Zanardi was moved to the intensive care unit.

“We won’t see what his neurological state is until he wakes up – if he wakes up. Serious condition means it’s a situation when someone could die. Improvement takes time in these cases. Turns for the worse can be sudden,” said Olivieri, who operated on Zanardi. “The operation went according to the plan. It’s the initial situation that was very serious.”

“The next step is to try and stabilize him over the next week or 10 days. Then if things go well, he could eventually be woken up and re-evaluated.”

Zanardi’s wife, Daniela, and his son, Niccolo, were at his bedside.

“As I told his wife, he’s a patient who is worth being treated,” Olivieri said, referring to his chances for improvement. “As far as a prognosis of how he’ll be tomorrow, in a week or in 15 days, I don’t know. But I’m convinced that he should be treated.”

Zanardi, 53, won two championships in CART in the United States before a brief move to Formula One. He returned to America and was racing in Germany in a CART event in 2001 when both of his legs were severed in a horrific accident the weekend after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

During his recovery, Zanardi designed his own prosthetics and learned to walk again. He then turned his attention to hand cycling and developed into one of the most accomplished athletes in the world. He won four gold medals and two silvers at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics, competed in the New York City Marathon and set an Ironman record in his class.

Prosecutors in Siena have opened a criminal investigation into the accident and the race’s organization — and specifically whether enough safety precautions were taken.

About 10 disabled riders were escorted by one police vehicle, local reports said.

Witnesses have said the accident occurred on a downhill section just before a curve in the road. Zanardi apparently lost control and veered into the oncoming lane. The truck apparently tried to swerve out of the way but couldn’t avoid the crash.

The truck driver, who was placed under investigation, tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

“The truck didn’t make a mistake,” said national team coach Mario Valentini, who was following the race. “Alex made the mistake.”

The race was part of a two-week relay event throughout Italy to promote the country’s rebirth after the coronavirus pandemic. It was created by an association led by Zanardi with an aim of bringing more Italians to the Paralympics.