Jenson Button, David Brabham win at virtual Indy in Legends Trophy

By Nate RyanJun 20, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Formula One champion Jenson Button and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner David Brabham won Saturday at virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the middle leg of the “Triple Crown” in the Legends Trophy sim racing series.

It was the first Legends Trophy victory for Brabham, who took the lead in the opening race after a multicar crash knocked Juan Pablo Montoya from first. Brabham led the final 14 laps and won by 2.059 seconds over Montoya and Andy Priaulx. Michael Jourdain Jr and Darren Turner rounded out the top five.

“Finally, I got to win one of these Legends races and on the oval at Indianapolis; I’m thrilled with that,” Brabham said. “It was fantastic racing on the oval. It’s amazing, everyone is enjoying it. It’s pretty intense in the race, just in trying to keep the car on the track.

“It’s so close racing with the tactics. It’s just little things here and there and you can lose a few hundredths and then you’re way back on the grid. It’s very competitive. There are great drivers in there, and I’m just pleased to finally get a decent result.”

Jenson Button won the second race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Legends Trophy).

Button won the second race, fending off a strong challenge by Fernando Alonso (who had swept the Legends Trophy’s last doubleheader at the Brickyard) and beating Petter Solberg by 3.633 seconds.

Max Papis finished third, ahead of Alonso and Emanuele Pirro.

“It was awesome to get a win, really cool,” Button said. “It’s always so much fun driving with these guys.”

Coming off June 6 victories at Monaco, Alonso and Priaulx were unable to complete the ROKiT Triple Crown. But Alonso still remains in the hunt for the third-round championship.

Heading into the Le Mans finale next week, he has a three-point lead (156-153) on Montoya. Brabham is third at 142 points.

In his Legends Trophy debut, action sports start Travis Pastrana finished 13th and 16th, respectively, in his first time on an Allinsports sim rig.

“For eSports, I’ve done a little bit of rallycross but this is a first for me,” said Pastrana, who was invited to the competition by Montoya. “Today was the first time I’ve driven an Indy car in sim or real life.

“I was just like a kid in a candy shop looking at the entry list. When Juan said, ‘Hey, do you want to get in the race?’ I was like, ‘you don’t have to ask me twice!’”

David Brabham takes the checkered flag in the opener (Legends Trophy).

Alex Zanardi remains in serious condition after handbike crash

AP Photo/Mauro Pimente
Associated PressJun 20, 2020, 10:05 AM EDT
ROME — Italian race car champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi was in a medically induced coma Saturday and remained in serious condition a day after crashing his handbike into a truck and smashing his face.

Zanardi, who lost both of his legs in a race-car crash nearly 20 years ago, was hooked up to a ventilator and had “stable” blood flow while his neurological status “remains serious,” the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena said Saturday in a medical bulletin.

“The condition of Alex Zanardi is serious but stable,” Dr. Giuseppe Olivieri said in a briefing outside the hospital. “He arrived here with major facial cranial trauma, a smashed face, and a deeply fractured frontal bone (forehead).”

“The numbers are good, although it remains a very serious situation.”

Zanardi was transported by helicopter to the hospital after crashing near the Tuscan town of Pienza during a relay race Friday.

Local TV at the scene of the crash showed what was apparently Zanardi’s handbike lying on its side at the edge of the road, and a large truck pulling a semitrailer parked ahead.

Late Friday, the hospital said Zanardi underwent “a delicate neurosurgery operation” due to “severe cranial trauma.”

The surgery lasted about three hours, after which Zanardi was moved to the intensive care unit.

“We won’t see what his neurological state is until he wakes up – if he wakes up. Serious condition means it’s a situation when someone could die. Improvement takes time in these cases. Turns for the worse can be sudden,” said Olivieri, who operated on Zanardi. “The operation went according to the plan. It’s the initial situation that was very serious.”

“The next step is to try and stabilize him over the next week or 10 days. Then if things go well, he could eventually be woken up and re-evaluated.”

Zanardi’s wife, Daniela, and his son, Niccolo, were at his bedside.

“As I told his wife, he’s a patient who is worth being treated,” Olivieri said, referring to his chances for improvement. “As far as a prognosis of how he’ll be tomorrow, in a week or in 15 days, I don’t know. But I’m convinced that he should be treated.”

Zanardi, 53, won two championships in CART in the United States before a brief move to Formula One. He returned to America and was racing in Germany in a CART event in 2001 when both of his legs were severed in a horrific accident the weekend after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

During his recovery, Zanardi designed his own prosthetics and learned to walk again. He then turned his attention to hand cycling and developed into one of the most accomplished athletes in the world. He won four gold medals and two silvers at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics, competed in the New York City Marathon and set an Ironman record in his class.

Prosecutors in Siena have opened a criminal investigation into the accident and the race’s organization — and specifically whether enough safety precautions were taken.

About 10 disabled riders were escorted by one police vehicle, local reports said.

Witnesses have said the accident occurred on a downhill section just before a curve in the road. Zanardi apparently lost control and veered into the oncoming lane. The truck apparently tried to swerve out of the way but couldn’t avoid the crash.

The truck driver, who was placed under investigation, tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

“The truck didn’t make a mistake,” said national team coach Mario Valentini, who was following the race. “Alex made the mistake.”

The race was part of a two-week relay event throughout Italy to promote the country’s rebirth after the coronavirus pandemic. It was created by an association led by Zanardi with an aim of bringing more Italians to the Paralympics.