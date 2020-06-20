After entering on top with a perceived edge at elevation and the points lead, Eli Tomac has a good chance Sunday to leave Salt Lake City, Utah, on top, too.
Tomac brings a 24-point edge on Cooper Webb and a streak of seven consecutive 450 podiums into Rice-Eccles Stadium for the 17th and final round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.
Tomac, a Colorado native who was raised in and trains at higher elevations, seems an overwhelming favorite to win his first Supercross championship.
Webb, who has eight consecutive podiums and three victories in Salt Lake City, is the only other title contender after Ken Roczen was eliminated in Round 16.
In the 250 class, Chase Sexton (East) and Dylan Ferrandis (West) enter the full division showdown with slight leads. Sexton is three points ahead of Shane McElrath, and Ferrandis has a seven-point lead on Austin Forkner
(All times are ET)
BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 17 will begin Sunday at 3-4 p.m. ET on NBCSN and move to NBC from 4-6 p.m. ET. The event also will be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, and NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross Pass.
WEATHER: Weather Underground forecasts temperatures around 82 degrees at race time under partly sunny skies.
FORMAT: The season finale will feature an East/West Showdown in the 250SX class.
-
- 450SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results
- 250SX Class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results
- Two qualifying sessions will be held for gate pick
- 250SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
- 450SX Class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
- 250SX Class Main Event
- 450SX Class Main Event
ROUND 16 RECAP: Cooper Webb remained perfect on Wednesday nights at Rice-Eccles Stadium while Eli Tomac closed in on his first 450 championship. Click here for details.
STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 16: 450 points | 250 West points | 250 East points