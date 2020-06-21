Eli Tomac became the oldest rider in Supercross history to win his first championship in the premier 450 division as Zach Osborne won the 2020 season finale Sunday.
Tomac, 27, clinched the title with a fifth-place finish that snapped a streak of seven consecutive podiums in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Cooper Webb, the only other eligible championship contender, fell in a first turn pileup and finished eighth, ending a string of eight consecutive podiums.
With the first 450 victory of his career, Osborne became the first rider other than Tomac, Webb and Ken Roczen to win during the final seven rounds.
All of the events were contested at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, after the series was paused for an 85-day layoff because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Jason Anderson, who led a race-high 15 laps, until he lost his seat with a few minutes remaining, finished second, followed by Dean Wilson (who led six laps) and Malcolm Stewart.
Webb finished second in the season standings, five points ahead of Roczen, who was seventh in the finale.
In what could be the final 450 event of his storied career, two-time champion Chad Reed finished 10th.
The 250 East/West Showdown finale delivered some interesting twists when a red flag on Lap 2 necessitated a full restart of the main event.
In the 250 West class, Dylan Ferrandis successfully defended his championship after needing to advance through the Last Chance Qualifier. Ferrandis crashed hard in the heat race but rebounded by winning the LCQ.
In the Showdown, Ferrandis got a tough start and was running seventh when Austin Forkner, the other title contender, crashed hard on the second lap while running second. An injured Forkner wasn’t present for the race’s full restart, handing the championship to Ferrandis (who finished fourth in the main event despite another fall) for the second consecutive year.
In the 250 East class, Shane McElrath caught a tough break when the race was restarted, wiping out a big lead he had on championship rival Chase Sexton. After the restart, Sexton got a better start and worked with teammate Jett Lawrence to get past McElrath and into the lead.
Sexton won the main event (his fifth of the season) and his second consecutive 250 championship while McElrath finished second.
