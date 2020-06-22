NHRA: Tony ‘The Sarge’ Schumacher to race for first time in 20 months

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 22, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT
The Sarge is returning to active duty.

Eight-time NHRA Top Fuel Champion Tony “The Sarge” Schumacher will climb back behind the wheel for the first time in 20 months when NHRA resumes its 2020 schedule July 11-12 and again July 18-19.

Both races will be held – with fans in attendance – at Lucas Oil Raceway in suburban Indianapolis as the NHRA returns to competition after a more than four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schumacher, son of team owner Don Schumacher, has been sidelined since the end of the 2018 season when a nearly 20-year sponsorship from the U.S. Army came to an end.

It was that same sponsorship that led to the younger Schumacher gaining the colorful nickname of “The Sarge,” complete with a military-style buzzcut hair style that became his trademark.

Unfortunately, Schumacher — the winningest driver in Top Fuel history with 84 career wins — was unable to find full sponsorship to continue his program, so he’s remained inactive since the Army marched away.

Still, Schumacher — whose eighth and most recent championship was in 2014 and whose last win was at Bristol, Tennessee on June 17, 2018 — is ready to get back in the saddle again.

“I’m pumped up,” Schumacher told NBC Sports. “I’ve been looking forward to this and the opportunity to do it at Indy, my most successful track you know ever, and to do it two weekends in a row. Just a whole lot of great things came together, so I’m really looking forward to it. To be able to get in a race car and go fast again after a year and a half, it’s a beautiful moment.”

“The Sarge” is back. Tony Schumacher will compete in two NHRA races on back-to-back weekends next month in Indianapolis. Photo: Don Schumacher Racing.

Schumacher has not been behind the wheel since the season-ending race at Pomona, California on November 11, 2018. He plans to shake off the rust in several test runs at Lucas Oil Raceway on Thursday, July 9, two days before the race gets underway.

“I’ve made an awful lot of laps there,” Schumacher said. “I’ve made so many laps for so many years that it was so natural. I’ve driven that race car enough times where it ought to come right back and be 1,000% natural, you know. It’s just super cool and it’s just a great opportunity.”

While Schumacher’s legion of fans will likely be excited he’s returning, there is a bit of a caveat: for now, it’s just for those first two races at Indy. He has nothing lined up after that, not even for the annual U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis on Labor Day weekend.

But at the same time, Schumacher is hoping his performance in those two races will convince one or more sponsors to come on board and get him back on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series circuit on a full-time basis.

Given that there have only been two races held thus far this year – before the pandemic hit – Schumacher could still end up in contention for the championship if funding is found for all of the remaining 17 races left on this season’s schedule (that includes the two races next month at Indy).

“I’d love for someone to step up but I don’t want to lose focus,” Schumacher said. “One thing in 200 speeches a year I did was tell kids do not think about next year and forget to enjoy right now.

This is how Tony Schumacher’s Top Fuel dragster will look when he returns to race for the first time in 20 months next month. Images: Don Schumacher Racing.

“I want to make sure that I’m spending 110% of my time focused on the first race, and then the following week, I’ll focus on that. I’ve been blessed right now with an opportunity to run my favorite race of the year twice in a row with an incredible company on the side (Global Electronic Technology), people who care about racing, so that’s pretty bad to the bone.

“If things pan out and later somebody comes up, so be it, I’m always looking forward to that. But I’m not going to lose touch with reality and the reality is I’ve got two races to go, I’m going to have a great time and I’m going to do it.

“I’m getting into a car I haven’t seen in a year and a half. My focus has to be disciplined. I’ve got to go out and win this race. I’ve been missing this. I’ve won at Indy 10 times and I’ve got a chance to add a little bit to something that’s going to be very difficult for anyone to ever reach.”

Schumacher admits that as each day, week and month has gone by since his last race at the end of 2018, there were times he wondered if he’d ever ride again. But he also has never lost hope that something would eventually come through, even if it was later rather than sooner.

“You always wonder,” he said. “For me, I was like, okay, man, do I just leave it that it was the Army car and we’re done? But I’ve had so many good calls with so many big sponsors, and felt something would come up, something’s out there and it’s big.

“I’ve always said that God’s always got a big plan, waiting for the right moment and the right thing. In time, the right thing and a long-term deal might come up. But right now, we’re just going to kick ass, win Indy twice and have an opportunity to do something I’ve longed to do for the last year and a half.”

Eli Tomac wins first championship in 450 as Zach Osborne claims first win

By Nate RyanJun 21, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT
Eli Tomac finally won the championship to validate his career at Supercross’ top level, while Zach Osborne made a statement his career is just getting started.

Tomac, 27, became the oldest rider to win in the 450 division of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series, clinching with an uneventful fifth-place finish Sunday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It capped a remarkable season on Father’s Day for the Kawasaki rider, whose daughter, Levi, was born April 26. After four runner-up points finishes and winning the most races in 2017 and ’18, Tomac finally put together the championship consistency in his sixth full season.

POINTS, RESULTS: Final statistical breakdown from the season finale

“Just unbelievable circumstances,” Tomac, who led the series with seven victories, told NBC. “I just always think back to this whole lifetime of riding. Going through everything. The failures with the team. Coming here with the whole COVID going on right now. So pretty unbelievable.

“There was a time we didn’t even know if we were going to be able to ride or not. Between Daytona and this swing of the series. So it’s finally here and unbelievable.”

After an 85-day layoff from March through May because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the season finale capped a stretch of seven events in 22 days without any fans at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The first six events in Salt Lake City were won by the top three riders in the points: Tomac, Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen.

Osborne interrupted that run Sunday with the first 450 victory of his career. His Husqvarna teammates Jason Anderson, who had been leading until late in the main event when he lost his seat, and Dean Wilson made it a sweep of the top three for the team. Malcolm Stewart finished fourth.

Osborne rebounded after a hard crash in the first practice that required an MRI on his chest after he landed on his handlebars.

“That’s normally a game-changer on race day, but I was able to turn it around,” said Osborne, who added that he “got a little bit lucky” because he lost a side panel on his No. 16 and would have finished second if Anderson hadn’t lost his seat.

The win came at the end of a mostly disappointing second season in which he missed two races with an injury.

“I think it’s huge to get that out of the way and win one before the end,” Osborne told NBC Sports Gold’s Will Christien about the win. “I was rather mediocre until the break. I’ve enjoyed my time in Salt Lake. It’s been an incredible time and learned a lot and been a new way of racing.”

Chad Reed (Feld Entertainment, Inc.).

Chad Reed finished 10th in what could be the final 450 start of his illustrious career and gave an emotional salute to his fans during the NBC Sports Gold postrace show.

In an emotional interview with Daniel Blair on NBC Sports Gold (video above), Reed said this might have been his last race because the slog of getting through practice and qualifying was wearing thin (Reed jokingly has been lobbying series promoter Feld to add a champion’s provisional for the main event).

“It’s so hard to put it into feelings,” Reed said. “The whole last couple of days have just been steamrolling. When you start getting text messages and social media stuff, it starts to hit home.

“When you start off a day when the track is muddy and nasty, this may be the last one. I don’t enjoy practice to the main event anymore. I just love racing main events. That’s when it’s real. The track was brutal.

“When you see the champ in front of me, Ken Roczen struggling. I just was ticking away, putting laps together. Probably my best ride of the season, and it’s on Father’s Day.

“I think it’s time to go be a good dad.”

The 250 East/West Showdown finale delivered a pair of back-to-back champions after the main event was restarted because of a red flag for championship contender Austin Forkner (who was injured in a crash and withdrew).

Chase Sexton of La Moille, Illinois, scored his fifth victory of the season, outdueling runner-up Shane McElrath to win his second consecutive 250 East championship. Sexton and McElrath ceded the lead to each other midway through before Sexton pulled away for good on his Honda.

Everyone said I got lucky (last) year, and that fired me up coming into this season,” said Sexton, who will move up to the 450 class next year with HRC Honda. “As a kid from Illinois who grew up in a town of 800 people, it feels so good. Man, I could not be more excited.

“Shane was trying to play a little bit of games, which is whatever. I pulled away and made it happen. Can’t thank my team enough; they’ve been behind me since I turned pro. Man, this feels so good. I can not begin to explain where I’m at right now.”

Dylan Ferrandis survived a tumultuous finale, finishing fourth after wiping out in the head. The French rider made the main event after winning the Last Chance Qualifier. He was trailing early in the first attempt at the main event before Forkner crashed while running second. That ensured Ferrandis would win his second consecutive championship.

“The most difficult day of my life,” Ferrandis told NBC while getting choked up with emotion. “So much emotion today after winning the LCQ. That was tough. Main, got a good start, I wanted to push, and when I saw Austin, it breaks my heart honestly for him.

“So amazing. Never expected to do back-to-back championships in my life. It’s unbelievable. Just thank my team, my wife, my trainer. I can’t talk anymore.”