SIENA, Italy — Alex Zanardi will remain in a medically induced coma until at least next week.
The hospital in Siena where he is being treated, after a crash on his handbike, made the announcement Tuesday.
The Italian auto racing champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist remained in “stable condition” following a fourth night in intensive care at Santa Maria alle Scotte Hospital.
“Eventual reductions of the (coma), in order to evaluate his neurological state, will be taken into consideration starting next week,” the hospital said in a medical bulletin.
Zanardi, who lost both of his legs in an auto racing crash nearly 20 years ago, has been on a ventilator since he crashed his handbike into a truck near the Tuscan town of Pienza on Friday during a relay event.
He suffered serious facial and cranial trauma, and doctors have warned of possible brain damage.
The 53-year-old Zanardi won two championships in CART in the United States and had two stints in Formula One. During a CART race in Germany in 2001 both of his legs were severed in a horrific accident. Zanardi designed his own prosthetics and learned to walk again.
He then turned his attention to hand cycling and won four gold medals and two silvers at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics. He also competed in the New York City Marathon and set an Ironman record in his class.
MotoGP will restart its 2020 season next month in Spain. Plan accordingly with this MotoGP schedule on NBCSN.
The opening round at the Jerez circuit will be shown at 8 p.m. ET July 19 on NBCSN.
The world’s premier motorcycle road racing series announced June 11 that it will hold a minimum of 13 events this year from July through November. There could be four additional races through Dec. 13 outside of Europe (including Circuit of the Americas); those dates remain TBD and will be confirmed by July 31, according to MotoGP.
MotoGP’s Moto2 and Moto3 divisions were able to begin their seasons in Qatar (where Joe Roberts became the first American on pole position in 10 years), but the premier series and support classes have been sidelined since March by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
MotoGP schedule on NBCSN for 2020 (all times are ET)
|Stop
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|Air Time
|Network
|
|
|
|
|(ET)
|
|1
|8-Mar
|Qatar – Moto2
|Losail International Circuit
|12:30 PM
|NBCSN
|2
|19-Jul
|Spain
|Circuito de Jerez
|8:00 PM
|NBCSN
|3
|26-Jul
|Andalucia
|Circuito de Jerez
|7:30 AM
|NBCSN
|4
|9-Aug
|Czech Republic
|Automotodrom Brno
|7:30 AM
|NBCSN
|5
|16-Aug
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring – Spielberg
|7:30 AM
|NBCSN
|6
|23-Aug
|Styria
|Red Bull Ring – Spielberg
|1:00 AM
|NBCSN
|7
|13-Sep
|San Marino
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|2:30 PM
|NBCSN
|8
|20-Sep
|Emilia Romagna
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|7:30 AM
|NBCSN
|9
|27-Sep
|Catalunya
|Barcelona – Catalunya
|11:00 PM
|NBCSN
|10
|11-Oct
|France
|Le Mans
|7:00 PM
|NBCSN
|11
|18-Oct
|Aragon
|Motorland Aragon
|7:00 PM
|NBCSN
|12
|25-Oct
|Teruel
|Motorland Aragon
|4:30 PM
|NBC
|10:30 PM
|NBCSN
|13
|8-Nov
|Europe
|Comunitat Valencia – Ricardo Tormo
|10:00 PM
|NBCSN
|14
|15-Nov
|Comunitat Valencia
|Comunitat Valencia – Ricardo Tormo
|2:30 PM
|NBC
|11:00 PM
|NBCSN
|
|TBD
|Americas
|Circuit of the Americas
|
|
|
|TBD
| Argentina
|Termas de Rio Hondo
|
|
|
|TBD
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|
|
|
|TBD
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|
|