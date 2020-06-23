MotoGP will restart its 2020 season next month in Spain. Plan accordingly with this MotoGP schedule on NBCSN.
The opening round at the Jerez circuit will be shown at 8 p.m. ET July 19 on NBCSN.
The world’s premier motorcycle road racing series announced June 11 that it will hold a minimum of 13 events this year from July through November. There could be four additional races through Dec. 13 outside of Europe (including Circuit of the Americas); those dates remain TBD and will be confirmed by July 31, according to MotoGP.
MotoGP’s Moto2 and Moto3 divisions were able to begin their seasons in Qatar (where Joe Roberts became the first American on pole position in 10 years), but the premier series and support classes have been sidelined since March by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
MotoGP schedule on NBCSN for 2020 (all times are ET)
|Stop
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|Air Time
|Network
|(ET)
|1
|8-Mar
|Qatar – Moto2
|Losail International Circuit
|12:30 PM
|NBCSN
|2
|19-Jul
|Spain
|Circuito de Jerez
|8:00 PM
|NBCSN
|3
|26-Jul
|Andalucia
|Circuito de Jerez
|7:30 AM
|NBCSN
|4
|9-Aug
|Czech Republic
|Automotodrom Brno
|7:30 AM
|NBCSN
|5
|16-Aug
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring – Spielberg
|7:30 AM
|NBCSN
|6
|23-Aug
|Styria
|Red Bull Ring – Spielberg
|1:00 AM
|NBCSN
|7
|13-Sep
|San Marino
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|2:30 PM
|NBCSN
|8
|20-Sep
|Emilia Romagna
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|7:30 AM
|NBCSN
|9
|27-Sep
|Catalunya
|Barcelona – Catalunya
|11:00 PM
|NBCSN
|10
|11-Oct
|France
|Le Mans
|7:00 PM
|NBCSN
|11
|18-Oct
|Aragon
|Motorland Aragon
|7:00 PM
|NBCSN
|12
|25-Oct
|Teruel
|Motorland Aragon
|4:30 PM
|NBC
|10:30 PM
|NBCSN
|13
|8-Nov
|Europe
|Comunitat Valencia – Ricardo Tormo
|10:00 PM
|NBCSN
|14
|15-Nov
|Comunitat Valencia
|Comunitat Valencia – Ricardo Tormo
|2:30 PM
|NBC
|11:00 PM
|NBCSN
|TBD
|Americas
|Circuit of the Americas
|TBD
|Argentina
|Termas de Rio Hondo
|TBD
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|TBD
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit