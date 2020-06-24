Photos and image courtesy Don Schumacher Racing

NHRA: Cory McClenathan to unretire for two races next month in Indy

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 24, 2020, 12:53 PM EDT
The Mac Attack is back.

Veteran NHRA Top Fuel driver Cory McClenathan — also known as “Cory Mac” — will come out of retirement to drive in next month’s first two races of the resumed 2020 NHRA national event schedule.

Both races will be held at Lucas Oil Raceway in suburban Indianapolis on July 11-12 and July 18-19.

The 57-year-old McClenathan’s return to racing will be brief. He plans to retire again after competing in those two races, which he’s calling his “redemption tour.”

He explained the reason why in a media release issued Wednesday morning:

“I had made the decision to hang up my driving shoes last year, but I ran the last three events of the 2019 season, and things didn’t go as I had hoped. I was left feeling like I had some unfinished business.”

McClenathan will drive for Don Schumacher Racing, who he previously raced for earlier in his career, including earning five of his 34 career Top Fuel wins for between 2008 and 2010.

“I’ve known Don Schumacher and the Schumacher family for years and have remained close with them,” McClenathan said. “Don knew that I really wanted to go out with a bang last year, and that didn’t happen.

“So when all of this talk of re-starting the 2020 season with two consecutive Indy races came about, he told me that if I could come up with the necessary funding, I could run those two events in a DSR Top Fuel dragster.

“DSR is a top-tier team, so to be able to drive with them again is a big deal to me; the opportunity was just too good to pass up. I called upon my longtime partners and we were able to put a deal together which will allow me to race at the first two Indy events.”

McClenathan is one of the more notable drivers in Top Fuel history. He was the first driver to break the 320 mph barrier and also the first driver to cover the quarter-mile in under 4.80 seconds. He also has more than 500 career individual round victories in NHRA Top Fuel competition.

The Corona, California resident is currently ninth on the NHRA Top Fuel all-time wins list. If he wins either race in Indianapolis, he would tie “Big Daddy” Don Garlits’ mark for eighth on the list with 35 wins apiece.

McClenathan will pilot DSR driver Leah Pruett’s back-up car, and will be reunited with his former crew chief, Todd Okuhara, who will tune both McClenathan’s dragster as well as Pruett’s primary ride in the two Indy races.

Indianapolis has been a successful venue for McClenathan. He has two NHRA U.S. Nationals wins (1996 and 1999) and two runner-up finishes there.

McClenathan isn’t the only driver coming back next month. Eight-time champion and the winningest driver in Top Fuel history (84 wins), Tony Schumacher, will also race in next month’s races at Indy.

Although the pair has been longtime friends, they’re also staunch rivals on the dragstrip.

“An ideal situation would be meeting up with Tony in the final round,” McClenathan said. “I think the fans would really get a kick out of watching us battle it out.

“We raced against each other in the 1996 U.S. Nationals finals; it was Tony’s first time competing in Top Fuel. I ended up winning but I think it would be really fun and special if we could have a repeat of that.”

McClenathan is putting Schumacher and all other Top Fuel drivers on notice: “I’m just so excited to get back out there, see the fans, and hopefully add another Wally (a national event win) trophy to my collection. Yes, I’m here to have fun, but I’m also here to win.”

‘I have blown it a few times’: Eli Tomac finally scales title mountaintop

By Nate RyanJun 23, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
With the elusive Supercross 450 championship finally in his grasp, Eli Tomac could admit how far away it once had seemed.

As he celebrated with his newborn daughter and family on Father’s Day at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, the usually stoic Tomac had some joyful moments, but there was one overriding emotion.

“It was really just relief,” he said Sunday night on a Zoom media conference call. “I’m up to 34 (career) wins. I’m like I better get one of these (championships) before I’m done.

FINAL POINTS: 450 standings | 250 East standings | 250 West standings

“Just relief. Just really relief. It just drove me crazy. It’s been driving me up the wall — seriously.”

The wait lasted more than three years since 2017 when Tomac had a series-nine victories but finished runner-up in points to Ryan Dungey, who had only three victories but no finishes lower than fourth.

Eli Tomac crosses the finish line in the finale (Feld Entertainment, Inc.).

The following season might have been even tougher, as Tomac won a series-high seven times but also scored only two points in the first two rounds and finished outside the top 10 in three other events. He finished third in points.

Last year marked his third second-place finish in the points and a nagging sense that the window already might have closed in a racing series with a very limited shelf life. Examples such as Chad Reed (who retired Sunday from full-time competition at 38) are extremely rare. Most riders leave the starting gate before their 30s.

Though Tomac was in his typically low-key demeanor Sunday night, he predicted “I’ll really wake up tomorrow and feel it.

“I really thought I was getting to maybe be running out of time (to win a championship) when you look at the past,” he said. “I’m 27 and there’s some people that doubt you, and I have blown it a few times. Being able to fix that inconsistency was a huge relief that way.”

Tomac’s title proved one for the ages: The oldest first-time champion in Supercross also is the first father to wear the crown (daughter Lev was born April 26).

Eli Tomac holds aloft his newborn daughter, Lev, while celebrating with his family after his first 450 championship (Feld Entertainment, Inc.).

He won the title by 25 points but still rode wisely to a fifth-place finish Sunday.

It was his second-worst finish of 17 races in a season in which he finally blended consistency with his penchant for winning.

With a series-high seven victories, Tomac moved into a tie with four-time champion Ryan Dungey for sixth on the all-time win list. “That’s really what kept me in it was I can still win races,” Tomac said about how he overcame doubts he could win the title.

A newfound mental toughness also helped.

“I almost feel like I’ve had to put ice in my veins,” he said. “Not care about what other people say or think and try to improve on those weaknesses. Emotionally, just have ice in your veins. You have to block everyone out, all the negative comments or thoughts, and that’s it. You got to be just cold but steady.”

That might be easier for Tomac, who concedes he’s “not the most outgoing for my everyday lifestyle. But my emotions have changed for racing. I feel I’ve matured more in my racing mindset and when on the starting gate and on the track. That’s changed from 2017-18.”

Some things haven’t changed, namely his love for riding dirt bikes. Though his father, John, was a world-class mountain biking champion, but a Supercross 450 championship was always Eli’s dream.

“That’s what you chase,” he said. “That’s why you get up in the morning and get up out of bed with motivation. I still love riding my dirt bike. I love racing. I just love being competitive.”

Supercross 2020 champions (from left to right): Chase Sexton in 250 East, Eli Tomac in 450 and Dylan Ferrandis in 250 West. Sexton and Ferrandis will move to 450 in 2021 (Feld Entertainment, Inc).

He virtually was lights out in Salt Lake City, where he stared with a victory in the May 31 opener. Even when he started poorly, Tomac always was a factor.

His victory over title runner-up Cooper Webb on a mud-splattered track in the June 7 race might have been the turning point for Tomac, who entered Salt Lake City with only a three-point leader on Ken Roczen.

“The first three races were the time to get ahead,” Tomac said about finishing first, second and first. “It was big to (win) the first race. And then the mud race with Cooper. I rode my frickin’ heart out on that one.”

Tomac was thankful just to have the opportunity after Supercross’ season was in doubt during an 85-day layoff for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It became the first major pro sports entity to conclude a complete season and crown a champion, albeit several weeks late.

“You’re so pumped that we can just finish the series,” Tomac said. “It would have been just terrible to end at Daytona like that with just really no one be crowned. Having them give us the opportunity to get these seven in … we did have multiple surfaces and conditions. It seemed a little repetitive, but at the same time it wasn’t. We got all these different tacks in. For being stuck in one spot, it seemed it worked out OK.”

Eli Tomac, 27, became the oldest first-time winner in Supercross 450 histoy and also the first dad to be a champion (Feld Entertainment, Inc).