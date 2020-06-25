There are 26 cars entered in the July 4 race at Daytona International Speedway that will mark IMSA’s return from a five-month layoff because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The race will begin at 6:05 p.m. ET with coverage on NBCSN, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com, as well as TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

The IMSA WeatherTech 240 at Daytona will feature three of the series’ four classes. There are eight entries in the Daytona Prototype International (DPi) division, six in GT Le Mans (GTLM) and 12 in the GT Daytona (GTD) class.

With some teams having pulled out because of financial and logistical reasons, the car count is down from the DPi-GTLM-GTD races last year, which typically saw entries in the low 30s for races outside the Rolex 24 and Sebring International Raceway. There will be no LMP2 class at Daytona.

Click here to view the entry list for the July 4 race on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn road course at Daytona.

In January, there were 39 entries in the Rolex 24 at Daytona (down from 47 in 2019), which marked the smallest field in the race’s 58-year history (the previous low was 42 in 1962, the race’s second year).

IMSA has been on hiatus since the Rolex 24 on Jan. 25-26. A crowd of up to 5,000 will be permitted at Daytona for the series’ return July 4. After Daytona, IMSA will race July 18 at Sebring International Raceway, which also will mark the return of LMP2.