IMSA releases entry list of 26 cars for its July 4 return to racing at Daytona

By Nate RyanJun 25, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
There are 26 cars entered in the July 4 race at Daytona International Speedway that will mark IMSA’s return from a five-month layoff because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The race will begin at 6:05 p.m. ET with coverage on NBCSN, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com, as well as TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

The IMSA WeatherTech 240 at Daytona will feature three of the series’ four classes. There are eight entries in the Daytona Prototype International (DPi) division, six in GT Le Mans (GTLM) and 12 in the GT Daytona (GTD) class.

With some teams having pulled out because of financial and logistical reasons, the car count is down from the DPi-GTLM-GTD races last year, which typically saw entries in the low 30s for races outside the Rolex 24 and Sebring International Raceway. There will be no LMP2 class at Daytona.

Click here to view the entry list for the July 4 race on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn road course at Daytona.

In January, there were 39 entries in the Rolex 24 at Daytona (down from 47 in 2019), which marked the smallest field in the race’s 58-year history (the previous low was 42 in 1962, the race’s second year).

IMSA has been on hiatus since the Rolex 24 on Jan. 25-26. A crowd of up to 5,000 will be permitted at Daytona for the series’ return July 4. After Daytona, IMSA will race July 18 at Sebring International Raceway, which also will mark the return of LMP2.

NHRA cancels Seattle race due to COVID-19 restrictions

NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 25, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
The NHRA announced Thursday afternoon that the July 31-August 2 race in suburban Seattle has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the state of Washington.

“For the event to proceed with fans in attendance, King County, where the track is located, would need to reach Phase 4 of Washington’s reopening plan,” an NHRA media release stated. “As of today, King County is still in Phase 2 and, with the time required before moving into subsequent phases, it would be very unlikely if not impossible to get to Phase 4 in time for the scheduled 2020 event.”

As a result, the revised NHRA schedule has been decreased from 19 to 18 races for this season (the original schedule had 24 events on it before the virus pandemic hit).

The race date at Seattle will not be relocated to another venue in another state, an NHRA official told NBC Sports.

“NHRA has hosted national events at Pacific Raceways for 38 years, including the last 32 straight,” Pacific Raceways general manager John Ramsey said in the NHRA release. “As hard as it is to cancel the race, the bright side is that we will be back next year and look forward to seeing the fans back as we celebrate the 33rd Annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals in 2021.”

The NHRA has been on hiatus since late February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It had run only two races of the 2020 season before the hiatus.

Racing in front of fans is scheduled to resume next month with back-to-back races at Lucas Oil Raceway in suburban Indianapolis on the weekends of July 10-11 and July 17-18.

The series then travels to the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Aug. 7-9 at Bandimere Speedway near Denver, Colorado.

That race will kick off a stretch of 13 consecutive weekends of racing leading up to the season-ending NHRA Auto Club Finals in Pomona, California, November 13-15.

However, California has not reopened or loosened restrictions on outdoor sporting events, which could potentially lead to cancellation of the season finale for the first time in the event’s 56-year history.

“(That) would just be speculation,” an NHRA official told NBC Sports.

The NHRA Finals have been held every year since 1965, with the race being held at Pomona – on the grounds of the Los Angeles County Fairplex – since 1984.

Here is how the revised NHRA national event schedule looks after the Seattle race cancellation:

The revised schedule:

July 11-12: NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing at Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

July 18-19: NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing at Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

Aug. 7-9: Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Denver

Aug. 14-16: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 21-23: Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 28-30: NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta

Sept. 3-6: Denso Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

Sept. 11-13: Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 18-20: NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte

Sept. 25-27: Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

Oct. 2-4: AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis

Oct. 9-11: NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

Oct. 16-18: AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals, Dallas

Oct. 23-25: Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals, Houston

Oct. 30-Nov. 1: Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas

Nov. 13-15: Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif.

