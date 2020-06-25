Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

IndyCar announced that its first event with fans will be the weekend doubleheader July 11-12 at Road America.

In a statement Thursday, the series said that social distancing and safety precautions will be applied for the races at the road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Last week, IndyCar announced that Iowa Speedway will have a crowd of up to 5,000 to 6,000 for its July 17-18 weekend doubleheader.

Because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the IndyCar Series opened its season June 6 without fans at Texas Motor Speedway, and it will race without fans at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a July 4 doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Several racetracks gradually have begun to open their grandstands in the past two weeks.

IMSA announced last week that its July 4 race at Daytona International Speedway will have a crowd of up to 5,000. Homestead-Miami Speedway played host to a crowd of 1,000 military personnel, first responders and their families for its June 14 races, and 5,000 fans were allowed last Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Bristol Motor Speedway will have up to 30,000 for the All-Star Race on July 15, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway said up to 19,000 will be allowed Aug. 2.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske has said he wants to have a full crowd for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23.

Road America also will have fans when the road course plays host to the MotoAmerica Series and Superbike class this weekend.

Here is Thursday’s release on Road America from IndyCar: