NHRA cancels Seattle race due to COVID-19 restrictions

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 25, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
The NHRA announced Thursday afternoon that the July 31-August 2 race in suburban Seattle has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the state of Washington.

“For the event to proceed with fans in attendance, King County, where the track is located, would need to reach Phase 4 of Washington’s reopening plan,” an NHRA media release stated. “As of today, King County is still in Phase 2 and, with the time required before moving into subsequent phases, it would be very unlikely if not impossible to get to Phase 4 in time for the scheduled 2020 event.”

As a result, the revised NHRA schedule has been decreased from 19 to 18 races for this season (the original schedule had 24 events on it before the virus pandemic hit).

The race date at Seattle will not be relocated to another venue in another state, an NHRA official told NBC Sports.

“NHRA has hosted national events at Pacific Raceways for 38 years, including the last 32 straight,” Pacific Raceways general manager John Ramsey said in the NHRA release. “As hard as it is to cancel the race, the bright side is that we will be back next year and look forward to seeing the fans back as we celebrate the 33rd Annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals in 2021.”

The NHRA has been on hiatus since late February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It had run only two races of the 2020 season before the hiatus.

Racing in front of fans is scheduled to resume next month with back-to-back races at Lucas Oil Raceway in suburban Indianapolis on the weekends of July 10-11 and July 17-18.

The series then travels to the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Aug. 7-9 at Bandimere Speedway near Denver, Colorado.

That race will kick off a stretch of 13 consecutive weekends of racing leading up to the season-ending NHRA Auto Club Finals in Pomona, California, November 13-15.

However, California has not reopened or loosened restrictions on outdoor sporting events, which could potentially lead to cancellation of the season finale for the first time in the event’s 56-year history.

“(That) would just be speculation,” an NHRA official told NBC Sports.

The NHRA Finals have been held every year since 1965, with the race being held at Pomona – on the grounds of the Los Angeles County Fairplex – since 1984.

Here is how the revised NHRA national event schedule looks after the Seattle race cancellation:

The revised schedule:

July 11-12: NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing at Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

July 18-19: NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing at Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

Aug. 7-9: Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Denver

Aug. 14-16: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 21-23: Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 28-30: NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta

Sept. 3-6: Denso Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

Sept. 11-13: Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 18-20: NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte

Sept. 25-27: Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

Oct. 2-4: AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis

Oct. 9-11: NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

Oct. 16-18: AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals, Dallas

Oct. 23-25: Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals, Houston

Oct. 30-Nov. 1: Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas

Nov. 13-15: Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif.

Because of new COVID-19 guidelines, IMSA reshuffles three race dates

Brian Cleary/Getty Images
By Nate RyanJun 25, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
IMSA announced Thursday that it is moving three race weekends in its revised 2020 schedule.

Because of new quarantine travel guidelines announced Wednesday in New York and Connecticut because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic), the events at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International and Lime Rock Park (in Lakeville, Connecticut) will be held on consecutive weekends in September, allowing the series to remain in the Northeast.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, originally scheduled for Oct. 2-4, has been moved to the Sept. 3-6 Labor Day weekend. The Lime Rock event, which had been slated Oct. 30-31, will be held Sept. 11-12.

“(This) will allow teams to stay in the Northeast quadrant who are participating in those two events,” IMSA president John Doonan told teams Thursday.

Because of those moves, the event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca also has been moved from Sept. 4-6 to Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

A 26-car field has been announced for IMSA’s return to racing July 4 at Daytona International Speedway, which will play host to the series’ first event during the pandemic since the Jan. 26-27 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

NBCSN’s coverage of the July 4 race at Daytona will begin at 6 p.m. ET. The July 18 race at Sebring International Raceway also will be televised on NBCSN at 5:30 p.m. ET. Both races are two hours and 40 minutes.

Here is the revised 2020 schedule:

Date                 Venue                                                  Length                Classes
Jan. 25-26         Daytona International Speedway            24 hours           DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
July 3-4             Daytona International Speedway            2 hr., 40 min.     DPi, GTLM, GTD
July 17-18         Sebring International Raceway               2 hr., 40 min.     DPi, LMP2, GTLM GTD
July 31-Aug. 2   Road America                                       2 hr., 40 min.       DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
Aug. 21-23        VIRginia International Raceway              2 hr., 40 min      GTLM, GTD
Sept.. 3-6             Watkins Glen International                      6 hours           DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
Sept. 11-12         Lime Rock Park                                     2 hr., 40 min.     GTLM, GTD
Sept. 25-27       Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course                  2 hr., 40 min.     DPi, GTLM, GTD
Oct. 4-6           WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca     2 hr., 40 min.     DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
Oct. 14-17         Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta             10 hours           DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD
Nov. 11-14        Sebring International Raceway               12 hours           DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD

Here is Thursday’s release from IMSA:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 25, 2020) – As the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship prepares to return to action with the IMSA WeatherTech 240 At Daytona on Saturday, July 4, the sanctioning body today announced date changes for three upcoming WeatherTech Championship and date shifts for other IMSA-sanctioned series.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen event weekend now will be held on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6, featuring all four WeatherTech Championship classes for the second round of the four-race IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup season. The event at Watkins Glen International in New York’s Finger Lakes region also will include a four-hour IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race, as well as doubleheader races for both the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America.

The WeatherTech Championship GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona (GTD) classes will remain in the Northeast through the following weekend, moving to Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut for the two-hour, 40-minute Northeast Grand Prix on Sept. 11-12. Lime Rock also will host a two-hour Michelin Pilot Challenge race and a pair of 45-minute GT3 Cup Challenge USA races.

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, meanwhile, now will host the penultimate round of the WeatherTech Championship with all four classes on Oct. 30-Nov. 1. The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship weekend – which also serves as the finale for the WeatherTech Sprint Cup season for the GTD class – will include Michelin Pilot Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America.

“These revisions to our 2020 schedules put all of IMSA’s stakeholders in the best possible position for success,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “They are also the result of the ongoing spirit of collaboration with our promoter partners. Moving our Northeastern events into September should pay dividends from the standpoint of weather. WeatherTech Raceway on Halloween weekend also has the potential to be spectacular and will set the stage for a thrilling conclusion at Sebring.”

Another Lamborghini Super Trofeo schedule revision will bring the series back to VIRginia International Raceway on the weekend of Aug. 21-23 instead of the previously announced Grand Prix of St. Petersburg event.

The six-race IMSA Prototype Challenge schedule announced in May has not changed. However, the season-ending race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta now will be a three-hour race as was the case with the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway in January. All others will be one hour and 45 minutes in length.