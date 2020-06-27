Mark Thompson/Getty Images

‘Disappointed’ Lewis Hamilton blasts Bernie Ecclestone’s views on racism

Associated PressJun 27, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has criticized “ignorant and uneducated” comments by former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone.

Hamilton, a six-time world champion and the only Black driver in F1, was shocked by Ecclestone’s claim during a Friday interview with broadcaster CNN that “in lots of cases, Black people are more racist” than white people.

“Damn, I just don’t even know where to start on this one … so sad and disappointing to read these comments,” Hamilton posted on Instagram. “This is exactly what is wrong – ignorant and uneducated comments which show us how far we as a society need to go before real equality can happen.”

BLM SUPPORT: Hamilton joins march

Ecclestone made his assertion when he was asked his opinion on Hamilton setting up

“I don’t think it’s going to do anything bad or good for Formula One. It will just make people think, which is more important,” Ecclestone replied. “People ought to think a little bit and say ‘what the hell’, somebody’s not the same as white people and that Black people should think the same about white people. Because I think in lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what white people are.”

Challenged to give evidence, Ecclestone replied: “Things over the years I’ve noticed and there’s no need for it.”

Hamilton recently attended a Black Lives Matter march in London. He has spoken widely about racism in recent weeks after saying he felt “so much anger, sadness and disbelief” following the killing of George Floyd – a handcuffed and unarmed Black man – by a police officer in Minneapolis last month.

“Lewis is a little bit special. First, he’s very, very, very talented as a driver and he seems to be now extremely talented when he’s standing up making speeches,” Ecclestone said. “This last campaign he’s doing for the Black people is wonderful. He’s doing a great job and it’s people (who are) easily recognizable that people listen to.”

F1 pledged to increase diversity in a white-dominated series by setting up an initiative called “We Race As One. ” F1 chairman Chase Carey followed up with a personal donation of $1 million.

Hamilton has spoken of abuse he received throughout his career, dating back to junior days in karting. In 2008 he was racially abused by fans at the Spanish Grand Prix near Barcelona. Some blacked up their faces while wearing black wigs and T-shirts with “Hamilton Family” written on them.

Ecclestone insisted Hamilton never had discussed this and was surprised Hamilton took offense.

“Well, he knows people have been against him because he said they have, but I’m surprised that it concerns him even,” Ecclestone said. “I’m really unhappy if he took it seriously, I never thought he did. I didn’t think it affected him.”

Ecclestone was evasive about whether he should have done more to condemn those incidents, considering he was in charge.

“Well, I think I did behind the scenes a little bit,” he said. “What else could you do?”

Asked if F1 should have done more over time to fight racism, Ecclestone replied “they’re too busy trying to win races or find sponsors, so really other things have little if any interest.”

Hamilton said those comments were indicative of a deep-seated problem.

“It makes complete sense to me now that nothing was said or done to make our sport more diverse or to address the racial abuse I received throughout my career,” Hamilton said. “If someone who has run the sport for decades has such a lack of understanding of the deep-rooted issues we as black people deal with every day, how can we expect all the people who work under him to understand? It starts at the top.”

F1 distanced itself from Ecclestone.

“At a time when unity is needed to tackle racism and inequality, we completely disagree with Bernie Ecclestone’s comments that have no place in F1 or society,” F1 said.

Indianapolis 500 crowd will be limited to 50 percent capacity at Aug. 23 race

Getty Images
By Nate RyanJun 26, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23 will be held before a crowd limited to 50 percent capacity, the track announced Friday.

In a letter to season ticket holders, the track said it expects to accommodate “at least 50 percent of original ticket quantities.” The track will take requests for more than 50 percent but might move fans to another location because of social distancing requirements.

The track also encouraged ticket holders older than 65 to consider staying home, according to CDC guidelines.

FANS WELCOME: Road America will mark IndyCar’s first 2020 race with a crowd

Track president Doug Boles said in a release that the track is “finalizing a number of additional carefully considered health and safety measures. We’ll unveil the specific details of our comprehensive plan in the coming weeks.”

In a “Coffee With Kyle” sitdown on Jan. 31, Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske told NBC Sports’ Kyle Petty that Indianapolis Motor Speedway had 230,000 seats, and that 78 percent of its ticket allotment had been sold, including all of the track’s suites.

Though the track’s release said attendance will be limited to 50 percent, track officials clarified to NBC Sports that “attendance” will include the grandstands, infield and suites.

The track previously has estimated having a total capacity of roughly 300,000 including the grandstands, infield and suites — meaning it’s possible the grandstands still could be more than 50 percent full on Aug. 23.

The track confirmed Friday that its popular “Snake Pit” (an EDM dance party that annually drew 30,000 on race day) will be closed this year. It still is working on how the infield and suites will be configured, but both are expected to have fans on Aug. 23.

Penske previously had said he wanted to have a full crowd for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23 (which will be broadcast on NBC). He said earlier this month the Indy 500 would be held only with fans.

Next week, Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be closed to fans while playing host to IndyCar and NASCAR on July 4-5.

Here’s the Friday release about the Indy 500 from IMS:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials confirmed June 26 their commitment to welcoming spectators to the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, Aug. 23, with the venue capacity limited to 50 percent attendance.

“The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” was postponed from its original date of Sunday, May 24 due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

“We’re committed to running the Indy 500 on Sunday, Aug. 23 and will welcome fans to the world’s greatest racing venue,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We will be limiting attendance to approximately 50 percent of venue capacity, and we are also finalizing a number of additional carefully considered health and safety measures. We’ll unveil the specific details of our comprehensive plan in the coming weeks.”

IMS is communicating with existing ticketholders to learn of their intent to use their race tickets. Credits will be available for ticketholders who choose to adjust their order. Individuals in high-risk groups are encouraged to consider staying home and returning in 2021. In close consultation with public health officials, the IMS team is also working diligently to finalize a comprehensive plan of health measures that will be unveiled for spectators in the near future.