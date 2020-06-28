Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso and F1 winner Rubens Barrichello won Saturday at the virtual Le Mans circuit in the finale of the Legends Trophy Triple Crown.
Two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Juan Pablo Montoya won the championship of the six-race sim racing series that was contested over Monaco, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Le Mans.
Though he was winless, the Colombian had three runner-up finishes and clinched the championships with a fourth in the double-points finale on the virtual 8.45-mile Circuit de la Sarthe. Montoya finished four points ahead of 2009 24 Hours of Le Mans winner David Brabham for the title.
Alonso won the opening three-lap qualifying race despite starting last. He caught fellow Spaniard Oriol Servia on the final lap and won by 0.962 seconds for his series-high sixth victory. Servia took a series-best second.
Alonso held the championship lead (by four points over Brabham and 12 over Montoya) entering the 45-minute finale, which featured 60 cars from all three classes of The Race All-Star Series powered by ROKiT Phones.
Alonso was eliminated by a multicar crash at the start. Montoya hung on for fourth despite nearly crashing twice in the last few minutes after contact with Servia and Andy Priaulx.
Pace was fantastic this weekend in lemans, and was fun to race with all the legends in the series @wearetherace ! Now in the next weeks back to real world and keep enjoying driving 💪💪! pic.twitter.com/fSPuxI655q
— Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) June 27, 2020
Barrichello started on pole and led all 13 laps on the famed course, winning by 17.238 seconds ahead of F1 veteran Karun Chandhok and Servia.
The Race All-Star Series will return with its fourth season after a July hiatus.
Impressive performance from @rubarrichello today. Completely dominated the @ROKiTPhonesUK #TripleCrown #LegendsTrophy at Le Mans. pic.twitter.com/DwbOH2LT3G
— The Race (@wearetherace) June 27, 2020