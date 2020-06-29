SIENA, Italy — Italian auto racing champion turned Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi underwent a second brain surgery Monday, 10 days after an emergency operation following a crash on his handbike.
The latest surgery lasted more than two hours, and Zanardi then was returned to the intensive care unit in a medically induced coma, the Santa Maria alle Scotte Hospital in Siena said in a medical bulletin.
“His condition remains stable from a cardio-respiratory and metabolic viewpoint, grave from a neurological viewpoint,” the hospital said.
Roberto Gusinu, the hospital medical director, said, “The operation that was done represents a step that was foreseen by the medical team.”
The 53-year-old Zanardi, who lost both of his legs in an auto racing crash nearly 20 years ago, has been on a ventilator since he crashed his handbike into an oncoming truck near the Tuscan town of Pienza on June 19 during a relay event.
Zanardi suffered serious facial and cranial trauma, and doctors have warned of possible brain damage.
Zanardi won four gold medals and two silvers at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics. He also competed in the New York City Marathon and set an Ironman record in his class.
Last week, Pope Francis penned a handwritten letter of encouragement assuring Zanardi and his family of his prayers. The pope praised Zanardi as an example of strength amid adversity.
On the heels of the first IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, there’ll be another crossover a few days later at the track.
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson announced with a tweet Monday that he would be testing with Chip Ganassi Racing’s IndyCar team. Team owner Chip Ganassi later confirmed in a tweet that the test will take place July 8 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
A Chip Ganassi Racing spokesman said the team is allowed a test session for Johnson in one of its Dallara-Hondas under IndyCar rules that permit driver evaluation tests.
The session will be solely for Johnson, who already had expressed interest in racing IndyCar road course races next year after his retirement from racing full time in NASCAR.
In February, Johnson attended preseason testing for IndyCar in Austin, Texas, and he later was fitted for a seat in an Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet at the team’s Indianapolis shop.
Johnson was scheduled to test April 6 at Barber Motorsports Park with Arrow McLaren SP before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shutdown.
He will be racing Sunday on the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in The Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 (4 p.m. ET, NBC), a day after the track’s road course plays host to the NTT IndyCar Series’ IndyCar GMR Grand Prix (noon ET, NBC) and the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard.