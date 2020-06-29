Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On the heels of the first IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, there’ll be another crossover a few days later at the track.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson announced with a tweet Monday that he would be testing with Chip Ganassi Racing’s IndyCar team. Team owner Chip Ganassi later confirmed in a tweet that the test will take place July 8 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

A Chip Ganassi Racing spokesman said the team is allowed a test session for Johnson in one of its Dallara-Hondas under IndyCar rules that permit driver evaluation tests.

The session will be solely for Johnson, who already had expressed interest in racing IndyCar road course races next year after his retirement from racing full time in NASCAR.

In February, Johnson attended preseason testing for IndyCar in Austin, Texas, and he later was fitted for a seat in an Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet at the team’s Indianapolis shop.

Johnson was scheduled to test April 6 at Barber Motorsports Park with Arrow McLaren SP before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shutdown.

He will be racing Sunday on the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in The Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 (4 p.m. ET, NBC), a day after the track’s road course plays host to the NTT IndyCar Series’ IndyCar GMR Grand Prix (noon ET, NBC) and the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard.