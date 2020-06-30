Arrow McLaren SP unveiled the No. 66 Dallara-Chevrolet that Fernando Alonso will attempt to qualify for the 104th Indianapolis 500. The race will take place Aug. 23 on NBC after being delayed three months by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The car will be sponsored by Ruoff Mortgage, which also was on Takuma Sato’s winning entry in the 2017 Indy 500.

“I’m very happy to finally see the car which I will race in the Indianapolis 500. We had to wait longer than usual to release the livery but that means that engines will be starting soon in Indianapolis,” Alonso said in a statement.

This will be the two-time Formula One champion’s third attempt at starting the Indy 500.

Alonso led 27 laps before finishing 24th because of an engine failure in his 2017 debut, which also marked his first start in the IndyCar NTT Series.

Alonso failed to qualify for the 2019 Indy 500.

Here’s the release from Arrow McLaren SP on Alonso’s livery for the 104th Indy 500: