IndyCar weekend schedule for the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis

By Nate RyanJun 30, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The IndyCar NTT Series will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course for its seventh annual GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis.

Originally scheduled for May 9, the race was postponed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It will mark the first time the NASCAR Cup Series and IndyCar NTT Series will share a track for a series doubleheader on the same weekend.

The Xfinity Series race immediately will follow IndyCar on the IMS road course, and the NASCAR Cup Series will race the IMS oval Sunday.

Team Penske has won all six runnings of the GMR Grand Prix between drivers Will Power (2015, ’17 and ’18) and Simon Pagenaud (2014, ’16 and last season). The past two years, Power and Pagenaud swept the GMR Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500.

This will mark the second race of the season for the NTT Series, which opened June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway, and the start of a stretch of five races in three weekends with upcoming weekend doubleheaders at Road America and Iowa Speedway.

Here’s the weekend schedule for IndyCar at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

(All Times are Eastern)

Thursday, July 2

4 p.m. — IndyCar NTT Series haulers enter

Friday, July 3

6 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series garage opens

7 a.m.-3 p.m. — IndyCar tech for qualifying

10 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series driver/team manager meeting via conference call

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — IndyCar NTT Series practice (NBC Sports Gold)

4:30 p.m. — IndyCar NTT Series qualifying (NBCSN; NBC Sports Gold)

9 p.m. — IndyCar NTT Series garage closes

Saturday, July 4

6 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series garage opens

7 a.m. — IndyCar tech for race

9-9:30 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series warmup and pit stop practice (NBC Sports Gold)

10:30 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series driver, team manager and spotters meeting

11:30 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series cars to grid; engine prime; final adjustments

11:45 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series drivers report to cars

Noon — IndyCar NTT Series GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis (NBC, NBC Sports Gold; 85 laps, 207.32 miles)

F1 drivers discussing whether to take a knee at season opener Sunday

Associated PressJun 30, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
LONDON — Formula One drivers will discuss taking a knee at the opening race of the delayed season Sunday in Austria.

“Some of the drivers have already been speaking,” McLaren driver Lando Norris said. “If we are going to do it, we should all do it as a grid. It will be discussed following the drivers’ briefing with the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association on Friday.”

The Black Lives Matter movement has been supported by soccer players in Germany, Italy and England taking a knee before and during games.

“We will do whatever we can to show that we care and respect everyone,” Norris said. “We will do what is right when the time comes.”

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been vocal about Black Lives Matter and F1’s diversity issues.

F1 drivers Lando Norris (left) and Lewis Hamilton have been outspoken about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and will carry “End Racism” messages on their cars this season, starting with Sunday’s F1 opener in Austria (Dan Istitene/Getty Images).

Like Hamilton, Norris will carry the “End Racism” message on his car this season. The 20-year old driver recently encouraged his social media following to sign petitions following Hamilton’s criticism of his peers for staying silent on the matter.

“I want to do better than any other driver, but everyone should be given the same opportunity and treated the same,” Norris said. “It is not fair that people get treated differently because of their race.

“This sport reaches millions of people and the more we can do as drivers, teams, and as a community in Formula One, the bigger impact we can have.”