The IndyCar NTT Series will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course for its seventh annual GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis.

Originally scheduled for May 9, the race was postponed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It will mark the first time the NASCAR Cup Series and IndyCar NTT Series will share a track for a series doubleheader on the same weekend.

The Xfinity Series race immediately will follow IndyCar on the IMS road course, and the NASCAR Cup Series will race the IMS oval Sunday.

ANOTHER CROSSOVER: Jimmie Johnson will test with Chip Ganassi’s IndyCar team

Team Penske has won all six runnings of the GMR Grand Prix between drivers Will Power (2015, ’17 and ’18) and Simon Pagenaud (2014, ’16 and last season). The past two years, Power and Pagenaud swept the GMR Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500.

This will mark the second race of the season for the NTT Series, which opened June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway, and the start of a stretch of five races in three weekends with upcoming weekend doubleheaders at Road America and Iowa Speedway.

Here’s the weekend schedule for IndyCar at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

(All Times are Eastern)

Thursday, July 2

4 p.m. — IndyCar NTT Series haulers enter

Friday, July 3

6 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series garage opens

7 a.m.-3 p.m. — IndyCar tech for qualifying

10 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series driver/team manager meeting via conference call

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — IndyCar NTT Series practice (NBC Sports Gold)

4:30 p.m. — IndyCar NTT Series qualifying (NBCSN; NBC Sports Gold)

9 p.m. — IndyCar NTT Series garage closes

Saturday, July 4

6 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series garage opens

7 a.m. — IndyCar tech for race

9-9:30 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series warmup and pit stop practice (NBC Sports Gold)

10:30 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series driver, team manager and spotters meeting

11:30 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series cars to grid; engine prime; final adjustments

11:45 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series drivers report to cars

Noon — IndyCar NTT Series GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis (NBC, NBC Sports Gold; 85 laps, 207.32 miles)