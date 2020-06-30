The 60th Knoxville Nationals, the most prestigious event in sprint car racing, has been postponed to next year, Knoxville Raceway announced in a release Tuesday.

Instead of the iconic race, the famed dirt track in Iowa will hold a three-night program Aug. 13-15 with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, ending with the Brownells Capitani Classic (previously scheduled for Aug. 9).

Because of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic restrictions, the crowd will be limited to 7,000 each night. The Knoxville Nationals typically draw a capacity crowd of 23,000, but track officials said they were unable to have a “viable event plan” approved by local government and state officials to play host to the race, which has been moved to Aug. 11-14, 2021.

“Since March, we have collaborated on several different plans with state and local officials to make the Knoxville Nationals happen,” Brian Bailey, president of the Marion County Fair Board, said. “In the end, we were just up against too many obstacles to make the event happen safely and at the level expected of the Knoxville Nationals. We’re grateful for all of the time, effort and understanding we’ve received throughout the process. Collectively, everyone is disappointed with this outcome.”

Tickets purchased for the 2020 event will be rolled over the 2021 race.

Knoxville Raceway will continue to play host to events on its 2020 schedule with a maximum capacity of 7,000.

Knoxville was the site of the World of Outlaws’ return May 8 after a two-month layoff because of the pandemic. The race was held without fans, but a limited crowd was on site when the track played host to a World of Outlaws doubleheader June 12-13 that was swept by Kyle Larson.

The postponement of the Knoxville Nationals comes on the heels of Monday’s news that the 37th annual Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway being rescheduled to July 21.

The marquee event on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car schedule was slated for July 15-18 but was scrubbed this year because of Ohio Department of Health orders restricting mass gatherings and spectator events at large venues remains in effect during the pandemic.

Here’s the release from Knoxville Raceway on postponing the Nationals: