Entry list for Saturday’s IndyCar Grand Prix at Indianapolis

There are 26 drivers entered in the NTT IndyCar Series race Saturday (watch at Noon ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app) on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The race, which will be broadcast at noon ET on NBC, will be the first since the June 6 season opener that drew 24 entries at Texas Motor Speedway. Making their season debuts at Indy are Sage Karam, Spencer Pigot, Max Chilton and Dalton Kellet, who will be making his first IndyCar start.

Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix will be 80 laps (195.12 miles) around the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course that incorporates part of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s oval layout.

Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud is the defending winner and also won the race in 2014 and ’16. Teammate Will Power won the race’s other three runnings in 2015, ’17 and ’18, giving Team Penske a five-race winning streak in the event.

START TIMES AND TV INFO FOR GMR GRAND PRIX (all times ET):

Friday

—IndyCar practice: 11:30 a.m., NBC Sports Gold

—IndyCar qualifying: 4:30 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold

Saturday

—IndyCar warmup: 9 a.m., NBC Sports Gold

—IndyCar GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis: Noon, NBC

