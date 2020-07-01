IndyCar weekend schedule for the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis

By Nate RyanJul 1, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
The IndyCar NTT Series will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course for its seventh annual GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis (watch Saturday at Noon ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app) and features a packed IndyCar weekend schedule.

Originally scheduled for May 9, the race was postponed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It will mark the first time the NASCAR Cup Series and IndyCar NTT Series will share a track for a series doubleheader on the same weekend.

The Xfinity Series race immediately will follow IndyCar on the IMS road course, and the NASCAR Cup Series will race the IMS oval Sunday.

ANOTHER CROSSOVER: Jimmie Johnson will test with Chip Ganassi’s IndyCar team

Team Penske has won five consecutive on the IMS road course, and two of the team’s drivers have accounted for victories in all six runnings of the GMR Grand Prix: Will Power (2015, ’17 and ’18) and Simon Pagenaud (2014 while with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports; ’16 and last season while racing for Penske). The past two years, Power and Pagenaud swept the GMR Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500.

This will mark the second race of the season for the NTT Series, which opened June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway, and the start of a stretch of five races in three weekends with upcoming weekend doubleheaders at Road America and Iowa Speedway.

Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

(All Times are Eastern)

IndyCar weekend schedule: Thursday, July 2

4 p.m. — IndyCar NTT Series haulers enter

IndyCar weekend schedule: Friday, July 3

6 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series garage opens

7 a.m.-3 p.m. — IndyCar tech for qualifying

10 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series driver/team manager meeting via conference call

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — IndyCar NTT Series practice (NBC Sports Gold)

4:30 p.m. — IndyCar NTT Series qualifying (NBCSN; NBC Sports Gold)

9 p.m. — IndyCar NTT Series garage closes

IndyCar weekend schedule: Saturday, July 4

6 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series garage opens

7 a.m. — IndyCar tech for race

9-9:30 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series warmup and pit stop practice (NBC Sports Gold)

10:30 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series driver, team manager and spotters meeting

11:30 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series cars to grid; engine prime; final adjustments

11:45 a.m. — IndyCar NTT Series drivers report to cars

Noon — IndyCar NTT Series GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis (watch on NBC, NBC Sports Gold; 85 laps, 207.32 miles)

Entry list for Saturday’s IndyCar Grand Prix at Indianapolis

By Nate RyanJul 1, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
There are 26 drivers entered in the NTT IndyCar Series race Saturday (watch at Noon ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app) on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The race, which will be broadcast at noon ET on NBC, will be the first since the June 6 season opener that drew 24 entries at Texas Motor Speedway. Making their season debuts at Indy are Sage Karam, Spencer Pigot, Max Chilton and Dalton Kellet, who will be making his first IndyCar start.

Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix will be 80 laps (195.12 miles) around the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course that incorporates part of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s oval layout.

Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud is the defending winner and also won the race in 2014 and ’16. Teammate Will Power won the race’s other three runnings in 2015, ’17 and ’18, giving Team Penske a five-race winning streak in the event.

START TIMES AND TV INFO FOR GMR GRAND PRIX (all times ET):

Friday

IndyCar practice: 11:30 a.m., NBC Sports Gold

IndyCar qualifying: 4:30 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold

Saturday

IndyCar warmup: 9 a.m., NBC Sports Gold

IndyCar GMR Grand Prix at IndianapolisNoon, NBC

