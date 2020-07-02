IndyCar start times for GMR Grand Prix Indianapolis: TV, schedule, info

By Nate RyanJul 2, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
The NTT IndyCar Series will open a grueling stretch of five races in two weeks with its first road course of the season.

Saturday’s seventh annual GMR Grand Prix (noon ET, NBC) on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course will be followed by weekend doubleheaders at Road America (July 11-12) and Iowa Speedway (July 17-18).

After nearly a three-month delay because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the season opened June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway. The season’s second race Saturday at Indy will be the first of 13 events (including the 104th Indianapolis 500) crammed into just more than three months.

“We’re basically starting (the season) in July, and October it’s going to be over,” said Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud, the defending winner of the GMR Grand Prix. “It’s just as many races in half a season. It’s going to be compact, intense.

“I think the big teams might have an advantage for sure because of the amount of people they have working with them. The smaller teams, on the other hand, it’s going to be hard for them because of all the work they have to do for all these weeks.”

Pagenaud (who also won the inaugural race on the IMS road course with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in 2014) and teammate Will Power have combined to give Team Penske five consecutive victories in the GMR Grand Prix.

The record for consecutive victories at a track is six, held by Andretti Autosport (which won at Iowa Speedway with four drivers from 2010-15) and Chip Ganassi Racing (which won at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course from 2009-14 with three drivers).

This IMS race weekend already will be historic as IndyCar will share the track with NASCAR’s top two series for the first time (the Xfinity Series races the road course Saturday; the Cup Series will be on the 2.5-mile oval Sunday). But interaction will be limited as drivers from IndyCar and Cup won’t intermingle because of pandemic restrictions, and the races will be held without crowds.

“Realistically we wish we could see both fan bases interacting and everyone there together,” Conor Daly said. “We’ll still wait on that. But I think it’s an exciting sign hopefully for the future. If we can work together, that would be great. This is a team effort. For motorsports to be successful, hopefully, we can all help each other.”

Here are the details for IndyCar’s second race of the season (all times are ET):

TV INFO FOR GMR GRAND PRIX

Friday

IndyCar practice: 11:30 a.m., NBC Sports Gold

IndyCar qualifying: 4:30 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold

Saturday

IndyCar warmup: 9 a.m., NBC Sports Gold

IndyCar GMR Grand Prix at IndianapolisNoon, NBC

GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis race information

RADIO: The race will air live on network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All practices and qualifying are available on indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 211 and XM 205.

DISTANCE: The race is 80 laps (195.12 miles) around Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile, road course.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time, with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Firestone will provide seven sets of primary tires; four sets of alternates (an eighth set of primary tires is available to rookies).

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 89 degrees with a 21% chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: Simon Pagenaud

DEFENDING POLE WINNER: Felix Rosenqvist, 1:08.2785, 128.597 mph

QUALIFYING RECORD: Will Power, 1:07.7044, 129.687 mph, May 12, 2017 (Set in Round 3 of knockout qualifying)

ENTRY LIST: Who will be racing in the GMR Grand Prix

FAST FACTS: This will be the seventh NTT IndyCar Series race on the IMS road course. Simon Pagenaud and Will Power are the only drivers to win on the layout. Pagenaud won the inaugural race in 2014, ’16 and last season,; Power won in 2015, ’17 and ’18 — all from the pole position. … Scott Dixon won the Genesys 300 on June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway and is third on the all-time victory list with 47 wins. Dixon has yet to win on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course but finished second in the GMR Grand Prix the past three seasons. … Twelve drivers — Marco Andretti, Sebastien Bourdais, Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, James Hinchcliffe, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato. — raced in the six previous runnings of the GMR Grand Prix. Bourdais, Castroneves and Kanaan aren’t entered this year. … Kanaan’s record streak of 318 consecutive race starts will end Saturday after beginning June 2001 at Portland. Scott Dixon will become the new active leader when he makes his 260th consecutive start Saturday. … Rookies Oliver Askew, Dalton Kellett, Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay will be making their debuts on the IMS road course, as will Sage Karam.

By Nate RyanJul 1, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
For Simon Pagenaud, assessing risks is natural while behind the wheel of his No. 22 Dallara-Chevrolet. It’s inherent to virtually every decision he makes at more than 200 mph.

But in the era of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, assessing risks has become an obtrusive part of daily life in order for the defending Indianapolis 500 winner to ensure he continues racing in the NTT IndyCar Series this season.

“You’ve got to be careful about everything you do,” Pagenaud said Tuesday during a Zoom media conference. “I wash my hands too many times a day. When you really think about it, everything you touch is a risk. Every movement you make with your hands across your face is a risk, and it brings a lot of anxiety, because you just worry about it all the time. Racing being everything in my life.”

INDIANAPOLIS INFO: GMR Grand Prix weekend schedule ; and the race’s entry list

TV SCHEDULEWhere to watch the next five IndyCar races

The Team Penske driver said he and his wife, Hailey, mostly have remained in isolation at home since mid-March, just after IndyCar’s originally scheduled season opener in St. Petersburg was postponed (eventually to the season finale in October).

Though Pagenaud has left the house for job obligations (namely, simulator testing, an NBC shoot at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May and the June 6 race at Texas Motor Speedway), he has placed heavy restrictions on his social life and used “extreme caution” to protect the profession that he loves and is central to his life.

“It’s difficult because we have friends we want to go see, but then you’re wearing a mask, and I’m the one that has to be extra cautious and explain I’m racing in two weeks, and I can’t contract the virus because I want to be able to race.

Simon Pagenaud waits to be interviewed after finishing second in the June 6 season opener at Texas Motor Speedway (Chris Jones/IndyCar).

“So we haven’t been able to go back to the restaurants because we don’t want to take that risk. I love going to the restaurant, it’s part of who I am, and I can’t quite do it. You could do it, but it’s risky, and those are things you have to think about. It’s been big adjustments. I think as we go through times, obviously life is going to be different for everybody, and for us, if we want to keep racing and make sure that we are allowed to race, we’ll have to make some big efforts and dedicate everything to racing.”

Pagenaud isn’t alone in being overly careful about his interactions. Joey Logano, Team Penske’s No. 22 counterpart in the NASCAR Cup Series, recently said he treats everyone as a potential carrier of COVID-19. Team Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing also recently disclosed they had had shop employees test positive for the coronavirus.

Mindful of five IndyCar races over 14 days (starting with Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis and followed by weekend doubleheaders at Road America and Iowa Speedway), Team Penske’s Will Power said he hasn’t been to a restaurant and bought exercise equipment so he can work out at his home in Troutman, North Carolina (where gyms remain closed).

“I’ve been to the go-kart track by myself in my garage,” Power said. “And when I have to do a simulator day, they’re pretty strict on the precautions they take. Everyone’s at least 6 feet apart with gloves and masks.

“So yeah, I’m doing everything possible to make sure that I stay healthy, because it would be a real disaster to come down with the COVID and miss a few races because they’re pretty stacked close together during the season.”

IndyCar driver Conor Daly said he also has been vigilant about avoiding extraneous contact with the outside world.

“For sure,” said Daly, who is running a full season for the first time since 2017 while splitting time between Carlin and Ed Carpenter Racing. “In the end, you’ve got to think what is your main goal in life? Well, mine is to try to be a racing car driver for as long as possible, and right now I’ve got the best opportunity I’ve had in years for my career, so for sure thinking about that every day. Whoever you interact with, how you do it.

“It’s tough because after so many months sitting at home and doing what we had to do, I definitely want to be social. I want to see people I haven’t seen in forever. I want to obviously interact with our fans as well when we have fans back at races, but in the end, I won’t be of use to my team if I can’t drive the race car. So I’ve got to think about that, and we want to make sure we’re taking care of not only ourselves but our team members, our fans, everyone that we could potentially interact with in the next few months.”

Conor Daly was sporting a distinctive mask while out of the car before the June 6 season opener at Texas Motor Speedway (Chris Jones/IndyCar).