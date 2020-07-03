Drone Racing League
Drone Racing League

Drone Racing League will conclude eight-race series Sunday on NBCSN

By NBC Sports StaffJul 3, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Drone Racing League will crown a champion in its popular 2020 FanDuel DRL SIM Racing Cup at 4 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and the DRL Twitter account.

The season finale of the eight-race series will feature a winner-take-all championship in the fantasy, virtual drone racing series among a dozen pilots competing from their homes in countries around the world.

Amari Christian “Amari” Van Sloun has won five of the first seven races and finished second in the other two races to Evan “HeadsUp” Turner (who was second in the other five races).

Pilots have donated their winnings to Direct Relief, the largest charitable provider of protective gear and medical essentials to health facilities in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Here’s the release from the Drone Racing League on the 2020 FanDuel DRL SIM Racing Cup:

2020 FanDuel DRL SIM Racing Cup Championship Kicks Off Sunday

As sports got canceled due to the pandemic, one innovative league continued to provide thrilling sports entertainment to fans across the world — all while supporting Covid-19 relief efforts — and they’re gearing up for an exhilarating finale this weekend.

On Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET, The Drone Racing League (DRL), the fastest growing, global, professional drone racing property, will premiere the winner-take-all Championship of the 2020 FanDuel DRL SIM Racing Cup, the fantasy, virtual drone racing series, on NBCSN and DRL’s Twitter.

A dozen elite drone pilots will fly digital replicas of high-speed DRL drones on the DRL SIM, the true-to-life drone racing video game, from their homes around the world. Competing to be crowned the FanDuel DRL SIM Cup Champion, pros will zoom above hundreds of planes in the U.S. Air Force Boneyard map, which is inspired by Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, the world’s largest military aircraft maintenance facility. The first place winner will donate their prize winnings to Direct Relief, which provides PPE for frontline workers.

The SIM Cup competition’s been fierce with rookie DRL Pilots taking the lead and consistently racing neck-in-neck: Amari Christian “Amari” Van Sloun, 25 from Ames, Iowa, won five out of the last seven races with Evan “HeadsUp” Turner, DRL’s youngest-ever pilot, making it to the finish line mere mili-seconds behind him in second place. HeadsUp came in first in the remaining two levels, with Amari trailing just behind him.

“DRL is the NBA of drone racing. The pilots who compete in the league are the best in the world, and coming in first throughout the FanDuel DRL SIM Racing Cup is a huge deal. After this Sunday, I’m going to focus on training for the real-life Allianz World Championship Season with the same practice regiment that made me take the lead in the SIM Cup,” said DRL Pilot Amari.

Nearly 3 million fans have watched the SIM Cup, live tweeting their excitement for racing.

Fans tuning in can enter a free daily fantasy contest on FanDuel to draft their ultimate pilot-picks, and even fly just like them: The same U.S. Air Force Boneyard track will be released on the DRL SIM on Steam immediately following the broadcast.

IMSA: Felipe Nasr tests positive for COVID-19; will miss Daytona

IMSA
By Nate RyanJul 3, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Felipe Nasr is out of IMSA’s return at Daytona International Speedway after testing positive for COVID-19, his team announced Friday morning.

Action Express will replace Nasr with Gabby Chaves to team with Pipo Derani in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi this weekend at Daytona, which will mark IMSA’s first race since the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The series had been on hiatus during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nasr said in a release that he wasn’t feeling right while driving to Daytona Beach to Miami and went for a test Thursday that was positive. He had been living in Miami for the past month after arriving early from his home in Brazil because of concerns about travel restrictions.

Felipe Nasr (IMSA)

“I felt I had been doing everything correctly,” Nasr said. “I have been in Miami for about a month, staying away from anyone in racing. Before I went to the track or met with my team or anyone in motorsports, I went and got tested and, unfortunately, I tested positive.

“I want to keep everyone on the Whelen Engineering/Action Express team and those around the series safe. I am going back to Miami to quarantine. Hopefully, I will recover quickly, and my doctors can clear me to return to racing soon. For now, I will follow all instructions, guidelines and recommendations from my medical team, my race team, and the IMSA Officials.”

During a Zoom call with the media last Friday, Derani, who lives in Miami, said he’d been training with Nasr.

There was no immediate answer from the team and IMSA on whether Derani or other team members also would be tested for COVID-19.

Action Express Racing team manager Gary Nelson said in the release that Nasr had not been to the track and would avoid any contact witht he public until being cleared.

“All of us at Action Express were stunned when we heard that our friend and teammate, Felipe Nasr, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday,” Nelson said in a release.  “We are certainly going to miss having him competing in our Whelen Cadillac DPi-V.R on Saturday at Daytona. But, more importantly, he is a great friend to us all and we know he will fight hard to beat this virus the same way he fights for trophies on the racetracks. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Here’s the release from the team:

DENVER, N.C. (July 2, 2020) – Gabby Chaves will replace Felipe Nasr in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R for this weekend’s running of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship WeatherTech Daytona 240 July 3-4.

Nasr tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is heading back to Miami to quarantine.

“I’ve been waiting so long for this weekend to get back to racing,” Nasr said. “I felt I had been doing everything correctly. I have been in Miami for about a month, staying away from anyone in racing. Yesterday as I was driving to Daytona, I wasn’t feeling just right. So, before I went to the track or met with my team or anyone in motorsports, I went and got tested and, unfortunately, I tested positive. I want to keep everyone on the Whelen Engineering/Action Express team and those around the series safe. I am going back to Miami to quarantine. Hopefully, I will recover quickly, and my doctors can clear me to return to racing soon. For now, I will follow all instructions, guidelines and recommendations from my medical team, my race team, and the IMSA Officials.”

“All of us at Action Express were stunned when we heard that our friend and teammate, Felipe Nasr, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday,” Gary Nelson, Action Express Racing, team manager said.  “We are certainly going to miss having him competing in our Whelen Cadillac DPi-V.R on Saturday at Daytona. But, more importantly, he is a great friend to us all and we know he will fight hard to beat this virus the same way he fights for trophies on the racetracks. We wish him a speedy recovery. Felipe has not been to the track and will avoid any contact with the public until he has been cleared by his medical team.

“We made the quick decision to bring in Gabby Chaves who is familiar with our team to partner with Pipo Derani this weekend. We will get Felipe ready to hopefully join us again at Sebring in 15 days.”

Gabby Chaves drove for the team in 2018 at Petit Le Mans, finishing eighth.