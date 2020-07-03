Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Will Power captures his fourth pole position at Indy road course

By Nate RyanJul 3, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
Will Power captured his fourth pole position for the IndyCar GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, bumping Jack Harvey off the top spot in qualifying Friday as the final round ended.

Harvey, who narrowly missed the first pole position of his NTT IndyCar Series career, will start a career-best second in Saturday’s race (noon ET, NBC), followed by Colton Herta, Graham Rahal, rookie Oliver Askew and Josef Newgarden.

Power told NBCSN pit reporter Marty Snider that he left “nothing on the table on that lap. I knew Harvey had a pretty good time up there, so we put our best set on for the last run and just gave it my all. And fortunately, it was enough. But man, the heat. I just want to jump in an ice bath right now, I’m so bloody hot.”

Power has won the previous three times he started from the GMR Grand Prix pole position in 2015, ’17, and ’18.

“You’ve got to be smart, get through that first corner,” the Team Penske driver said. “I think being on pole is definitely a good spot. You’re probably going to be out of a bit of harm’s way, but obviously a lot of guys hungry behind you trying to gain some positions.”

Harvey improved a spot from last year’s third-place starting spot for Meyer Shank Racing.

“Just Will Power doing Will Power things,” Harvey told NBCSN pit reporter Dave Burns. “I don’t know how else to describe it. Everyone at Meyer Shank is working their butts off to be competitive.”

It’s the 57th IndyCar pole of Power’s career and his 12th consecutive season with at least one pole position. He is nine behind Mario Andretti for the all-time record.

After coming up nearly four 10ths of a second behind Power, Herta said it was “almost heart breaking. You qualify third and have (that) gap, and it’s ‘Oh man.'”

There were no drivers from Andretti Autosport and Chip Ganassi Racing who reached the Fast Six final round of qualifying as several big names failed to advance from the second round.

Scott Dixon just missed making the final round by five hundreths of a second.

“Definitely pretty close,” the five-time IndyCar series champion said. “A lot of guys there in that last session that went quickly that we probably didn’t expect to, so it’ll definitely make for an interesting race tomorrow.”

Defending race winner Simon Pagenaud also will be coming from deep in the field after qualifying 20th of 26 cars.

Lewis Hamilton maintains blistering pace on first day of F1 season

Austrian Grand Prix practice
JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 3, 2020, 1:45 PM EDT
SPIELBERG, Austria — Six-time champion Lewis Hamilton picked up where he left off on the first day of the Formula One season, setting the fastest times Friday in two sessions of Austrian Grand Prix practice.

He last drove competitively on Dec. 1 when he dominated and won the 2019 finale at the Abu Dhabi GP. That capped his sixth F1 title to move one behind Michael Schumacher’s record for titles, and seven behind his record of 91 race wins.

Seven months later, including a four-month postponement of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hamilton looked typically assured.

“It’s great to be back, it’s been a long time coming,” he said. “It was looking good out there today.”

The British driver twice finished ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on the 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg nestled at the foot of the Styrian mountains in southern Austria.

Bottas was .356 seconds behind Hamilton in the damp and overcast morning run and improved to .197 back as the track dried and became warmer in the afternoon. Late in that session, however, he had to return to the pits because of a braking issue.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, winner of the last two races here, was third quickest in the first practice but slipped to eighth in the second session and encountered oversteering problems.

Ferrari struggled for speed in the morning with Charles Leclerc 10th quickest and Sebastian Vettel only 12th, but improved in the afternoon with Vettel pushing up to fourth behind Sergio Perez in third. Perez’s Racing Point team uses Mercedes engines.

Although Vettel showed good cornering speed, he was still a somewhat distant .657 seconds adrift of Hamilton’s time in the second session.

Ferrari is racing with the same car it used in preseason testing in February and has not made any upgrades, while Mercedes and other teams have.

After making a late strategy decision in terms of aerodynamic development this week, Ferrari is not upgrading its cars until the third race in Hungary, where practice starts on July 17.

Ferrari fans hopeful of a first title since Kimi Raikkonen’s triumph in 2007 may have low expectations.

Leclerc thinks the car is not even as good as last year, when he finished fourth overall and Vettel could manage only fifth place – lagging behind Hamilton by a whopping 173 points.

“It’s going to be a very, very challenging season for us,” Leclerc said. “We still have these question marks and we still have to wait for qualifying to be absolutely sure of what we say, even though we are 99% sure that we’ll be struggling more than last year.”

Raikkonen is still driving 19 years after finishing sixth on his F1 debut at the Australian GP, won by Schumacher. But the 40-year-old Finn misjudged a turn during P2 and his Alfa Romeo went into a gravel area.

There is a third and final practice Saturday ahead of qualifying.

Austria is hosting back-to-back races as part of an eight-race European swing and no spectators are allowed.

In a surreal atmosphere, with vast and empty grandstands outside, drivers have been holding their news conferences inside while sitting on chairs two meters apart and with masks on.

Media have no access to the paddock area where the teams are and no direct contact with drivers. Instead, they ask questions via video or by email. All media on site have to be tested for the coronavirus every five days.