IMSA start times: For the first time in more than five months, Daytona International Speedway will have a sports car race as the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series returns to the same place it left off today (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN).
After being sidelined by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic since the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January, the premier sports car circuit will wave the green again on its 2020 season today. But instead of the annual 24-hour endurance classic, Saturday’s WeatherTech 240 will be a “sprint race” around the 3.56-mile road course.
Here are the details for IMSA’s second race of the season at Daytona (all times are ET):
IMSA WeatherTech 240 at Daytona race information
TV: 6 p.m. NBCSN, NBC Sports App and TrackPass
RADIO: IMSA Radio will have live radio coverage throughout the weekend on IMSARadio.com, as well as Sirius Channel 216, XM 210, Internet 970
RACE DISTANCE: Two hours, 40 minutes around the 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway
FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 88 degrees with a 51% chance of rain at the green flag.
ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 26 cars entered in Saturday’s race.
IMSA weekend schedule: Friday, July 3
11 a.m. — WeatherTech Championship Transporter Load-In
1 p.m. — Garages open; pit lane equipment setup
6:15-7:15 p.m. — First practice WeatherTech Championship (all classes)
9:30 p.m. — Garages close
IMSA weekend schedule: Saturday, July 4
8 a.m. — Garages open
8:45 a.m. — Fuel rig inspection
10:15 a,m — 11:30 am — Practice (restricted by classes: 10:15-10:45 a.m., GTD Silver/Bronze; 10:30-11:30 a.m., DPi/GTLM; 10:45-11:15, GTD all drivers)
1:55 p.m. — GTD qualifying
2:20 p.m. — GTLM qualifying
2:45 p.m. — DPi qualifying
6 p.m. — Formation laps
6:10 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech 240 at Daytona (2 hours, 40 minutes)
11:30 p.m. — Garages close