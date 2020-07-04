Entry list for today’s IndyCar Grand Prix at Indianapolis

By Nate RyanJul 4, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There are 26 drivers entered in the NTT IndyCar Series race today (watch at Noon ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app) on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The race, which will be broadcast at noon ET on NBC, will be the first since the June 6 season opener that drew 24 entries at Texas Motor Speedway. Making their season debuts at Indy are Sage Karam, Spencer Pigot, Max Chilton and Dalton Kellet, who will be making his first IndyCar start.

Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix will be 80 laps (195.12 miles) around the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course that incorporates part of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s oval layout.

ENTRY LIST: Who is entered in the GMR Grand Prix

WEEKEND SCHEDULE: What’s happening Friday and Saturday in Indianapolis

Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud is the defending winner and also won the race in 2014 and ’16. Teammate Will Power won the race’s other three runnings in 2015, ’17 and ’18, giving Team Penske a five-race winning streak in the event.

Click here to see who’s entered in the IndyCar GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis.

START TIMES AND TV INFO FOR GMR GRAND PRIX (all times ET):

Friday

IndyCar practice: 11:30 a.m., NBC Sports Gold

IndyCar qualifying: 4:30 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold

Saturday

IndyCar warmup: 9 a.m., NBC Sports Gold

IndyCar GMR Grand Prix at IndianapolisNoon, NBC

RELATED: When is the Indy 500?

Valtteri Bottas takes pole position for season-opening Austrian GP

Leonhard Foeger/Pool via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 4, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SPIELBERG, Austria — Valtteri Bottas upstaged Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to take pole position Saturday for the Formula One Austrian GP.

The Finnish driver edged out the world champion by 0.012 seconds to claim the top spot for the season opener at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. He clenched his fist as he climbed out of his car and shared a hug with Hamilton.

“It’s something special when you push the car to the limit,” said Bottas, who is chasing an eighth career win. “Feels so good. It’s very impressive (from the team).”

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was third, and Lando Norris gave McLaren a boost by finishing fourth. Verstappen has won the past two years here, including 2019 when he started third behind Hamilton and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

“It’s going to be interesting quite a bit warmer tomorrow and hopefully this will play to our advantage,” Verstappen said. “Today, Mercedes was on a different level, unfortunately. Last year we were also a little bit off in qualifying so I expect we will be a bit better in the race.”

Bottas had the leading time when drivers embarked on their final laps and beat his own mark before sliding off the track into the gravel.

Hamilton was chasing a record-extending 89th career pole. He was ahead but then dropped off slightly as Bottas secured a 12th career pole.

“Great job by Valtteri. It’s a great start to the season,” Hamilton said. “We show year on year that we continue to be the best team. We’re open-minded … constantly learning from each other and pushing the boundaries.”

Ferrari struggled for speed, with Leclerc nearly one second behind in seventh and Sebastian Vettel failing to make it into the third and final part of qualifying, known as Q3. He starts the race from 11th on the grid.

Vettel is leaving Ferrari at the end of the season with his future in F1 uncertain.

Earlier, Hamilton posted the fastest time in morning practice. The 35-year-old British driver was also quickest in both sessions on Friday.

Midway through third practice, F1 newcomer Nicholas Latifi misjudged the exit of a turn and spun his Williams car into a protective tire wall.