Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returned to action Saturday at Daytona International Speedway with some dominant and historic team performances.

Mazda Motorsports (DPi) and AIM Vasser Sullivan (GTD) swept the top two spots in their divisions in the two-hour, 40-minute event.

In GTLM, Corvette Racing scored its 100th IMSA victory and its first with the mid-engine C8.R (which was making it second start. Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor brought Corvette to victory lane for the first time since Long Beach in April 2018.

In the fastest class, Harry Tincknell and Jonathan Bomario won Saturday for their third time as a duo, a little more than a year after they delivered Mazada’s first victory. Teammates Tristan Nunez and Oliver Jarvis finished second by more than 10 seconds in the 95-lap race for Mazda’s third 1-2 sweep since last season.

There were no caution flags in the first IMSA race since the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January after a five-month hiatus for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

RESULTS: Click here for the overall finishing order and here for the class breakdown

POINTS: Click here for the championship standings through two races.

STATS PACKAGE FOR DAYTONA:

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver and class

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Race analysis by lap

NEXT: The WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race July 18 at Sebring International Raceway