Harry Tincknell led a Mazda Motorsports sweep of the top two positions Saturday night as the IMSA SportsCar Championship returned to the track at Daytona International Speedway.

The No. 55 Mazda DPi of Tincknell and teammate Jonathan Bomarito won the 95-lap race by more than 10 seconds over the No. 77 Mazda of Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez.

It’s the third career victory for the duo in IMSA’s fastest class.

“It’s an unbelievable race; this guy did an unbelievable job today,” Tincknell told NBCSN pit reporter Parker Kligerman while celebrating with Bomartio in victory lane. “I just had the luxury of driving around at the end. We had a great car; I just finished it off.”

The two-hour and 40-minute race started about 30 minutes behind schedule because of delays for nearby lightning strikes in the Daytona Beach, Florida, area.

Afternoon showers left some teams facing the dilemma of whether to start the race on rain tires around the 3.56-mile road course.

“It was tough,” said Bomarito, who began in the car and turned race’s fastest lap (1 minute, 35.446 seconds). “We started the race with rains and then it was drying out constantly.

“The team did a great job giving me the information I needed. I knew straightaway we had a car that could fight for the win. It was very aggressive, hard racing. Just what an amazing day. That was a lot of fun out here. It’s so good to be back at the racetrack doing what we do.”

Daytona marked IMSA’s first race since the series’ last trip to Daytona for the Rolex 24 in January — a layoff of more than five months because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

There were no repeat winners in any class as the fortunes shifted in a “sprint race” on the same layout as the annual endurance classic.

In the GTLM class, Corvette Racing scored its 100th IMSA victory in its second race with the new mid-engine C8.R. The No. 3 of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor held off the No. 912 Porsche for Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor for the victory.

“We deserved this moment,” said Garcia, who finished the race for his first victory in three years. “We came up just short so many times even though we won championships. All I could think about when I went across the line was remembering about Kyle (Millay, race engineer), (ex-teammate) Jan Magnussen and us coming so close. It’s the first win for the Corvette C8.R, 100th in IMSA for Corvette Racing and the first victory with Jordan. This is huge.”

Garcia and Taylor used a fuel-saving strategy to stretch their tank an extra two laps.

“It is amazing,” Taylor told NBCSN’s Dillon Welch. “I think the off time gave the Corvette Racing guys some decent time to make some headway with our new C8.R. Our fuel mileage, engine and drivability at the beginning of the race was much better than the (Rolex 24). Pit stops were improved as the guys were training through the quarantine once they could get back in the shop.

“I’m very proud to be here with Antonio for the first win for the C8.R and the 100th win for the team. It is a very special day.”

AIM Vasser Sullivan captured the top two spots in the GTD division. Jack Hawksworth finished first in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 after taking over for Aaron Telitz, who only recently was named as the team’s co-driver full time.

“I’m wearing a mask, but I can tell you I’m smiling,” Hawksworth said. “That was an awesome race. To be honest, my job was quite easy because Aaron quite frankly put all of the hard work in the beginning with a good qualifying lap, started up front and then managed to get out front and get us a gap. Then, after that once I got in it was just about maintaining.

“I didn’t see another GTD car all day so I’m not complaining. The Lexus RC F GT3s were absolutely on rails all day. I’m super stoked to have Aaron in the car for the rest of the season.”

Townsend Bell finished runner-up in the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 that he shares with Frankie Montecalvo.

It was a satisfactory completion of a two-day odyssey for Bell, who spent two days commuting between Daytona and Indianapolis (where he worked as an IndyCar on NBC analyst for the GMR Grand Prix).

He nearly didn’t make it to Daytona for the race. A chartered plane carrying Bell and team co-owners Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan had cabin-pressure levels that necessitated a low-altitude flight, an unexpected landing in Jacksonville, Florida, and then a mad scramble in a rental car south to Daytona.

1/2 Quick update on @townsendbell's road trip to Daytona from Indy: Due to issue with cabin pressure and storms over Florida, the plane was forced to land in Jacksonville but Townsend, Jimmy, and Sulli have rented a car and should arrive in Daytona just after the green flag. — AIM VASSER SULLIVAN (@AVSautosport) July 4, 2020

UPDATE:@jimmyvasser said he was driving and NO ONE argued. They should make it there in no time! ETA is 5:57PM pic.twitter.com/EjX6E88oLl — AIM VASSER SULLIVAN (@AVSautosport) July 4, 2020

“I don’t know what day it is,” Bell joked. “I’ve been in four or five states and had some drama in the skies. A second place at Daytona is not bad for an old guy only here for a few hours (Friday). We just rolled off the truck prepared and ready to go.”

The last few weeks have been arduous for many of the field’s drivers from outside the United States. Several arrived in late May and early June to avoid concerns about travel restrictions during the pandemic.

Tincknell has been rooming with Jarvis and Nunez in Florida as one of many groups of drivers who have hunkered down while waiting on the next green flag.

“There’s a lot of us Europeans who have been away from our families for a while now,” he said. “We love racing. We just wanted to be back and entertaining the fans as soon as we could. So happy the sacrifice has paid off.”