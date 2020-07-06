Funny Car driver Bob Tasca III will miss NHRA’s return to racing this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19.
The 44-year-old Tasca, a Rhode Island native, will be replaced by 30-year-old Swedish driver Jonnie Lindberg – who won the Alcohol Funny Car championship in both 2015 and 2016 – for at least this weekend’s race at Lucas Oil Raceway in suburban Indianapolis.
“What makes this so scary is how good I felt for almost seven days from being exposed,” Tasca III said in a media release. “I had no symptoms but tested positive. I couldn’t believe it.
“Then day eight through 10 came, and I have never been so sick in my life. It’s so important we all practice social distancing and wearing masks. We all need to play a role in limiting the dangers of COVID-19.
“I am so disappointed I will not be with my team this week, but I know they will make us Ford fans proud. If I can help one other person make those choices, it’s worth me sharing my experience.”
Sunday’s race will be the first for the NHRA since the novel coronavirus (COVD-19) pandemic put the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season on hiatus in late February after its second race.
The next two race weekends will be held at Lucas Oil Raceway with fans in attendance.
NHRA officials will have an extensive safety protocol in place. Fans and anyone else entering the racetrack grounds will have their temperatures checked and will be required to wear facemasks and practice social distancing.
Tasca told Ford Performance he plans to return to racing as soon as he is given medical clearance.
Follow @JerryBonkowski
Several full-time NTT IndyCar Series teams were approved for as much as $10 million in total loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, according to data provided Monday.
The U.S. Small Business Administration posted a list of the loan data on the U.S. Department of the Treasury website.
The data included the range of the loan, the number of jobs retained and the date of the loan approval.
The list included virtually all full-time IndyCar teams in the series aside from Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing.
With NASCAR, IndyCar and IMSA teams, Penske’s payroll size might have precluded eligibility for a PPP loan (which was open to small businesses with fewer than 500 employees). Ganassi’s NASCAR team in Concord, North Carolina, was listed as having been approved for $2-5 million.
IndyCar teams that were on the SBA’s list:
|Team
|Loan range
|Jobs
|Approved
|Andretti Autosport
|$2-5 million
|138
|April 10
|Arrow McLaren SP Motorsports
|$1-2 million
|58
|April 13
|Carlin
|$350,000-$1 million
|23
|April 30
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|$350,000-$1 million
|n/a
|April 9
|Dale Coyne Racing
|$350,000-$1 million
|20
|April 15
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|$350,000-$1 million
|34
|April 28
|Meyer Shank Racing
|$150,000-$350,000
|20
|April 15
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|$350,000-$1 million
|56
|April 16
The Paycheck Protection Program was included in the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was established to help businesses weathering the financial stress of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In a statement, the SBA said the data was for businesses that were approved for PPP loans but “does not reflect a determination by SBA that the borrower is eligible for a PPP loan or entitled to loan forgiveness. All PPP loans are subject to SBA review, and all loans over $2 million will automatically be reviewed.”