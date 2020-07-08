Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

IndyCar weekend schedule for Road America Grand Prix doubleheader

By Nate RyanJul 8, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Road America will play host to the REV Group Grand Prix doubleheader featuring a busy IndyCar weekend schedule at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, road course.

Saturday’s race will take place at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and Sunday’s race will begin at noon ET on NBC. Both also will be streamed on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com).

After winning the June 6 season opener at Texas Motor Speedway and last Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Scott Dixon is trying to become the first driver to open a season with three victories since Sebastien Bourdais (who won the opening four Champ Car races in 2006).

Alexander Rossi, who is off to a tough start in 2020, is the defending winner at Road America.

These will be the third and fourth races of the season for the NTT IndyCar Series, which is in a stretch of five races in 15 days (with a Friday-Saturday weekend doubleheader July 17-18 at Iowa Speedway). In addition to IndyCar, the Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 support series begin their seasons this weekend.

Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule at Road America:

(All times are Eastern)

IndyCar weekend schedule: Thursday, July 9

9-9:45 a.m.: USF2000 test

10-10:45 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 test

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: USF2000 test

12:45-1:30 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 test

2:30-3:15 p.m.: USF2000 test

3:30-4:15 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 test

5:15-5:45 p.m.: USF2000 practice

6-6:30 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 practice

IndyCar weekend schedule: Friday, July 10

9-9:35 a.m.: USF2000 qualifying

9:50-10:25 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 qualifying

12:15-1 p.m.: USF2000 race #1

1:15-2:05 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 race #1

3:30-4:15 p.m.: USF2000 race #2

4:30-5:20 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 race #2

IndyCar weekend schedule: Saturday, July 11

7 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

7:30 a.m.: IndyCar Tech opens

10 a.m.: Driver, team manager meeting (conference call)

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: IndyCar practice (NBC Sports Gold)

2:30 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN)

4:30 p.m.: Cars to grid

5 p.m.: IndyCar race #1 (NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN)

5:08 p.m.: Command to start engines

5:15 p.m.: Green flag

10 p.m.: Garage closes

IndyCar weekend schedule: Sunday, July 12

7:30 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

8 a.m.: IndyCar Tech

10:30 a.m.: IndyCar qualifying (NBC Sports Gold)

Noon: IndyCar race #2 (NBC Sports Gold, NBC)

12:35 p.m.: Command to start engines

12:42 p.m.: Green flag

Report: Fernando Alonso to rejoin Renault in return to Formula One

By Nate RyanJul 7, 2020, 12:50 PM EDT
Fernando Alonso reportedly will return to Formula One next season in a reunion with Renault.

According to Sky Sports, an official announcement is set for Wednesday.

This would be Alonso’s third stint with the team. He won 14 races and consecutive championships with Renault in 2005-06 and then returned in ’08-09 after a season with McLaren Mercedes.

Alonso’s most recent F1 season was in ’18 with McLaren. After failing to qualify last year at the Brickyard, he will attempt to make his second start in the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23 with Arrow McLaren SP.

Sky Sports reported that Renault declined comment on its report.