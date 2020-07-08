Road America will play host to the REV Group Grand Prix doubleheader featuring a busy IndyCar weekend schedule at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, road course.
Saturday’s race will take place at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and Sunday’s race will begin at noon ET on NBC. Both also will be streamed on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com).
After winning the June 6 season opener at Texas Motor Speedway and last Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Scott Dixon is trying to become the first driver to open a season with three victories since Sebastien Bourdais (who won the opening four Champ Car races in 2006).
Alexander Rossi, who is off to a tough start in 2020, is the defending winner at Road America.
These will be the third and fourth races of the season for the NTT IndyCar Series, which is in a stretch of five races in 15 days (with a Friday-Saturday weekend doubleheader July 17-18 at Iowa Speedway). In addition to IndyCar, the Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 support series begin their seasons this weekend.
Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule at Road America:
(All times are Eastern)
IndyCar weekend schedule: Thursday, July 9
9-9:45 a.m.: USF2000 test
10-10:45 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 test
11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: USF2000 test
12:45-1:30 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 test
2:30-3:15 p.m.: USF2000 test
3:30-4:15 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 test
5:15-5:45 p.m.: USF2000 practice
6-6:30 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 practice
IndyCar weekend schedule: Friday, July 10
9-9:35 a.m.: USF2000 qualifying
9:50-10:25 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 qualifying
12:15-1 p.m.: USF2000 race #1
1:15-2:05 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 race #1
3:30-4:15 p.m.: USF2000 race #2
4:30-5:20 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 race #2
IndyCar weekend schedule: Saturday, July 11
7 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens
7:30 a.m.: IndyCar Tech opens
10 a.m.: Driver, team manager meeting (conference call)
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: IndyCar practice (NBC Sports Gold)
2:30 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN)
4:30 p.m.: Cars to grid
5 p.m.: IndyCar race #1 (NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN)
5:08 p.m.: Command to start engines
5:15 p.m.: Green flag
10 p.m.: Garage closes
IndyCar weekend schedule: Sunday, July 12
7:30 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens
8 a.m.: IndyCar Tech
10:30 a.m.: IndyCar qualifying (NBC Sports Gold)
Noon: IndyCar race #2 (NBC Sports Gold, NBC)
12:35 p.m.: Command to start engines
12:42 p.m.: Green flag