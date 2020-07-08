Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Road America will play host to the REV Group Grand Prix doubleheader featuring a busy IndyCar weekend schedule at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, road course.

Saturday’s race will take place at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and Sunday’s race will begin at noon ET on NBC. Both also will be streamed on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com).

After winning the June 6 season opener at Texas Motor Speedway and last Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Scott Dixon is trying to become the first driver to open a season with three victories since Sebastien Bourdais (who won the opening four Champ Car races in 2006).

Alexander Rossi, who is off to a tough start in 2020, is the defending winner at Road America.

These will be the third and fourth races of the season for the NTT IndyCar Series, which is in a stretch of five races in 15 days (with a Friday-Saturday weekend doubleheader July 17-18 at Iowa Speedway). In addition to IndyCar, the Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 support series begin their seasons this weekend.

Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule at Road America:

(All times are Eastern)

IndyCar weekend schedule: Thursday, July 9

9-9:45 a.m.: USF2000 test

10-10:45 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 test

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: USF2000 test

12:45-1:30 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 test

2:30-3:15 p.m.: USF2000 test

3:30-4:15 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 test

5:15-5:45 p.m.: USF2000 practice

6-6:30 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 practice

IndyCar weekend schedule: Friday, July 10

9-9:35 a.m.: USF2000 qualifying

9:50-10:25 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 qualifying

12:15-1 p.m.: USF2000 race #1

1:15-2:05 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 race #1

3:30-4:15 p.m.: USF2000 race #2

4:30-5:20 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 race #2

IndyCar weekend schedule: Saturday, July 11

7 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

7:30 a.m.: IndyCar Tech opens

10 a.m.: Driver, team manager meeting (conference call)

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: IndyCar practice (NBC Sports Gold)

2:30 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN)

4:30 p.m.: Cars to grid

5 p.m.: IndyCar race #1 (NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN)

5:08 p.m.: Command to start engines

5:15 p.m.: Green flag

10 p.m.: Garage closes

IndyCar weekend schedule: Sunday, July 12

7:30 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

8 a.m.: IndyCar Tech

10:30 a.m.: IndyCar qualifying (NBC Sports Gold)

Noon: IndyCar race #2 (NBC Sports Gold, NBC)

12:35 p.m.: Command to start engines

12:42 p.m.: Green flag