There are 23 drivers on the NTT IndyCar entry lists for a Saturday-Sunday weekend doubleheader at Road America.
Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Alexander Rossi are the four former winners in the field — also the four most recent winners at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, road course.
Power won in IndyCar’s return to Road America in 2016 after a nine-year absence, followed by Dixon (’17), Newgarden (’18) and Rossi last season.
WEEKEND SCHEDULE: What’s happening on track at Road America
Three former drivers are tied for the IndyCar track record of three victories at Road America: Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi. There have been nine different winners in the past nine races on the 14-turn, 4.014-mile layout and six different pole winners in the past six races.
Click here to see who’s entered in Race 1 and Race 2 for the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America
START TIMES AND TV INFO FOR THE REV GROUP GRAND PRIX (all times ET):
Saturday
—IndyCar practice: 11 a.m., NBC Sports Gold
—IndyCar qualifying: 2:15 p.m. (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)
—IndyCar REV Grand Prix Race #1: 5 p.m. (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)
Sunday
—IndyCar qualifying: 10 a.m., NBC Sports Gold
—IndyCar REV Grand Prix Race #2: Noon (NBC, NBC Sports Gold)
RELATED: When is the Indy 500?