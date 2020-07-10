Clive Mason/Getty Images

F1: Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo might kneel again in prerace Sunday

Associated PressJul 10, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
SPIELBERG, Austria — Formula One drivers Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo are prepared to kneel again before Sunday’s Styrian Grand Prix if circumstances allow.

Before last weekend’s Austrian GP, 14 of the 20 F1 drivers knelt before the Austrian national anthem. It was part of an anti-racism message which included all drivers wearing black T-shirts with “End Racism” written on them.

A similar protocol is not planned before Sunday’s race on the same track at the Red Bull Ring, but Hamilton didn’t rule out making a statement anyway – as long as it doesn’t interfere with his preparations.

“I’m not against taking the knee again, so if I can find a way of making sure it doesn’t get in the way of us doing our job then I will,” the six-time series champion said Thursday. “We really have to continue to speak out, to continue to utilize the moment to spread awareness and continue to push for change. That’s not going to change in a couple of weeks, so I will do my utmost.”

One possibility could be for his Mercedes team to collectively kneel by the car as Red Bull team members did last Sunday.

“Maybe if we have time, that’s something my team and I can do. It’s just about time, there’s not a lot of time before the race,” said Hamilton, the only Black driver in F1.

Ricciardo echoed Hamilton’s view that last weekend shouldn’t be a one-off.

“I don’t know what the procedure’s going to be this weekend … but, of course, if there’s an opportunity again, the answer’s yes,” he said. “It’s not something that I just want to do for the moment and forget about, so if we get the chance to do it again then I will.”

Hamilton has spoken widely about racism in recent weeks since the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd. Hamilton joined a Black Lives Matter march in London and is setting up a commission to increase diversity in motorsport.

Soccer players on fields in England and Germany have taken the knee together simultaneously before games. But last weekend, F1 drivers Kimi Raikkonen, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Daniil Kvyat, Antonio Giovinazzi and Carlos Sainz Jr. chose not to join.

“Our clear sign on the Sunday before the race was to wear the T-shirts which were stating `End Racism.’ I thought it was already a very strong message to the world in general,” said Kvyat, a Russian. “I would say my mentality and in my country doesn’t allow me to go on my knee.”

Sainz also felt the T-shirts sufficed. “We showed on Sunday how strong we all feel against racism. I felt like that was enough,” he said.

Hamilton spoke in the past with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who knelt on the sideline at games during the national anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality.

Hamilton had intended to wear a red helmet with Kaepernick’s NFL number on it at the 2017 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, but said he was advised to back down.

Hamilton was pressed further on Thursday to explain what happened back then.

“I have the worst memory, so I don’t remember absolutely all the details. I do know I was advised from outside, from someone in the States, who was really quite high up, that it wasn’t the time for me to be doing so,” he said. “There were potential consequences of me doing it, so that’s why they advised me not to do it.”

He did not give names but kept the helmet.

“I do still have that helmet that I’d done for Colin and I did speak to Colin about it, who was super supportive for me to have taken the knee,” Hamilton said. “But I’m grateful that I was able to do it last weekend and to continue on the great movement (that) he initially started, and so many are continuing on today.”

Max Verstappen shows speed in Austria; Lewis Hamilton lacking pace

Leonhard Foeger/Pool via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 10, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT
SPIELBERG, Austria — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time Friday, and six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton lacked pace in the second practice session for the Styrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was 0.043 seconds quicker than Valtteri Bottas – Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes – and 0.217 ahead of Racing Point driver Sergio Perez.

“The car already feels better than last week, the balance is a lot nicer and we have made a good step,” said Verstappen, who did not finish last Sunday’s season-opening Austrian GP after starting from second.

“It is too early to say how we are looking against Mercedes, but we are quite happy. We have tried a few different directions to understand the car a bit more and we are heading the right way.”

Hamilton was only sixth fastest, about 0.7 seconds slower than Verstappen. Hamilton spent a chunk of time in the garage while his team worked on his car.

“It was quite far off, so there’s a lot of work to do in the background to figure it out,” he said. “Others out there are quick and Valtteri’s obviously got good pace.”

Despite adding a new front wing to its car, struggling Ferrari had a dismal afternoon.

Charles Leclerc was only ninth quickest and 1 second slower than Verstappen, while teammate Sebastian Vettel lagged about 2 seconds behind Verstappen in 16th.

Daniel Ricciardo lost control of his Renault car early into the second session, swerving left off the track and thudding backward into a protective tire wall. He climbed out unharmed, other than a slight limp, but the left rear tire was mangled and the car was lifted off the track by a crane.

Alexander Albon spun twice, the Red Bull driver’s second spin taking him right off the track and into gravel.

Earlier, Perez was fastest in the first practice ahead of Verstappen and Bottas, with Hamilton fourth quickest and Vettel only 10th in sunny conditions.

That session was briefly interrupted when Nicholas Latifi’s Williams car pulled over to the side with a gearbox issue.

The incident brought out yellow flags, forcing drivers to slow down. But McLaren driver Lando Norris overtook Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri and got a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race.

Norris, 20, finished third at the Austrian GP last weekend, becoming the youngest British driver in F1 history to get on the podium and third youngest in F1.

The upcoming race is changing names from last week but is at the same track. It is surrounded by the Styrian mountains.

A third and final practice will be held on Saturday morning before qualifying in the afternoon, with heavy rain and storms in the forecast.

If third practice and qualifying are washed out, drivers take their grid positions from where they placed in second practice.

“It would definitely suck if we didn’t get to qualify,” said Hamilton, who started fifth and finished fourth last weekend. “It would make it challenging.”

However, qualifying also could be moved to Sunday morning.

“I don’t expect to be on pole position with this (practice) lap,” Verstappen said.