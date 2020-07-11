F1 COVID-19 testing
Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

F1 aggressive on COVID-19 testing, social distancing enforcement

By Nate RyanJul 11, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With big hugs and wide smiles, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown exuberantly celebrated the first podium finish of Lando Norris’ Formula One career. His exuberance earned a warning from Formula One and FIA officials during the era of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and subsequent F1 testing.

“Obviously I got excited with Lando on the podium and embraced him after the race,” Brown said with a laugh during a news conference Friday. “You get caught up in the emotion and excitement of the event, but it was suggested maybe I don’t do that again if we get a podium anytime soon.”

MASK WARNING: NASCAR tells teams to avoid ‘complacency’

Now in its second race weekend of 2020, F1 has taken an aggressive approach to maintain a paddock free of COVID-19. Before teams hit the track last week for the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, F1 and FIA officials said more than 4,000 tests were conducted over a week with no positive tests.

In order to enter the track, any F1 personnel (which includes drivers and team members) must have a negative COVID-19 test. Private testing was used ahead of those traveling to Austria. After entering the track, personnel are tested every five days with private medical teams at events along with extra screening.

The results of F1 COVID-19 testing also will be made public every seven days. More than 8,000 tests were conducted through Saturday.

It’s a much different tack from NASCAR and IndyCar, neither of which is conducting COVID-19 testing (and with NASCAR recently distributing that warned teams of “complacency with protocols).

Though Brown, who also oversees Arrow McLaren SP Motorsports in IndyCar, demurred when asked whether the U.S.-based series should be taking a cue, he praised F1 COVID-19 testing for being a best-in-class example.

“I don’t know exactly what every other racing series is doing, so it would be difficult for me to say they’re doing it right or wrong,” Brown said from Austria. “All I can really do is speak to what Formula One is doing, and they’re doing an unbelievable job with 5,000 tests, and people flying in from different parts of the world. The minute that someone — and there’s not been many instances – has taken a mask off, you’re getting a letter or a phone call saying put your mask back on.

“I think all sports should be looking at all sports and seeing who’s doing what and what are our best practices, but I’ve got nothing but great things to say about how the FIA and Formula One and the countries they’re racing in are executing because it feels extremely safe here.”

Brown said it’s unlikely the European-based circuit will do F1 COVID-19 testing at races in the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Canada because the events likely will be scrubbed. Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, was scheduled to play host to F1 on the Oct. 23-25 race weekend but just canceled its MotoGP race.

“We’d very much like to race at all those circuits,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, my opinion is it’s probably unlikely we’ll race at any of those venues this year. That’s obviously due to the COVID situation. … Let’s see what happens, but certainly it seems like the spikes in Texas are pretty severe and Brazil and Mexico and Canada a little less so. But if we miss them this year, we certainly look forward to going back to those venues next year.”

Josef Newgarden captures second pole of season at Road America

By Nate RyanJul 11, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Josef Newgarden kept Team Penske undefeated in NTT IndyCar Series qualifying this season, posting the fastest lap late in Saturday’s Road America qualifying session. Newgarden will start first today at 5 p.m. ET (NBCSN) at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, road course, which also will play host to an IndyCar race at noon Sunday.

It’s the second pole position of the season for the defending series champion, who also qualified first for the June 6 season opener at Texas Motor Speedway. Teammate Will Power won the pole last week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Road America also marked the 10th career pole for Newgarden, who improved after posting the third-fastest speed in practice with a 1-minute, 45.5191-second lap around the 4.014-mile layout.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Click here to see where everyone will start at Road America

RACE INFORMATION: What you need to know for today’s REV Group Grand Prix

RATED ROOKIE: Rinus VeeKay rebounding well from a tough debut

“It’s been a fast day and guys have had to be on it in terms of decision-making,” Newgarden told NBCSN’s James Hinchcliffe. “It worked out really well. Now we’ve got to worry about the race car.”

Jack Harvey, who was second fastest in practice, will start second after pacing the first group in IndyCar Road America qualifying with a time of 1:45.7290.

“At the end of the day, it’s just more of momentum-building for everyone at Meyer Shank Racing,” Harvey, whose No. 60 Dallara-Honda also started at Indianapolis last week, told NBCSN’s Dave Burns. “It makes all the hard effort and hard work that we put in just so worth it.”

GROUP 1: Click here for results

GROUP 2: Click here for results

Ryan Hunter-Reay and Graham Rahal will make up the second row, followed by Will Power, Santino Ferrucci, Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist.

Scott Dixon will start ninth seeking his third consecutive NTT IndyCar Series victory.

Defending race winner Alexander Rossi qualified a disappointing 11th after Burns reported the No. 27 Dallara-Honda team again battled mechanical problems, continuing a recent string of misfortune for the Andretti Autosport driver.

Simon Pagenaud (17th) also will be coming from deep in the field of the IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix Race #1, which will begin at 5 p.m. on NBCSN.

PRACTICE RESULTS: Will Power leads weekend’s lone session