What IndyCar drivers said after Road America Grand Prix No. 1

By Nate RyanJul 11, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Recapping what NTT IndyCar drivers said after Saturday’s REV Group Grand Prix I at Road America, where Scott Dixon scored his 49th career victory and third straight to open the 2020 season(he will go for a fourth consecutive victory Sunday at noon ET on NBC):

Scott Dixon — winner: “Wow, what a race and what a team effort by the PNC Bank No. 9 team. Honda, I can’t thank them enough. I’m so proud to be powered by Honda and HPD, and they do an amazing job on this program. And the fans … man, it was great to see you all out there. I can’t say thank you enough. Winning the first three races is the best start you could hope for, and obviously we want to do everything we can to keep that momentum rolling into Race 2 tomorrow.”

Will Power — second: “Unfortunately we had to pit under yellow, and that lost us the lead in the pits. We just had a slow pit stop. And then we had the wrong gears in the car, so it kind of hurt those restarts. Other than that, it was a good day. We moved up and got up to second. I don’t know what we’re going to do, but we’ll sit there as a team and will figure out how to execute a bit better. Especially frustrating when we just let wins like that go. I think we had a good Verizon Chevrolet, and I don’t think Dixon would have gotten by us if we came out of the pit ahead of him. It wasn’t the end of the day, but we still could have won. We’ll try again tomorrow.”

Alex Palou — third: “It’s amazing. It feels so good! That was an awesome race for us. It was my first time here at Road America and having practice, qualifying and the race all in the same day isn’t easy. It was tough starting 14th , but we were lucky today because we had a really strong car. I could overtake some of the guys at the start and then we just had a really good pace, good enough to be overtaking when we had clean air. The crew did well on the pit stops, and the last one was amazing, as we got ahead of quite a few guys, and we were P4 after that last stop. After the restart, I could easily follow Ryan (Hunter-Reay) and Will (Power), and I was able to overtake Ryan twice to get into third. It was a really nice race for us. I hope we can repeat our performance tomorrow and hopefully do even better.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay — fourth: “We’ll have to figure out something for tomorrow. Unfortunately, there is no time for it without practice and going right into qualifying. We’ll have to try and guess on something for the race. We’ve got good pace on new tires. We just did not have the pace to keep up consistently. I think fourth is all the 28 car had in it today. Good job to the guys up front, and congrats to Scott Dixon and Team Honda.”

Colton Herta — fifth: “It was a pretty solid result. We didn’t have the car to win. We did have the car for a top five. We got a little lucky with some people’s misfortunes, but it was a good race. The car was very decent at the end of the stints, and we were able to close up the gaps and have good pit stops. That’s how we made most of our passes.” (On how he felt postrace) “Definitely the best I’ve felt since they’ve put the windscreen on. We had some really good updates and felt a lot cooler. I don’t think it’ll be a problem for tomorrow. The biggest thing is here is my hands get super sore from the curbs; they are super rough. I’ll ice my hands tonight, and I’ll be fine tomorrow.”

RESULTS, POINTS: Full stats package from the season’s third race

Santino Ferrucci — sixth: “We had a fantastic opening lap, moving up from sixth to fourth. I then made a really tough pass on Ryan Hunter-Reay and got around him for third. From there, we moved into second and held our own, didn’t make any mistakes. Coming out of the pits after the last stop, we lost a lot of track position when another car turned straight from the fast lane across to his pit box, and I was forced to check up. We fought back from there to finish sixth. It was a blast to drive the SealMaster-Coyne Vasser-Sullivan car today, and I’m ready to take on tomorrow.”

Graham Rahal — seventh: “With the TOTAL QUARTZ machine, we probably had a car that could win, but there was a problem on the first stop that wasn’t ideal that took us from running second to 11th , and we ultimately recovered to seventh. It was a frustrating day. The mistake hurt us. When I was in second place, we were definitely on a mission, and things were looking great. Having said that, we did finish every lap, so we did raise a lot of money for Turns for Troops with United Rentals. And we had a good points day. In general, we caught (Simon) Pagenaud and a couple of the other guys. Dixie (Scott Dixon) is in a world of his own right now, and all of the bounces are certainly going his way, too. And that happens in racing. It happened for us in 2015, and we’re working on getting back in that position. We’ll swap the AERO vinyl to Fifth Third Bank overnight and try to capitalize on a good setup to get this car to the front. We need to get the car a little better, find a little rear grip overnight. Overall, I thought the engineers and mechanics have done a great job. The car has been super reliable. Brian, my Honda engineer, has done an amazing job this year. We’ve just got to keep our heads down and keep going.”

Pato O’Ward — eighth: “I truly feel like I gave it my all out there today. We need to work on our black-tire pace, but our red-tire pace is strong. Locking up in the last stint really put us back into the guys behind, but we had the pace to catch the guys in front and try to challenge. I had to make some really late braking moves to get by some people. I think it’s something good that we can work on tomorrow, just seeing what the tires did over the course of a stint. I want to qualify up front tomorrow. We have the car, and I know the Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets can run up front.”

Takuma Sato — ninth: “It’s good to be back at Road America, everybody’s favorite. It was a tough qualifying for me. We didn’t get the balance we wanted, unfortunately, and I started from 15th . Lap 1 was terrible. I was side-by-side and was kind of pushed out and went all the way back, which was a bit like last week. But then we gradually came back, and I think the team gave me a great strategy for that. One time the air duct on the helmet fell out, and it was really, really hot. Overall, I think we got some very good data to come back and use tomorrow. I look forward to qualifying again. I think we will have a chance to start in front.”

Marcus Ericsson — 10th: “I think we had a good race by making a good start and taking the right strategy. The car was really good, and we were making positions into the top 10. We had a good pass for P7, but I was really frustrated that I sort of threw it away on the last lap with a half-spin and dropped to P10. Once again we had great cars, as evidenced by Dixon winning again, so we’ll keep pushing hard to get to the front.”

Charlie Kimball — 11th: “Great day for the No. 4 Tresiba Chevrolet here in Race 1 at Road America. The guys did an awesome job in pit lane. All three stops were really quick, on the money all day long. The car got better and better as the race developed and we got close to that top 10 but didn’t quite get there. But learned a lot about the car, learned a lot about what we need to do for tomorrow for Race No. 2.”

Simon Pagenaud — 12th: “It was a really disappointing day. The Menards Chevy had a few struggles in qualifying, but we were able to get ourselves in a decent spot a few times during the race with some speed on the track and taking advantage of some of the other drivers’ problems. I think we were going to have a top-10 finish and limit the points we might have lost, then we got pushed off the track late in the race. That cost us some spots and points, which is frustrating with (Scott) Dixon winning again. But it’s all right; we learned a lot today, and we’re still second in points, so that’s great. There is still a lot of season left to go, and we’ve got another shot at this tomorrow. I have full confidence we will have the Menards Chevrolet ready to go tomorrow.”

Rinus VeeKay — 13th: “This was a very hectic race! I had a good start and passed some guys. In Turn 13, many guys went off, and I also tried to see how the grip in the grass was. I picked up a plastic bag on my left wishbone, which really slowed me down on the straights. I got it off after a few laps and then started to push the car. We went for a long run on reds, and I struggled a lot with understeer. Once we got sticker blacks on, it got better. I was happy with that first yellow that really packed up the field. I could just take positions restart by restart. That went pretty well, I had some cool passes and a nice fight with Simon (Pagenaud). In those last laps, I had to drive my butt off to keep Josef (Newgarden) behind me, but I did it! I think P13 is a good ‘bad’ result.”

Josef Newgarden — 14th: “That was a tough one. We had such a strong PPG Chevy, and the guys did such a great job putting together such a fast car. We started on the pole, and at the beginning of the race, we were just trying to hold track position. I think at one point, we had about an 8-second lead. Unfortunately, we had a problem in the pits and stalled the car. It took us a while to get it restarted, and that lost all the gap we had built, and from there, we were fighting from behind. We had gotten back into the top 10, and I just locked up the tires going into Turn 1 on one of those late restarts. So, our day went from a great to pretty bad pretty quickly. But hey, that’s racing – we just didn’t take advantage of our opportunities today. I’m thankful we have another shot tomorrow since I really love racing at this place. We’re going to take a look at a few things tonight to make sure we have a solid plan going into tomorrow’s qualifying session with the PPG Chevrolet. I’m confident our guys will put together another fast car tomorrow.”

Oliver Askew — 15th: “It was good to gain six positions today in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet and put what happened last weekend at IMS behind us. We obviously have a lot to work on for tomorrow, but luckily it will be a fresh start. The whole team is going to learn as much as we can from today and have a better race tomorrow. It was awesome to see fans back at the racetrack today and look forward to putting on a show for them tomorrow.”

Zach Veach — 16th: “Today was a byproduct of a mistake in qualifying. We had a bit too aggressive tire pressures for our (Firestone alternate) red tires, so we didn’t get that second lap faster that everyone else did. Starting P20 sets your fate at a place like this because it was a follow-the-leader kind of race. We got lucky at the end to go forward to P16, but that’s nothing to be proud of. We’ve got a lot more work to do tomorrow. I know we’ll be insanely quick at Iowa, that’s not a worry, but I want to get out this weekend with a good amount of points. We can still turn it around tomorrow, and that starts with qualifying.”

Max Chilton — 17th: “It was a long day at the office today with practice, qualifying and a race, but I love Road America. We were competitive this morning, but I felt like it was a bit like the Indy Grand Prix last weekend where we didn’t show our true speed in the No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet during practice. I was confident going into qualifying and I felt like I drove the best lap I’ve ever driven here, but unfortunately it wasn’t good enough today. We started toward the back of the field on a track which is very hard with strategy, and the only way to get around strategy here is if you’re quick, and actually we started the first half of the race fairly quick. We were top-five pace and we were doing fuel-saving well, but it all got messy when we kept getting all of these yellows because our car was really struggling with straight-line speed on the restarts. So, I was having to defend very hard, and it was getting pretty scrappy out there. Then I went for a move down the inside of (Alexander) Rossi when he made a mistake, and we clashed wheels. I don’t know if I was ahead or if he was ahead, but it was a big hit with our wheels ripping the wheel out of my hand. He got suspension damage, and I got suspension damage and that was pretty much the end of the race. Obviously it was a tough day for the team that was even more frustrating knowing how quick we can be, but it does make it easier to be optimistic about another chance tomorrow to qualify and race well.”

Felix Rosenqvist — 18th: “It was a bit up and down for us in the beginning, but the NTT DATA car was really strong. We kind of ran around the place where we started and then found the car was really good on the red Firestone tires. I think we were one of the quickest cars in the first stint and then had some problems. We weren’t that far behind (Scott) Dixon, but then we had a gradual mechanical issue that came in and pit and lost a lap and never recovered. But we have another chance to get right back and win tomorrow, so that’s the goal.”

Alexander Rossi — 19th: “We got a good start but got caught out in Turn 13 with cold tires – went off track and caught a bit of sign board under our front wing. So, we had to come in (to the pits), and that pretty much set our day. I think our pace was OK. Those last restarts, I felt like we were middle of the road in terms of stronger than a couple cars and weaker than a few cars behind us. We had some contact with (Max) Chilton in Turn 6, which gave us a flat tire and ultimately ended our day. I think we could’ve finished 14th, but instead we finished 19th. Nothing was really going to go well after Lap 1, so we will have to figure it out for tomorrow. We need to understand a couple of question marks that we have. I guess that is the good thing about having two qualifying sessions and two races is we get to look at it overnight and have a blank slate tomorrow. In the past, you’d have to wait a year to come back, so we’ll take that as a small silver lining. I think if we can answer some questions, I think we have the opportunity to be a top-five car for the AutoNation / NAPA team tomorrow. But, congrats to our Honda family on solid results today. Eight of the top 10 today were powered by Honda, so really proud of that.”

Dalton Kellett — 20th: “It was an interesting day at Road America. Definitely taking some time to get used to the track. This place has a lot more high-speed corners than Indy GP, so there’s a bit of familiarization with that. In the race today, once we got some pace, we weren’t half-bad on lap times. Had a couple rookie mistakes. Made a mistake on pit lane that cost us a bunch of time. Went long on my marks and guys had to reshuffle to get the stop done. On the restart, I was trying to miss a couple of guys that were checking up, and I dropped a wheel in the grass and I ended up stuck in the gravel trap at the exit of Turn 14 so went a lap down there, so that ended our chances to move up in the race. Feel bad for the guys. They were working great in pit lane all day, but we’re going to have a look at everything tonight and come back stronger tomorrow.”

Conor Daly — 21st: “Pato (O’Ward) got out onto the curb, and he was really slow exiting. So, I had enough of a run to where honestly, I thought it was going to be OK. But I don’t really race with him that much. It was tough there. That’s hard to go two-wide. That’s probably on both of us a little bit. It’s really hard to go two-wide there. But I had enough of a run to where you’ve got to take a chance. So, I can’t throw the blame on him. But it’s a little bit of a shame because he was on red tires, so I think he could have lasted a little longer, and it sucks for us. That was really painful. But the U.S. Air Force, these guys will fix it up, hopefully and hopefully we can have a better day tomorrow.” (on his shoulder being injured in the crash) “It just popped out when I went around, so it was really, really painful for a little bit. So, we’ll just ice it down and see what happens.”

Marco Andretti — 22nd: “It was incredibly frustrating today to have another great race car go to waste. Nothing seems to be going right right now. But thankfully we have another shot tomorrow and a fast race car. I’m looking forward to putting a full race together and getting a good result for the U.S. Concrete Honda team.”

Jack Harvey — 23rd: “It’s such a shame that our race had to end early, especially after such a strong day for Meyer Shank Racing. I went into the corner at Turn 3, and my brakes locked up and the wheels spun. There wasn’t much I could do when the brakes failed in that way. All year we’ve had a fast car, and that is what is frustrating because this was a weekend that we could have had a top five. Something randomly happened that took us out of contention, which is greatly disappointing for myself and the whole Meyer Shank Racing team. I know that we have the speed, and these guys will work hard to figure out exactly what went wrong so that we can come back equally as strong tomorrow.”

NHRA ‘C19 Club’: COVID-19 brought them together and back to racing

Photo: Bobby Bennett, CompetitionPlus.com
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 12, 2020, 2:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Be it a fraternity, social organization or club, some people are just natural joiners. They enjoy being members.

But there’s one club within the NHRA drag racing community that no one intentionally wants to be part of, yet its membership numbers keep growing.

Such is the “C19 Club,” a group of veteran drivers, team members, reporters and PR reps who have battled the COVID-19 virus over the last several months. The number is up to seven members thus far.

And now as the NHRA gets back to racing this weekend in suburban Indianapolis after a 4 ½-month hiatus due to the coronavirus, several of those club members are returning to a dragstrip for the first time since going through what they all term the toughest battle they’ve ever experienced.

Bobby Bennett, publisher/editor of CompetitionPlus.com, one of the most popular web sites in the sport, founded the club after his own fight with the virus.

“I started the club because I realized I wouldn’t be the only one to ever get COVID-19 in the drag racing community,” Bennett said.

But Bennett and others who have fought the virus aren’t just coming back to Indy this weekend to share war stories. Rather, several club members are trying to turn a negative into a positive by either already having donated or plan to donate blood plasma to give antibodies that will hopefully help those currently battling the virus.

Club members have already donated 24 bags of plasma. Bennett alone has donated 16 of those bags, with several infected individuals already having gotten better as a result. Bennett isn’t stopping there, though: he plans to donate four more bags in the next couple of weeks.

Fellow club member Todd Smith, crew chief for Kalitta Motorsports’ Funny Car driver J.R. Todd, as well as Smith’s wife Julie have also donated several bags of plasma, with plans to donate more, too.

Several others, including Top Fuel driver Cory McClenathan, are waiting for the green light from their doctors to donate as well.

Several members of the “C19 Club”: From left, Bobby Bennett, Todd and Julie Smith, Ervin “Jock” Allen and Lee Montgomery. Photo courtesy Bobby Bennett.

 

And others are still going through their own battles with the virus, including Funny Car driver Bob Tasca III, who tested positive last week, and longtime reporter/PR rep Lee Montgomery, who is expected to get the all clear this weekend.

“The way I see it, me and Todd Smith and those of us that have been through COVID are among the safest ones to be around in the pits,” Bennett said. “We’ve got the antibodies that we’ve been giving to help save lives.”

Here are some club “members” stories and their thoughts as NHRA resumes this weekend, and in front of paying fans, at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Indiana:

BOBBY BENNETT: Bennett was among the earliest individuals in the country to come down with COVID-19. He believes he picked up the germs on an early February cross-country redeye flight from Los Angeles to Charlotte, North Carolina after attending a race near Bakersfield, Calif.

MORE: Drag racing writer’s scary battle with COVID-19: ‘You’re wishing you’d die’

“That’s the scariest part of it all, getting back on an airplane,” said Bennett, who flew from Charlotte to Indianapolis on Friday. “Don’t let me fool you about this tough, machismo rah rah thing, I still get scared.

“But that’s where my faith comes in. In a span of a couple of weeks, I’ve had my website hacked, my wife’s water pump has gone out on her car, which is an expensive fix, and my hard drive failed on my main computer and just a few other things. So just one thing right after another, but I’m like, you know what, I’ve had COVID, none of these things compare to that.

“COVID taught me that I’m not invincible. But it also showed me how strong I was inside. The whole reason that we created this C19 Club was because when I was laying there, I was absolutely hopeless, I had nobody to compare notes with, nobody to talk to.

“There was a moment where I was so hopeless that suicide entered my mind as a good way out of this deal. If God didn’t do it quick enough, I would take care of the rest. But I thought about how many people it would hurt. At about the same time I was thinking that, my wife stuck her head in the door and said, ‘Don’t you die on me.’ So I’m like, ‘Alright God, I got your message. We’ll fight another day.’

CompetitionPlus.com publisher/editor Bobby Bennett is back at a racetrack for the first time since he battled COVID-19. He has now formed a club for those who have also battled coronavirus. Photo courtesy Bobby Bennett.

“That’s why I’m going to this race. At one time I said I’m not going to another race until they have a cure for this. But when I started donating and giving plasma to victims and helping others, then I realized just how important it is for me to return to a life of normalcy.”

Bennett has gotten much of his semblance of life back, but like the other club members, is still feeling the virus’ impact. He has to carry two types of inhalers and migraine medicine with him at all times in the event he has a breathing issue or brain-splitting headache, which are two of the post-virus aftereffects.

“You just learn to pace yourself,” Bennett said. “I mean, yeah, I may be showing COVID that it ain’t going to kill me, but it is still throwing a pretty good punch that lasts well after the disease has been declared negative in your body.”

**************************************

CORY MCCLENATHAN: The veteran Top Fuel driver is coming out of retirement at this weekend’s event and next weekend’s race – both at the same suburban Indianapolis track – to complete what he terms “unfinished business.”

But McClenathan also has unfinished business with COVID-19. While he has never officially received a positive test result, McClenathan’s doctor is convinced his patient had the disease – in fact, he may have been one of the first people in the U.S. to have it.

McClenathan underwent an antibody test this past Monday and came back negative. He plans on joining Bennett and others in donating plasma in the next few weeks.

Cory McClenahan has some unfinished business this weekend and next. Photo courtesy Cory McClenathan.

McClenathan first started feeling ill in late November and was sick through almost the entire month of December.

“That’s when they just were starting to figure out, ‘Hey, we’ve got a problem here’ (with the onset of COVID-19),” McClenathan told NBC Sports. “I went to the doctor and he said, ‘You’ve got a bad upper respiratory issue going on.’ Well, come to find out that was one of the huge things that everybody was seeing along with the headaches, how they come and go every couple hours.

“You’d have a temperature and then two hours later, you wouldn’t. I had every single thing. I was at home by myself, thinking, ‘Man, I’m 57 years old, it’s a flu.’ I was at the point where I was crawling up and down my stairs because I’d get the spins and that blackout feeling.

“When they finally started saying, ‘Hey, this thing called COVID,’ they sent me right out to do a blood test. It came back negative but my doctor said, ‘You can’t go off of that. Those tests are only 55% accurate.’

“My doctor said, ‘You had it. There’s no doubt. The only thing I’d like to do is get you tested’ so I could give plasma, give blood, to try to help other people.

“I basically stayed away from my whole family for well over a month. My mom is going to be 80 soon. So I just I stayed away from her until I got to the point where I could drive and feel good. I’m still having trouble breathing, still struggling with workouts and stuff like that. I just am having such a hard time getting back to where I feel like I’m stronger.

“I’ve never been that sick in my life. It just takes you to your knees. It takes away the taste of food. I ate because I knew I needed it but literally nothing tastes like it’s supposed to be. So I think my biggest fear is when you have this and if you’re older like me, it really kind of does some damage to the inside your body that doesn’t let it come back.

“So I’m wondering, am I 100% right now? No, I don’t think so. Can I get there? Yes, I’ve made big strides in the last couple of weeks working out with a mask on, doing some pretty hard cardio walking and running to see what exactly is going on. I keep a blood oxygen sensor with me just to make sure I’m still within range.

“My doctor said, ‘You had every single factor that had come out. I’m going on the premise that you had it because I saw you back then. And I see you now and you’re making a good comeback, but it’s slow.’ It’s almost like it infects the inside of your body to the point of how do I recover fully?”

McClenathan recovered from his symptoms but still suffers some lingering effects such as shortness of breath and stamina.

“There’s parts of the day where I gotta stop and go, man, I gotta take a breather,” McClenathan said.

One thing that will help significantly while McClenathan drives his 330-mph Top Fuel dragster this weekend and next is his car has a canopy covering, rather than an open cockpit. That canopy allows cool air to be blown into the cockpit as well as McClenathan’s helmet to not only keep him cool, but also to keep a steady stream of air blowing to help his breathing.

“I’m 57 not 25 or 36, but at the same time this is an evil thing,” McClenathan said of COVID-19. “I know the naysayers say the facemask doesn’t help or other things don’t help, but I’ll do anything not to get this again or not to infect somebody else.”

**************************************

Todd Smith, crew chief for Funny Car driver JR Todd: Smith and wife Julie live in one of the hot beds of the coronavirus, South Florida.

Todd Smith tested positive on April 21 and self-quarantined at home.

“I had 8 of 10 symptoms,” Smith told NBC Sports. “While waiting for the test results at home for 4-5 days, every day I had a high fever, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, all this bad stuff. Then I got up to go to the bathroom one morning and blacked out because my blood pressure was so low from being so sick. I fell face first into the kitchen floor, the tile floor, and shattered my nose and my eye socket.”

Todd and Julie Smith. Photo courtesy Todd and Julie Smith.

Smith was hospitalized for four days and should have stayed there. But doctors sent him home, only to have him return a few days after being discharged – and in much, much worse shape.

“I went back to the hospital and was in for 19 days, including in Intensive Care for several days” Smith said. “I was on the brink of having to be put on ventilator. I was on 100 percent oxygen.

“The treated me with hydroxychloroquine shortly after I was admitted to the hospital, but I still ran a fever between 102 and 104 for several days, took round-the-clock Tylenol and was delirious. While I’m over the virus now, it was really rough. It took me close to another month after I was discharged the second time to gradually get back to being healthy.”

But Smith still has residual effects.

“I lost over 35 pounds and I’m still dealing with the broken nose and having a problem with breathing,” he said. “We’re still not sure if I have permanent damage to my lungs.”

While her husband was in isolation at the hospital, Julie Smith also came down with the virus. Fortunately, her case wasn’t as bad and she didn’t require hospitalization.

Todd Smith resumed working on Todd’s car over a month ago, but did much of the work remotely or via only occasional trips back to Kalitta Motorsports’ headquarters near Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“I’m just flying back and forth,” he said. “I come back (to Florida), chill out for about 3-4 days, get some rest, recoup and then go back and do it again,” Smith said. “The doctors just told me to be cautious.”

One of the biggest risks the 57-year-old Smith and all others that have tested positive for the virus and have returned to the race track this weekend is being around nitromethane fumes.

“Nitro,” as it’s called, is a highly combustible fuel that powers Funny Cars and Top Fuel dragsters. The fumes are extremely strong and acrid and present breathing complexities in general, but even more so for those who have breathing issues already or who, like Smith, McClenathan and others, have had their lungs compromised by the virus.

“That was one of the things I was thinking about in the hospital,” Smith said. “Like, okay, this stuff never really bothered me, but it might now because different things are kind of affecting me at this point that never did before like allergy stuff. So, I’m gonna find out how much it will affect me this weekend.

“I’ve got some precautions of keeping my mask on and when we warm the cars up in the pits, we always wear a mask. We’ve been doing that for years to try to protect ourselves from the fumes. Once you get on the starting line, it is what it is, so I’m gonna wear my mask and cross my fingers and go out there like John Wayne and try to make it happen.”

Smith anticipates donating plasma in the next week or so, perhaps after next weekend’s return to Indianapolis. He feels a need to do so.

“This is big and bad and serious and it affected all of us pretty bad,” Smith said. “I received plasma when I was in my second trip to the hospital.

“I personally felt like it made a difference with me, so I knew even then I’m like, ‘Man, I gotta pay it forward because people are donating this stuff and they have lived through it and have the right antibodies and all that kind of stuff. It was like, yeah, I’ve gotta do this.”

**************************************

LEE MONTGOMERY: The 53-year-old veteran motorsports writer and PR person will not be in Indianapolis this weekend, as he’s just finished recovering from his own bout with coronavirus.

Like Smith and McClenathan, the North Carolina resident is looking forward to when he can donate plasma, but is also trying to be part of contact tracing studies to help determine how the virus is spread.

Lee Montgomery is just getting over a battle with COVID-19. Photo courtesy Lee Montgomery.

“We were joking and laughing about (the C19 Club) and there’s a little bit of a competition going on between us about who’s gonna donate the most (plasma),” Montgomery said with a chuckle. “I think Bobby’s got a bit of a head start so that’s a little unfair. Using drag racing terms, he’s got the hole shot on us.

“So we’re gonna have to work real hard to catch up to him. As soon as I’m clear, I’m gonna start looking around and see what I can do to help.”

Montgomery first experienced symptoms on June 18, went to his doctor on June 23 and received results that he was positive for COVID-19 on June 26.

“I didn’t really think I had COVID the first time I went to a doctor,” Montgomery said. “I’m one of the fortunate ones. I guess that I had a mild case and it’s gone away, so I’m glad about that.

“But I honestly am a little worried about long-term effects. What does this do to my stomach acid and digestive system? I don’t know. Nobody knows yet.

“Look, it’s a serious global health crisis and if you don’t take it seriously, if you don’t think it’s no big deal, I don’t know where your head is, I honestly don’t. My mother’s in her 80s and I was around her within a week before I tested and so I was really, really worried about her. What if she had contacted the symptoms? That would have been horrible. So wear your mask. It’s really not that complicated.”

**************************************

Bennett is pitching those in his group to further show their support to help others by coming up with perhaps a jacket or shirt ring or some other item to not only tout their “membership” in the club, but also to help raise funds for research.

Montgomery, though, has another idea, he said with a chuckle: “I think an appropriate example would be maybe a roll of toilet paper. Put an NHRA logo on it.”

There are two other members of the C19 Club that we’ll feature in both a tragic and heartwarming story in the coming days that is one of the most touching displays of people helping people infected with the virus that involves veteran NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Steve Johnson and his chief technician, Ervin “Jock” Allen.

“We didn’t have much choice but to let COVID kick our butts,” Bennett said. “But it’s not gonna kick our butts the rest of our lives.

“And standing up is our own way of fighting back, like ‘you don’t own me. You might have affected the way that I live my life in certain areas, but you will not own me.’”

Follow @JerryBonkowski