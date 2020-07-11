IndyCar at Road America today: How to watch, start times, live stream info

By Nate Ryan Jul 11, 2020
The first round of consecutive doubleheader race weekends for NTT IndyCar Series will begin today at Road America, and the circuit finally will have an in-person audience.

The REV Group Grand Prix will be the first IndyCar event held with fans this season after the first two races at Texas Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course took place without crowds.

Though fans will be restricted from entering the paddock and pits, drivers are enthused about hearing cheers from the campgrounds around the sprawling road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Simon Pagenaud said it was a “strange” atmosphere finishing on the podium at Texas and Indy without the typical postrace celebrations.

“It’s like being at a test session,” the Team Penske driver said. “Without the hype from the crowd, you don’t get the feeling of being a gladiator or a superstar. It doesn’t have that racing feel.  To me, race fans make racing interesting. It’s a party every weekend when we go, racing and without them, it is not.

“I’m excited about going to Road America, and for the first time, we are going to open up the gates. It is a great place to have people and for them to camp and see us racing around that beautiful track.”

Here are the details and start times for IndyCar at Road America today (all times are ET):

IndyCar Road America TV schedule

IndyCar practice: 11 a.m., NBC Sports Gold

IndyCar qualifying: 2:15 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold

REV Group Grand Prix #1: 5 p.m., NBCSN

REV Group Grand Prix Race #1 information

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 5:08 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 5:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 55 laps (220.77 miles) around Road America’s 14-turn, 4.014-mile, road course.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time, with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Nine sets primary, five sets alternate for use during the race weekend. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 81 degrees with a 15% chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: Alexander Rossi

DEFENDING POLE WINNER: Colton Herta, 1 minute, 42.9920 seconds, 140.306 mph

QUALIFYING RECORD: Dario Franchitti, 1:39.866, 145.924 mph, Aug. 19, 2000

ENTRY LISTS: Click here for the entry lists for both races of the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at Road America

SPOTTER’S GUIDE: Click here to see the paint schemes for the cars in Saturday’s race.

Max Verstappen shows speed in Austria; Lewis Hamilton lacking pace

Leonhard Foeger/Pool via Getty Images
Associated Press Jul 10, 2020
SPIELBERG, Austria — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time Friday, and six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton lacked pace in the second practice session for the Styrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was 0.043 seconds quicker than Valtteri Bottas – Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes – and 0.217 ahead of Racing Point driver Sergio Perez.

“The car already feels better than last week, the balance is a lot nicer and we have made a good step,” said Verstappen, who did not finish last Sunday’s season-opening Austrian GP after starting from second.

“It is too early to say how we are looking against Mercedes, but we are quite happy. We have tried a few different directions to understand the car a bit more and we are heading the right way.”

Hamilton was only sixth fastest, about 0.7 seconds slower than Verstappen. Hamilton spent a chunk of time in the garage while his team worked on his car.

“It was quite far off, so there’s a lot of work to do in the background to figure it out,” he said. “Others out there are quick and Valtteri’s obviously got good pace.”

Despite adding a new front wing to its car, struggling Ferrari had a dismal afternoon.

Charles Leclerc was only ninth quickest and 1 second slower than Verstappen, while teammate Sebastian Vettel lagged about 2 seconds behind Verstappen in 16th.

Daniel Ricciardo lost control of his Renault car early into the second session, swerving left off the track and thudding backward into a protective tire wall. He climbed out unharmed, other than a slight limp, but the left rear tire was mangled and the car was lifted off the track by a crane.

Alexander Albon spun twice, the Red Bull driver’s second spin taking him right off the track and into gravel.

Earlier, Perez was fastest in the first practice ahead of Verstappen and Bottas, with Hamilton fourth quickest and Vettel only 10th in sunny conditions.

That session was briefly interrupted when Nicholas Latifi’s Williams car pulled over to the side with a gearbox issue.

The incident brought out yellow flags, forcing drivers to slow down. But McLaren driver Lando Norris overtook Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri and got a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race.

Norris, 20, finished third at the Austrian GP last weekend, becoming the youngest British driver in F1 history to get on the podium and third youngest in F1.

The upcoming race is changing names from last week but is at the same track. It is surrounded by the Styrian mountains.

A third and final practice will be held on Saturday morning before qualifying in the afternoon, with heavy rain and storms in the forecast.

If third practice and qualifying are washed out, drivers take their grid positions from where they placed in second practice.

“It would definitely suck if we didn’t get to qualify,” said Hamilton, who started fifth and finished fourth last weekend. “It would make it challenging.”

However, qualifying also could be moved to Sunday morning.

“I don’t expect to be on pole position with this (practice) lap,” Verstappen said.