Josef Newgarden kept Team Penske undefeated in NTT IndyCar Series qualifying this season, posting the fastest lap late in Saturday’s Road America qualifying session. Newgarden will start first today at 5 p.m. ET (NBCSN) at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, road course, which also will play host to an IndyCar race at noon Sunday.
It’s the second pole position of the season for the defending series champion, who also qualified first for the June 6 season opener at Texas Motor Speedway. Teammate Will Power won the pole last week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Road America also marked the 10th career pole for Newgarden, who improved after posting the third-fastest speed in practice with a 1-minute, 45.5191-second lap around the 4.014-mile layout.
QUALIFYING RESULTS: Click here to see the lap speeds at Road America
STARTING LINEUP: Where everyone will start Saturday at Road America
RACE INFORMATION: What you need to know for today’s REV Group Grand Prix
“It’s been a fast day and guys have had to be on it in terms of decision-making,” Newgarden told NBCSN’s James Hinchcliffe. “It worked out really well. Now we’ve got to worry about the race car.”
Jack Harvey, who was second fastest in practice, will start second after pacing the first group in IndyCar Road America qualifying with a time of 1:45.7290.
Time expiring? No problem for @Jack_Harvey42. He finishes Group 1 on top.#INDYCAR // #REVGROUPGP pic.twitter.com/AiQqYBX8QP
— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 11, 2020
“At the end of the day, it’s just more of momentum-building for everyone at Meyer Shank Racing,” Harvey, whose No. 60 Dallara-Honda also started at Indianapolis last week, told NBCSN’s Dave Burns. “It makes all the hard effort and hard work that we put in just so worth it.”
GROUP 1: Click here for results
GROUP 2: Click here for results
Ryan Hunter-Reay and Graham Rahal will make up the second row, followed by Will Power, Santino Ferrucci, Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist.
Scott Dixon will start ninth seeking his third consecutive NTT IndyCar Series victory.
Defending race winner Alexander Rossi qualified a disappointing 11th after Burns reported the No. 27 Dallara-Honda team again battled mechanical problems, continuing a recent string of misfortune for the Andretti Autosport driver.
Simon Pagenaud (17th) also will be coming from deep in the field of the IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix Race #1, which will begin at 5 p.m. on NBCSN.
PRACTICE RESULTS: Will Power leads weekend’s lone session
RATED ROOKIE: Rinus VeeKay rebounding well from a tough debut