JOE KLAMAR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

F1: Lewis Hamilton takes pole position at rain-soaked Styrian GP

Associated PressJul 11, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
SPIELBERG, Austria — Six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton showed he’s still the best driver in wet conditions, keeping his composure on a rain-drenched track to take pole position Saturday for the Styrian Grand Prix.

It was the Mercedes driver’s record-extending 89th career pole in F1 and particularly impressive as he first beat Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s mark and then his own leading mark on his final lap.

“That was awesome,” Hamilton said after placing 1.216 seconds ahead of Verstappen (who led practice Friday) and 1.398 clear of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz Jr.

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified fourth after taking pole position and winning last Sunday’s Austrian GP.

It was another dismal day for Ferrari, with Sebastian Vettel 10th and Charles Leclerc 11th.

Driving rain washed out the third and final practice session at midday and threatened qualifying altogether. But the cars managed to finally get out onto the Red Bull Ring at around 3:45 p.m. local time (1345 GMT) even though rain was still lashing down.

In the event of a complete washout, qualifying would have been moved to Sunday morning.

With drivers told the rain would soon get heavier, they were advised to post a solid time quickly in order to get into the second part of qualifying.

Verstappen said, “I can’t see a thing,” and Romain Grosjean slid off track into gravel.

Some unexpected names popped up at the top of the F1 leaderboard, before order was restored as Lewis Hamilton, Bottas and Verstappen swapped leading times.

“Leave me to it,” Hamilton said over radio, trying to keep his concentration with water spraying everywhere in front and around him.

With two minutes left in Q1, Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi lost control of his Alfa Romeo, which swerved sideways and then backward into a crash barrier. His car had to be lifted off the track.

The rain fell so heavily throughout the morning that firefighters had to remove excess water from the roof of one empty hospitality building. The race is being held without fans because of the novel coronavirus (COVD-19) pandemic.

The race is changing names from last week but still is being held at the same track in Spielberg, which is surrounded by the Styrian mountains.

By Nate RyanJul 11, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Josef Newgarden kept Team Penske undefeated in NTT IndyCar Series qualifying this season, posting the fastest lap late in Saturday’s Road America qualifying session. Newgarden will start first today at 5 p.m. ET (NBCSN) at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, road course, which also will play host to an IndyCar race at noon Sunday.

It’s the second pole position of the season for the defending series champion, who also qualified first for the June 6 season opener at Texas Motor Speedway. Teammate Will Power won the pole last week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Road America also marked the 10th career pole for Newgarden, who improved after posting the third-fastest speed in practice with a 1-minute, 45.5191-second lap around the 4.014-mile layout.

“It’s been a fast day and guys have had to be on it in terms of decision-making,” Newgarden told NBCSN’s James Hinchcliffe. “It worked out really well. Now we’ve got to worry about the race car.”

Jack Harvey, who was second fastest in practice, will start second after pacing the first group in IndyCar Road America qualifying with a time of 1:45.7290.

“At the end of the day, it’s just more of momentum-building for everyone at Meyer Shank Racing,” Harvey, whose No. 60 Dallara-Honda also started at Indianapolis last week, told NBCSN’s Dave Burns. “It makes all the hard effort and hard work that we put in just so worth it.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay and Graham Rahal will make up the second row, followed by Will Power, Santino Ferrucci, Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist.

Scott Dixon will start ninth seeking his third consecutive NTT IndyCar Series victory.

Defending race winner Alexander Rossi qualified a disappointing 11th after Burns reported the No. 27 Dallara-Honda team again battled mechanical problems, continuing a recent string of misfortune for the Andretti Autosport driver.

Simon Pagenaud (17th) also will be coming from deep in the field of the IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix Race #1, which will begin at 5 p.m. on NBCSN.

