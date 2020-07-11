Rinus VeeKay rebounding well from ‘the biggest setback in my career’

By Nate RyanJul 11, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Rinus VeeKay was unfamiliar with oval racing before his inauspicious IndyCar debut June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway, where he wrecked two cars in roughly seven hours.

But the rookie Dutchman was familiar with the consequences for “the biggest setback I’ve had in my career.

“It’s like being young: you do something wrong and your parents, they make sure you don’t do it ever again,” VeeKay, 19, said Tuesday in a news conference via Zoom. “Yeah, we had a month to work on it, make sure my preparation was as good as it could get.”

The youngest driver in the NTT IndyCar Series rebounded from the last-place finish in his debut with an impressive fifth place (after starting 18th) last Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

After a month of poring over onboard data, VeeKay made sure to avoid overstepping the boundaries as practice began at Indy – learning from his mistake of going below the white line 15 minutes into practice at Texas.

“I just started off with braking points that were safe for me,” the Ed Carpenter Racing driver said. “I started easy. Moments where I thought, ‘If I go further, it will snap or I will lose the car,’ I just built it up very slowly.

“At the end of the weekend, I got a top five in my second INDYCAR race. Very happy with it.”

Certainly happier than Texas, where VeeKay went into the high lane against the advice of teammate and car owner Carpenter, who delivered a nationally televised scolding in a politely firm and very public manner.

“Everything I kind of asked Rinus to do, he didn’t really do,” Carpenter said in the NBCSN postrace show. “I wanted him to just be patient, be careful. Last thing I told him before the race was, ‘Don’t go high.’ So we’ve got a little work to do there on the sponginess of him, but he can drive the car. He was coming forward with virtually no practice and never running an oval IndyCar race. He’s going to get there, it’s just going to be challenging here at times. But we still love him.”

VeeKay’s first season in IndyCar already had gotten off to a rough start before he climbed behind the wheel of the No. 21 Dallara-Chevrolet.

He was in Europe in May when IndyCar confirmed its 2020 schedule would begin at Texas. Because of travel restrictions from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, VeeKay was unable to enter the United States.

He flew to Mexico instead and spent two weeks quarantining in Cancun while desperately trying to secure an entry visa through the help of his ECR team and IndyCar (which enlisted the help of Indiana Sen. Todd Young).

The stressful ordeal meant “many weeks of no sleep” for VeeKay, who arrived in Texas only a few days ahead of the race.

“That wasn’t ideal,” he said. “I think that kind of affected my focus throughout the (Texas) weekend.”

Road America will be a much more welcoming environment — it was the site of his first U.S. victory in the USF2000 Series in 2017 (part of a weekend sweep that kicked off a string of 16 victories and 36 podium finishes in 48 starts over three seasons in the Road to Indy ladder series).

Last year, he started on the pole position in both Indy Lights races at Road America, winning the second.

“Road America is my all-time favorite track,” he said. “I cannot wait to go there and drive one of the quickest cars in the world on that track.

By Nate RyanJul 11, 2020, 12:30 AM EDT
The first round of consecutive doubleheader race weekends for NTT IndyCar Series will begin today at Road America, and the circuit finally will have an in-person audience.

The REV Group Grand Prix will be the first IndyCar event held with fans this season after the first two races at Texas Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course took place without crowds.

Though fans will be restricted from entering the paddock and pits, drivers are enthused about hearing cheers from the campgrounds around the sprawling road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Simon Pagenaud said it was a “strange” atmosphere finishing on the podium at Texas and Indy without the typical postrace celebrations.

“It’s like being at a test session,” the Team Penske driver said. “Without the hype from the crowd, you don’t get the feeling of being a gladiator or a superstar. It doesn’t have that racing feel.  To me, race fans make racing interesting. It’s a party every weekend when we go, racing and without them, it is not.

“I’m excited about going to Road America, and for the first time, we are going to open up the gates. It is a great place to have people and for them to camp and see us racing around that beautiful track.”

Here are the details and start times for IndyCar at Road America today (all times are ET):

IndyCar Road America TV schedule

IndyCar practice: 11 a.m., NBC Sports Gold

IndyCar qualifying: 2:15 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold

REV Group Grand Prix #1: 5 p.m., NBCSN

REV Group Grand Prix Race #1 information

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 5:08 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 5:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 55 laps (220.77 miles) around Road America’s 14-turn, 4.014-mile, road course.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time, with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Nine sets primary, five sets alternate for use during the race weekend. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 81 degrees with a 15% chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: Alexander Rossi

DEFENDING POLE WINNER: Colton Herta, 1 minute, 42.9920 seconds, 140.306 mph

QUALIFYING RECORD: Dario Franchitti, 1:39.866, 145.924 mph, Aug. 19, 2000

ENTRY LISTS: Click here for the entry lists for both races of the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at Road America

SPOTTER’S GUIDE: Click here to see the paint schemes for the cars in Saturday’s race.