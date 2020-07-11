Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Will Power nips Jack Harvey at finish to pace Road America practice

By Nate RyanJul 11, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Will Power led the only IndyCar Road America practice of the weekend Saturday, shooting to the top of the chart on his 22nd and final lap of the session at 1 minute, 46.0021 seconds in his No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet.

Dixon knocked Jack Harvey’s No. 60 Dallara-Honda from the top spot (which would have marked the first time that a Meyer-Shank Racing car led practice).

Josef Newgarden, Power’s Team Penske teammate, was third, followed by Felix Rosenqvist and Ryan Hunter-Reay (who went off course late in the session but sustained no damage).

Alex Palou, Colton Herta, Graham Rahal, defending race winner Alexander Rossi and Pato O’Ward rounded out the top 10 in the practice that preceded a Saturday-Sunday race weekend doubleheader for IndyCar at Road America.

PRACTICE RESULTS: Click here to see who was fastest in the session

RACE INFORMATION: What you need to know for today’s REV Group Grand Prix

RATED ROOKIE: Rinus VeeKay rebounding well from a tough debut

IndyCar tested some new cooling devices with cars from Andretti Autosport, Chip Ganassi Racing and Team Penske. Several drivers have said the cockpit heat caused by the new aeroscreen was stifling during last week’s GMR Grand Prix, and IndyCar repositioned drink bottles this weekend to keep liquids cool. The pieces tried by IndyCar during the Road America practice won’t be available during the races Saturday and Sunday at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, road course.

Scott Dixon, who is seeking to open the season with his third consecutive IndyCar victory, was 15th fastest in the 75-minute session. Other notables in Road America practice: Marco Andretti (12th), Simon Pagenaud (19th).

Power is aiming for his second consecutive pole position after qualifying first last week on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Qualifying for the REV Group Grand Prix Race #1 will take place at 2:15 p.m. ET (NBCSNNBC Sports Gold).

The broadcast of the IndyCar race at Road America will begin at 5 p.m. on NBCSN.

Josef Newgarden captures second pole of season at Road America

By Nate RyanJul 11, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Josef Newgarden kept Team Penske undefeated in NTT IndyCar Series qualifying this season, posting the fastest lap late in Saturday’s Road America qualifying session. Newgarden will start first today at 5 p.m. ET (NBCSN) at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, road course, which also will play host to an IndyCar race at noon Sunday.

It’s the second pole position of the season for the defending series champion, who also qualified first for the June 6 season opener at Texas Motor Speedway. Teammate Will Power won the pole last week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Road America also marked the 10th career pole for Newgarden, who improved after posting the third-fastest speed in practice with a 1-minute, 45.5191-second lap around the 4.014-mile layout.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Click here to see where everyone will start at Road America

RACE INFORMATION: What you need to know for today’s REV Group Grand Prix

RATED ROOKIE: Rinus VeeKay rebounding well from a tough debut

“It’s been a fast day and guys have had to be on it in terms of decision-making,” Newgarden told NBCSN’s James Hinchcliffe. “It worked out really well. Now we’ve got to worry about the race car.”

Jack Harvey, who was second fastest in practice, will start second after pacing the first group in IndyCar Road America qualifying with a time of 1:45.7290.

“At the end of the day, it’s just more of momentum-building for everyone at Meyer Shank Racing,” Harvey, whose No. 60 Dallara-Honda also started at Indianapolis last week, told NBCSN’s Dave Burns. “It makes all the hard effort and hard work that we put in just so worth it.”

GROUP 1: Click here for results

GROUP 2: Click here for results

Ryan Hunter-Reay and Graham Rahal will make up the second row, followed by Will Power, Santino Ferrucci, Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist.

Scott Dixon will start ninth seeking his third consecutive NTT IndyCar Series victory.

Defending race winner Alexander Rossi qualified a disappointing 11th after Burns reported the No. 27 Dallara-Honda team again battled mechanical problems, continuing a recent string of misfortune for the Andretti Autosport driver.

Simon Pagenaud (17th) also will be coming from deep in the field of the IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix Race #1, which will begin at 5 p.m. on NBCSN.

PRACTICE RESULTS: Will Power leads weekend’s lone session