F1: Lewis Hamilton wins Styrian GP as Ferrari endures another debacle

Associated PressJul 12, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT
SPIELBERG, Austria — Six-time series champion Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix from the pole position Sunday for his 85th career victory, moving within six of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.

Most of Schumacher’s wins were during a dominant spell with Ferrari, but his old team is struggling badly during the Lewis Hamilton Formula One era.

For the second time in the past four races, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel crashed into each other and retired. The incident happened on the third turn of the first lap as Leclerc made an aggressive entry and bounced off the curb with his rear tires shearing off the rear wing of Vettel’s car.

Hamilton’s record-extending 89th career pole on a rain-drenched track Saturday was one of his best in extreme conditions, but during the race he was hardly challenged as he finished a sizeable 13.7 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 33.7 ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Bottas won last weekend’s season-opening Austrian GP on the same Red Bull Ring track in Spielberg at the foot of the Styrian mountains – hence the name change.

Like last Sunday, drivers again wore black T-shirts with “End Racism,” and most took the knee a few moments before the national anthem.

IndyCar: Pato O’Ward captures first career pole position at Road America

By Nate RyanJul 12, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT
Pato O’Ward won the IndyCar Road America pole position Sunday morning and will start first for the first time in his NTT IndyCar Series career.

The Arrow McLaren SP Motorsports driver set the fast time toward the end of the Group 2 session and will start alongside Colton Herta, his former teammate in Indy Lights. O’Ward’s previous best start was fifth in his 2018 series debut at Sonoma.

O’Ward’s lap of 1 minute, 44.8971 seconds knocked off rookie Alex Palou, whose excellent weekend at Road America continued even without an IndyCar Road America pole. The Dale Coyne Racing rookie will start a career-best third in his fourth IndyCar race after finishing a career-best third Saturday in the REV Group.

This will be the 12th IndyCar start for O’Ward, who is the third-youngest IndyCar pole winner at 21 years, 2 months, 6 days. With an average age of 20.7 years, the Monterrey, Mexico, native and Herta will form the youngest front row in series history.

Ryan Hunter-Reay will start fourth alongisde Palou. Graham Rahal qualified fifth.

Scott Dixon, who is seeking his fourth consecutive victory to open the 2020 season, qualified sixth after winning from the ninth starting position Saturday in the first REV Group GP at Road America.

Other notables: Felix Rosenqvist seventh; Will Power eighth; Alexander Rossi 10th; Josef Newgarden 14th; Marco Andretti 19th; Simon Pagenaud 22nd.

Santino Ferrucci will start 11th after spinning without making contact late in the Group 2 session. Returning from a Saturday crash that left him with an injured right shoulder, Conor Daly qualified 20th.

The race broadcast will begin at noon ET on NBC. Green flag is at 12:42 p.m.

