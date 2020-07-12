IndyCar: Pato O’Ward captures first career pole position at Road America

Pato O’Ward won the IndyCar Road America pole position Sunday morning and will start first for the first time in his NTT IndyCar Series career.

The Arrow McLaren SP Motorsports driver set the fast time toward the end of the Group 2 session and will start alongside Colton Herta, his former teammate in Indy Lights. O’Ward’s previous best start was fifth in his 2018 series debut at Sonoma.

O’Ward’s lap of 1 minute, 44.8971 seconds knocked off rookie Alex Palou, whose excellent weekend at Road America continued even without an IndyCar Road America pole. The Dale Coyne Racing rookie will start a career-best third in his fourth IndyCar race after finishing a career-best third Saturday in the REV Group.

This will be the 12th IndyCar start for O’Ward, who is the third-youngest IndyCar pole winner at 21 years, 2 months, 6 days. With an average age of 20.7 years, the Monterrey, Mexico, native and Herta will form the youngest front row in series history.

Ryan Hunter-Reay will start fourth alongisde Palou. Graham Rahal qualified fifth.

Scott Dixon, who is seeking his fourth consecutive victory to open the 2020 season, qualified sixth after winning from the ninth starting position Saturday in the first REV Group GP at Road America.

Other notables: Felix Rosenqvist seventh; Will Power eighth; Alexander Rossi 10th; Josef Newgarden 14th; Marco Andretti 19th; Simon Pagenaud 22nd.

Santino Ferrucci will start 11th after spinning without making contact late in the Group 2 session. Returning from a Saturday crash that left him with an injured right shoulder, Conor Daly qualified 20th.

The race broadcast will begin at noon ET on NBC. Green flag is at 12:42 p.m.

Will Power penalized after hitting Hunter-Reay, Rahal on Lap 1

After finishing second Saturday at Road America, Will Power got off to a disastrous start Sunday in the second race of the REV Group Grand Prix, being penalized by IndyCar for avoidable contact.

Power punted Ryan Hunter-Reay off course entering the first turn and then made contact with Graham Rahal by passing on the entry to Turn 3. Rahal then went off course after a collision with Felix Rosenqvist and slammed hard into a concrete barrier in the infield.

Power’s No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet was dropped from fifth to 22nd by IndyCar officials. On the Lap 4 restart, Power spun off in Turn 13 and collided with a trackside sign and stalled his car.

Rahal, who said he was “OK from the hit; everything did its job”, was watching the replay after being released from the care center.

“He’s getting what he deserves today,” Rahal said of Power. “He took Ryan out and me. It’s frustrating. It’s a deseperation move. I’ve made them before, so I know them well. I’m disappointed because I thought we had a good chance today. It’s all good. We’ll be back.”

Hunter-Reay, who started fourth, also said Power “seems to be driving a little bit desperate today. He’s been a wrecking ball so far.”

Asked by NBCSN’s Dave Burns how he would work things out with Power, Hunter-Reay said, “It’s not very like him. He finally had a better day yesterday, so he’s getting back up in points. It’s a long season ahead.

“Obviously we’ve got to do something to catch (Scott) Dixon. you definitely can’t win the whole thing in the first corner. I’ll ask him about it, but he hit me, then took Graham out and now just took himself out. I’m not really sure what’s going on there, but I’[ll give him the benefit of the doubt. Maybe he’s feeling a little off today.”