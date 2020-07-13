ames Moy Photography/Getty Images

IMSA will have 29 cars on the entry list for July 18 race at Sebring

By Nate RyanJul 13, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
There are 29 cars on the IMSA entry list for the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring.

The July 18 event at Sebring International Raceway will mark the second race for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship since a five-month layoff because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The race will begin at 5:40 p.m. ET with coverage on NBCSN, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold Coverage will have live flag-to-flag coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The event the series’ four classes with five entries in LMP2, which is returning for the first time since the Rolex 24 at Daytona. There are eight entries in the Daytona Prototype International (DPi) division, six in GT Le Mans (GTLM) and 10 in the GT Daytona (GTD) class.

After missing IMSA’s return July 4 at Daytona International Speedway because of a positive test for COVID-19, Felipe Nasr is listed in the No. 31 Cadillac of Whelen Engineering Racing. According to IMSA officials, Nasr will race if he is cleared by his doctor. He has undergone a mandatory quarantine at his home in Miami since testing positive July 2.

Click here to view the IMSA entry list for the July 18 race on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile road course in Sebring, Florida.

Sebring will have a limited number of local fans on site for the event, selling spectator tickets and RV passes to Floridians. Face coverings are required when entering speedway property.

Daytona also was permitted a limited crowd for its event.

Jordan Taylor has interest from NASCAR Cup, ARCA to race Daytona

IMSA
By Nate RyanJul 13, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
After putting out feelers to race during NASCAR’s inaugural weekend on the Daytona International Speedway road course, IMSA’s Jordan Taylor might have found some takers.

The Corvette Racing driver said Monday he has heard from an ARCA team and a Cup team about driving in the Aug. 14-16 weekend that will feature ARCA, trucks Xfinity and Cup. Taylor was planning to circle back Monday on the Cup ride, which would be dependent on sponsorship.

“They’re like, ‘We need to figure out if we can raise the money for it,'” Taylor said during a Zoom media availability ahead of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race Saturday at Sebring International Raceway. “That’s kind of always the case with the teams that offer those situations, so it’s tough. You don’t want to be labeled as a guy who’s going to bring money to a ride. If you get labeled as that, you’re going to get stuck in that position.

“So I definitely don’t want to jump into a car and maybe battling for 35th to 40th, but if it gets my face in the NASCAR scene for a road-course event for a road-course event, I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing to do.”

Taylor, who won the GTLM class in the July 4 race at Daytona with teammate Antonio Garcia, has “always wanted to do a NASCAR road course race. I’m a big fan of that style of racing, that style of car.” Taylor, whose amusing alter ego is a Jeff Gordon fan named Rodney Sandstrom persona, nearly had a ride for the Xfinity races at Mid-Ohio and Watkins Glen International last year.

Jordan Taylor (IMSA).

“It was pretty much a done deal, and then it fell through last minute,” he said. “I was getting ready to go up to see the team and meet everyone. I was really excited about that. I’d love another opportunity like that to come around. Daytona being right here is even better than Mid-Ohio or Road America for that matter.”

Daytona is a home track in many ways for Taylor, who lives near Orlando, Florida. Driving for his father’s Wayne Taylor Racing, Jordan Taylor was a part of DPi Cadillac teams that won the overall Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2017 (with Jeff Gordon) and in ’19 (with Fernando Alonso).

With NASCAR having curtailed practice time since its return during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Jordan Taylor believes that experience will matter on the 17-turn, 3.56-mile layout that annually plays host to the Rolex 24 in January.

“Obviously I’ve got a lot of laps around there,” he said. “Seeing what they’ve done these past few races where they have no practice and just going straight into the race, I think a guy with at least a little bit of track experience could have maybe a small advantage at the beginning, even though I know a lot of those have probably done a lot of simulator work as well.

“But it would obviously be a big learning curve to jump into one of those cars and figure it out at the same time. I definitely would love to try it if there was an opportunity but hopefully in a Chevrolet vehicle.”

Jordan Taylor (left) and Antonio Garcia celebrated July 4 after bringing the No. 3  Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM to victory lane at Daytona International Speedway (IMSA).