There are 29 cars on the IMSA entry list for the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring.
The July 18 event at Sebring International Raceway will mark the second race for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship since a five-month layoff because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The race will begin at 5:40 p.m. ET with coverage on NBCSN, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.
TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold Coverage will have live flag-to-flag coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Just eight days until the #CadillacGP at Sebring. Our bumps are busy preparing for the cars and stars of @IMSA in this special summertime showdown at the Birthplace of American Endurance Racing. Buy tickets at https://t.co/accU7GAr0a pic.twitter.com/EsvfjvgLB2
— Sebring International Raceway (@sebringraceway) July 9, 2020
The event the series’ four classes with five entries in LMP2, which is returning for the first time since the Rolex 24 at Daytona. There are eight entries in the Daytona Prototype International (DPi) division, six in GT Le Mans (GTLM) and 10 in the GT Daytona (GTD) class.
After missing IMSA’s return July 4 at Daytona International Speedway because of a positive test for COVID-19, Felipe Nasr is listed in the No. 31 Cadillac of Whelen Engineering Racing. According to IMSA officials, Nasr will race if he is cleared by his doctor. He has undergone a mandatory quarantine at his home in Miami since testing positive July 2.
Click here to view the IMSA entry list for the July 18 race on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile road course in Sebring, Florida.
Sebring will have a limited number of local fans on site for the event, selling spectator tickets and RV passes to Floridians. Face coverings are required when entering speedway property.
Daytona also was permitted a limited crowd for its event.