AP Photo/Paul Kizzle, File

Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham team to use IROC model for SRX All-Stars

Associated PressJul 13, 2020, 9:15 AM EDT
1 Comment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Remember the old IROC Series, where the best drivers from various disciplines raced each other in equally prepared cars? It ran for 30 seasons before Tony Stewart won its final championship in 2006, and the series quietly went away. Now Stewart and Evernham (who worked as an IROC mechanic early in his career) want to rechristen an IROC-style series called Superstar Racing Experience.

The pair of NASCAR Hall of Famers have teamed with a group of heavyweights to bring an all-star circuit back in 2021. The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) plans a six-race, short-track series to air in prime time on CBS in a Saturday night summer spectacular.

SRX envisions fields of 12 drivers competing on famed short tracks across the country in cars prepared by Evernham, the architect of Jeff Gordon’s early career and a noted car designer. Stewart plans to be one of the participants and already has a wish list of drivers he’ll pursue, and he likely will offer up Eldora Speedway, his short track in Ohio, as one of the venues.

FIRST VICTORY: Felix Rosenqvist breaks through in IndyCar

In a news conference Monday, Stwart said the series wasn’t aiming to be a rival to NASCAR or any other series.

“This is another form of motorsports that people are craving,” Stewart said. “This isn’t about competition with anybody. This is about us bringing a platform and form of entertainment to enhance motorsports and draw attention.”

The idea was driven by Evernham, eager to see a series that featured cars that don’t rely on aerodynamics and reward mechanical grip and driver skill. The three-time championship winning crew chief and former team owner was able to talk the vision up to a group of supporters that includes former NASCAR executive George Pyne, who also was President of IMG Sports before founding Bruin Sports Capital, as well as Sandy Montag, chairman of talent representation firm The Montag Group.

Stewart signed on and the vision was sold to CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus.

“With the backing from legends in the racing industry, the quality of the drivers and competition, and the atmosphere that short tracks will help to create, the Superstar Racing Experience is a great addition to our live summer sports programming that racing fans will embrace,” McManus said of the Monday unveil of SRX.

It’s an invigorating venture for both Evernham and Stewart, who have essentially been given a blank sheet of paper to create the type of racing they think will entice fans.

As Evernham told The Associated Press, he’s looking to build a full-body car that relies on existing safety advances, fits within a budget and “is a car that the racing public can relate to, as well.” He’s had talks with at least one tire maker and is seeking manufacturer support.

“We envision a hybrid of all different series – we don’t see it looking like a crazy dunebuggy-ish type car,” Evernham told the AP. “To me, it’s got to be a really cool looking car that also puts it back in the driver’s hands, mechanically-wise and allows it to be more affected by the pedals.”

Evernham doesn’t expect speeds to exceed 150 mph on half-mile tracks, and he listed Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut, Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, New Smyrna Speedway in Florida, Eldora, Knoxville Raceway in Iowa and Terre Haute Action Track in Indiana as possible venues. Evernham would also like a road course and a modified oval on the schedule.

Ray Evernham speaks after being inducted Jan. 19, 2018 to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images).

“You know, drivers retiring and being out of the sport so young, we think there are guys who still want to race, still can race, but just don’t want to run 200 mph,” Evernham said.

Evernham’s dream list includes Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Jimmie Johnson, Gordon, Juan Pablo Montoya, Paul Tracy and short-track racers and up-and-comers who have proven their skills but can’t get a break.

Stewart will be the main recruiter and plans to begin selling the series soon. He wants to lock in drivers before they commit to other things next summer, as well as work through conflicts that would prohibit their participation. Without a manufacturer currently on board, SRX hopes to avoid branding loyalties that would eliminate a driver from racing in the series.

“I always liked the IROC Series back in the day and even before I was old enough to be a professional race car driver, I looked at that as the cream of the crop,” Stewart told the AP. “When I got invited to run IROC, it was a huge honor. You were part of an elite group of drivers that got the opportunity to race each other. I always took that really seriously.

“When the series went away, I think it left a big hole. It didn’t needed to be filled then, but we have an opening now that gives an opportunity for guys like myself and a lot of the guys who will be invited who can still drive race cars, still have the ability, still want to race, to come back. Hopefully they will feel the way I did, like it’s a cool opportunity to take seriously and be looked up to as the best out there.”

SRX is planning for 90-minute races without pit stops – but a “halftime” for adjustments – in a 2-hour television window. Evernham believes drivers will arrive and draw for both their car and crew chief – which Evernham hopes comes from a pool of noted industry veterans. A short practice is planned and Evernham’s team will be responsible for building and maintaining the cars.

Jordan Taylor has interest from NASCAR Cup, ARCA to race Daytona

IMSA
By Nate RyanJul 13, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After putting out feelers to race during NASCAR’s inaugural weekend on the Daytona International Speedway road course, IMSA’s Jordan Taylor might have found some takers.

The Corvette Racing driver said Monday he has heard from an ARCA team and a Cup team about driving in the Aug. 14-16 weekend that will feature ARCA, trucks Xfinity and Cup. Taylor was planning to circle back Monday on the Cup ride, which would be dependent on sponsorship.

“They’re like, ‘We need to figure out if we can raise the money for it,'” Taylor said during a Zoom media availability ahead of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race Saturday at Sebring International Raceway. “That’s kind of always the case with the teams that offer those situations, so it’s tough. You don’t want to be labeled as a guy who’s going to bring money to a ride. If you get labeled as that, you’re going to get stuck in that position.

OPEN WEEKEND: IMSA drivers offer up their services for NASCAR debut at Daytona

“So I definitely don’t want to jump into a car and maybe battling for 35th to 40th, but if it gets my face in the NASCAR scene for a road-course event for a road-course event, I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing to do.”

Taylor, who won the GTLM class in the July 4 race at Daytona with teammate Antonio Garcia, has “always wanted to do a NASCAR road course race. I’m a big fan of that style of racing, that style of car.” Taylor, whose amusing alter ego is a Jeff Gordon fan named Rodney Sandstrom persona, nearly had a ride for the Xfinity races at Mid-Ohio and Watkins Glen International last year.

Jordan Taylor (IMSA).

“It was pretty much a done deal, and then it fell through last minute,” he said. “I was getting ready to go up to see the team and meet everyone. I was really excited about that. I’d love another opportunity like that to come around. Daytona being right here is even better than Mid-Ohio or Road America for that matter.”

Daytona is a home track in many ways for Taylor, who lives near Orlando, Florida. Driving for his father’s Wayne Taylor Racing, Jordan Taylor was a part of DPi Cadillac teams that won the overall Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2017 (with Jeff Gordon) and in ’19 (with Fernando Alonso).

With NASCAR having curtailed practice time since its return during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Jordan Taylor believes that experience will matter on the 17-turn, 3.56-mile layout that annually plays host to the Rolex 24 in January.

“Obviously I’ve got a lot of laps around there,” he said. “Seeing what they’ve done these past few races where they have no practice and just going straight into the race, I think a guy with at least a little bit of track experience could have maybe a small advantage at the beginning, even though I know a lot of those have probably done a lot of simulator work as well.

“But it would obviously be a big learning curve to jump into one of those cars and figure it out at the same time. I definitely would love to try it if there was an opportunity but hopefully in a Chevrolet vehicle.”

Jordan Taylor (left) and Antonio Garcia celebrated July 4 after bringing the No. 3  Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM to victory lane at Daytona International Speedway (IMSA).