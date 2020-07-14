Joe Skibinski/IndyCar

IndyCar doubleheader race weekend schedule for Iowa Speedway

Jul 14, 2020
The NTT IndyCar Series will hold its second consecutive race weekend doubleheader but with a few schedule twists.

After last weekend’s Saturday-Sunday afternoon slate on the Road America road course, IndyCar will race under the lights Friday and Saturday night on Iowa Speedway’s 0.875-mile oval. TV coverage for both nights will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden won IndyCar’s only race at Iowa last year on his way to the 2019 championship. Andretti Autosport has a series-leading seven victories at the Newton, Iowa, track, including three by Ryan Hunter-Reay.

It’s been 10 years (Tony Kanaan, June 20, 2010) since the most recent victory at Iowa for Chip Ganassi Racing, which will be aiming to keep its undefeated streak intact this year.

Scott Dixon won the first three races (Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Road America No. 1), and Felix Rosenqvist scored his first IndyCar victory Sunday at Road America for Ganassi’s fourth consecutive victory to open the 2020 season.

This also will be the second consecutive weekend that fans will be allowed at an IndyCar race. Iowa will have a maximum crowd of about 5,000 in its grandstands.

Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule at Iowa Speedway:

(All times are Eastern)

IndyCar weekend schedule: Thursday, July 16

5 p.m.: Paddock load-in for NTT IndyCar Series teams

IndyCar weekend schedule: Friday, July 17

9:30 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

10 a.m.: IndyCar tech opens

1 p.m.: Driver, team manager meeting (conference call)

2-2:30 p.m.: IndyCar practice for rookies and first-time Iowa drivers (NBC Sports Gold)

2:30-3:30 p.m.: IndyCar practice (NBC Sports Gold)

5:30 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

8:30 p.m.: IndyCar prerace on NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold

8:40 p.m.: Cars to grid

8:58 p.m.: Invocation and national anthem

9 p.m.: IndyCar Iowa race #1 (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

9:10 p.m.: Command to start engines

9:15 p.m.: Green flag (250 laps)

IndyCar weekend schedule: Saturday, July 18

Noon: IndyCar garage, tech open

2:30 p.m.: IndyCar practice (NBC Sports Gold)

8:10 pm.: Cars to grid

8:28 p.m.: Invocation and national anthem

8:30 p.m.: IndyCar Iowa race #2 (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

8:40 p.m.: Command to start engines

8:45 p.m.: Green flag (250 laps)

10:30 p.m.: Postrace show (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

Major motorsports schedules for the weekend of July 17-19

Jul 14, 2020
With MotoGP’s premier division finally beginning its season, this weekend promises to be one of the busiest of 2020 so far on the major motorsports schedule.

Along with NASCAR at Texas Motor Speedway, IndyCar (Iowa Speedway), IMSA (Sebring International Raceway), Formula One (Hungary) and NHRA (Indianapolis) also will be in action this weekend.

Here’s the major motorsports weekend schedule of when and where each series is on track this weekend (all times are ET):

Formula One

Hungarian Grand Prix

Friday: Practice, 5-6:30 a.m., 9-10:30 a.m.

Saturday: Practice, 6 a.m.; Qualifying, 9 a.m.

Sunday: Race, 9:10 a.m.

IMSA

Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway

Friday: Michelin Pilot Challenge Advent Health 120 race, 2:30 p.m., TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold; WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice, 6 p.m.

Saturday: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice, 10 a.m.; Prototype Challenge race, 11:50 a.m., TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold; WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying, 1:55 p.m.; WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race 5:30 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

IndyCar

Iowa Speedway race weekend doubleheader

Friday: Practice, 2-3:30 p.m., NBC Sports Gold; Qualifying, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN; Race No. 1, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

Saturday: Practice 2:30 p.m., NBC Sports Gold; Race No. 2, 8:30 p.m. NBCSN

MotoGP:

Spanish Grand Prix

Friday: Practice, 3:55-4:40 a.m., 8:10-8:55 a.m.,

Saturday: Practice, 3:55-4:40 a.m., 7:30-8 a.m.; Qualifying, 8:10-8:50 a.m.

Sunday: Race, 8 a.m. (8 p.m., NBCSN)

NASCAR:

Texas Motor Speedway

Saturday: Xfinity Series race, 3 p.m., NBCSN; Trucks Series race 8 p.m. FS1

Sunday: Cup Series race, 3 p.m., NBCSN

NHRA:

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis

Saturday: Qualifying

Sunday: Eliminations