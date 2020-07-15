With MotoGP’s premier division finally beginning its season, this weekend promises to be one of the busiest of 2020 so far on the major motorsports weekend schedule.
Along with NASCAR at Texas Motor Speedway, IndyCar (Iowa Speedway), IMSA (Sebring International Raceway), Formula One (Hungary) and NHRA (Indianapolis) also will be in action this weekend, as well as the season opener for American Flat Track.
Here’s the major motorsports weekend schedule of when and where each series is on track this weekend (all times are ET):
American Flat Track
Season opener at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida
Friday: Main event, 8:15 p.m., TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold
Saturday: Main event, 8 p.m., TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold
Formula One
Friday: Practice, 5-6:30 a.m., 9-10:30 a.m.
Saturday: Practice, 6 a.m.; Qualifying, 9 a.m.
Sunday: Race, 9:10 a.m.
IMSA
Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway
Friday: Michelin Pilot Challenge Advent Health 120 race, 2:30 p.m., TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold; WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice, 6 p.m.
Saturday: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice, 10 a.m.; Prototype Challenge race, 11:50 a.m., TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold; WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying, 1:55 p.m.; WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold
IndyCar
Iowa Speedway race weekend doubleheader
Friday: Practice, 2-3:30 p.m., NBC Sports Gold; Qualifying, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN; Race No. 1, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
Saturday: Practice 2:30 p.m., NBC Sports Gold; Race No. 2, 8:30 p.m. NBCSN
MotoGP:
Friday: Practice, 3:55-4:40 a.m., 8:10-8:55 a.m.,
Saturday: Practice, 3:55-4:40 a.m., 7:30-8 a.m.; Qualifying, 8:10-8:50 a.m.
Sunday: Race, 8 a.m.; livestream: www.motogp.tv; TV: 3 p.m. NBC; 8 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR:
Texas Motor Speedway
Saturday: Xfinity Series race, 3 p.m., NBCSN; Trucks Series race 8 p.m. FS1
Sunday: Cup Series race, 3 p.m., NBCSN
NHRA:
Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis
Saturday: Qualifying
Sunday: Eliminations