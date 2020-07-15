IndyCar weekend schedule Iowa
Joe Skibinski/IndyCar

IndyCar doubleheader race weekend schedule for Iowa Speedway

By Nate RyanJul 15, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
The NTT IndyCar Series will hold its second consecutive race weekend doubleheader at Iowa Speedway but with a few schedule twists.

After last weekend’s Saturday-Sunday afternoon slate on the Road America road course, IndyCar will race under the lights Friday and Saturday night on Iowa Speedway’s 0.894-mile oval. TV coverage for both nights will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden won IndyCar’s only race at Iowa last year on his way to the 2019 championship. Andretti Autosport has a series-leading seven victories at the Newton, Iowa, track, including three by Ryan Hunter-Reay.

It’s been 10 years (Tony Kanaan, June 20, 2010) since the most recent victory at Iowa for Chip Ganassi Racing, which will be aiming to keep its undefeated streak intact this year.

Scott Dixon won the first three races (Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Road America No. 1), and Felix Rosenqvist scored his first IndyCar victory Sunday at Road America for Ganassi’s fourth consecutive victory to open the 2020 season.

This also will be the second consecutive weekend that fans will be allowed at an IndyCar race. Iowa will have a maximum crowd of about 5,000 in its grandstands.

Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule at Iowa Speedway:

(All times are Eastern)

IndyCar weekend schedule: Thursday, July 16

5 p.m.: Paddock load-in for NTT IndyCar Series teams

IndyCar weekend schedule: Friday, July 17

9:30 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

10 a.m.: IndyCar tech opens

1 p.m.: Driver, team manager meeting (conference call)

2-2:30 p.m.: IndyCar practice for rookies and first-time Iowa drivers (NBC Sports Gold)

2:30-3:30 p.m.: IndyCar practice (NBC Sports Gold)

5:30 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying for both races (first lap Friday lineup, second lap Saturday lineup) (NBC Sports Gold)

8:30 p.m.: IndyCar prerace on NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold

8:40 p.m.: Cars to grid

8:58 p.m.: Invocation and national anthem

9 p.m.: IndyCar Iowa race #1 (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

9:10 p.m.: Command to start engines

9:15 p.m.: Green flag (250 laps)

IndyCar weekend schedule: Saturday, July 18

Noon: IndyCar garage, tech open

3:30 p.m.: IndyCar practice (NBC Sports Gold)

8:10 pm.: Cars to grid

8:28 p.m.: Invocation and national anthem

8:30 p.m.: IndyCar Iowa race #2 (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

8:40 p.m.: Command to start engines

8:45 p.m.: Green flag (250 laps)

10:30 p.m.: Postrace show (NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold)

F1: Sebastian Vettel, Racing Point talking; Sergio Perez contacted by others

Laurent Charniaux/Pool via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 16, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Sebastian Vettel confirmed he is discussing a possible move in Formula One next season to Racing Point, whose driver Sergio Perez already has been contacted by another F1 team.

Vettel is leaving Ferrari at the end of the year and his future in F1 remains uncertain. Joining Racing Point could be an option providing it parts way with either Perez or Lance Stroll, the other driver.

“At this stage I think it’s talks. At a later stage, (as) with anyone, it would then get a bit more concrete,” Vettel said Thursday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. “At this stage everything is still open: driving next year, not driving, maybe coming back (or) doing something different. I’m not feeling pressured to make my decision.”

Options are limited for the veteran German driver, even with four world titles to his name.

His former Red Bull team has closed the door on Vettel returning, and Mercedes is expected to keep Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate.

McLaren signed Daniel Ricciardo for at least the next two years, while Renault signed Fernando Alonso to replace Ricciardo.

Vettel was pressed further as to whether Racing Point is his only realistic option next year, other than taking a sabbatical from F1 or retiring.

“There’s two ways to look at it. One is on paper: which seats there are and which there are not,” he said. “The other one is that … I have been around for a long time and you never know, obviously things can always change.”

Racing Point will be renamed Aston Martin next year and has ambitions to compete at the top. Signing Vettel, despite his current lack of form with Ferrari, would send out a strong message in that sense.

“Everybody’s talking about Racing Point,” Vettel said. “The first two races have been impressive, the performance on track.”

Even though Perez is driving well so far this season, he would seem the more likely driver to make way, considering Stroll is the owner’s son. His billionaire father completed a takeover of British-based car manufacturer Aston Martin in April.

“I’m determined to stay here,” Lance Stroll said Thursday, brushing aside speculation. “It’s part of the circus, I guess. It’s all part of the silly season, rumors and so on.”

Perez has been in F1 since 2011 but is only 30 and still in his prime. The Mexican driver has eight career podiums and is a quick and reliable driver.

Talk of Sebastian Vettel’s potential arrival at Racing Point already has led to interest in his F1 availability next year.

“(This) week the (Vettel) rumors came out and we actually got contacted by a team in the paddock – I won’t say the name – and also from other (racing) categories,” Perez said. “I’ve been in Formula One (for) 10 years so I’m used to this stuff. In Formula One you never know (what can happen).”

He acknowledged that talk of Vettel’s arrival boosts the team’s image.

“It’s good to have big names (linked) to the team, it means we’re making good progress,” Perez said.