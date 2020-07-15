Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LE CASTELLET, France — Race driver Katherine Legge injured her leg and wrist after crashing in testing for the European Le Mans Series, organizers said Wednesday.

Legge’s Oreca-Gibson car went off the Circuit Paul Ricard at the high-speed Signes corner, a right-hander at the end of a long straight, and hit the guard rail.

The ELMS said in a statement that Legge was extracted from the car and was “conscious the whole time” but broke her lower left leg and right wrist. After being injured, Katherine Legge was treated at the circuit medical center and then flown by helicopter to a hospital in the city of Toulon.

The British driver is part of an all-female team at Richard Mille Racing in the LMP2 category for the 2020 season of the ELMS, which was delayed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Teams are testing ahead of the first race of the season at the Circuit Paul Ricard on Sunday.

Legge raced in the Champ Car Series full time from 2006-07. She has 11 starts in IndyCar (including the Indianapolis 500 in 2012 and 2013) with a best finish of ninth at Fontana.

Legge also is a veteran of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with seven starts in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

She also made four Xfinity Series starts in 2018 at Mid-Ohio, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Richmond Raceway and Road America (where she finished a NASCAR career-best 14th).