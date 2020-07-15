Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Katherine Legge breaks leg, wrist during testing crash in France

Jul 15, 2020
Leave a comment

LE CASTELLET, France — Race driver Katherine Legge injured her leg and wrist after crashing in testing for the European Le Mans Series, organizers said Wednesday.

Legge’s Oreca-Gibson car went off the Circuit Paul Ricard at the high-speed Signes corner, a right-hander at the end of a long straight, and hit the guard rail.

The ELMS said in a statement that Legge was extracted from the car and was “conscious the whole time” but broke her lower left leg and right wrist. After being injured, Katherine Legge was treated at the circuit medical center and then flown by helicopter to a hospital in the city of Toulon.

The British driver is part of an all-female team at Richard Mille Racing in the LMP2 category for the 2020 season of the ELMS, which was delayed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Teams are testing ahead of the first race of the season at the Circuit Paul Ricard on Sunday.

Legge raced in the Champ Car Series full time from 2006-07. She has 11 starts in IndyCar (including the Indianapolis 500 in 2012 and 2013) with a best finish of ninth at Fontana.

Legge also is a veteran of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with seven starts in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

She also made four Xfinity Series starts in 2018 at Mid-Ohio, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Richmond Raceway and Road America (where she finished a NASCAR career-best 14th).

Tony Kanaan, Greg Biffle interested in Tony Stewart/Ray Evernham series

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Jul 15, 2020
1 Comment

Less than a day after the series’ official announcement Monday, the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) being started by NASCAR Hall of Famers Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart already had some job applicants.

And with resumes that include IndyCar and NASCAR championships, these are qualified candidates.

Tony Kanaan, who is racing part time in the NTT Series this year in what likely could be his final season in IndyCar, volunteered himself Tuesday for the six-race short-track circuit that is expected to make its debut next year (but has yet to announce a schedule or confirm any of its drivers beyond Stewart).

Kanaan, the 2004 IndyCar Series champion and 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner, was among several drivers on Evernham’s “dream list,” according to the Associated Press. Scott Dixon, Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Juan Pablo Montoya and Paul Tracy also were mentioned.

Though he wasn’t named, Greg Biffle also would be welcomed. The 19-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series and champion of the Xfinity (2002) and truck series (2000) also expressed an interest.

Stewart and Evernham have compared the Superstar Racing Experience with the International Race of Champions. For 30 years, that circuit matched drivers from various auto racing disciplines in equally prepared in four races annually. The SRX field of a dozen drivers would mirror IROC, which Stewart said “left a big hole” after its 2006 demise.

Sebastien Bourdais, who now drives full time in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, raced the 2005 IROC season (and won at Texas Motor Speedway) during his run of four Champ Car titles. The IndyCar veteran said he also would be interested in SRX.

“I had the great pleasure and honor to race in one of the last seasons of IROC, and I had a great time,” Bourdais said Tuesday during a media availability ahead of IMSA’s Saturday race at Sebring International Raceway. “It’s always very enriching to race different kinds of stuff, different cars and different circuits and types of racing. Definitely be interested to (race SRX) if I was invited .”