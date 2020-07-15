MotoGP schedule on NBC Sports: Dates, times for watching races

By Nate RyanJul 15, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MotoGP will restart its 2020 season this weekend in Spain. Plan accordingly with this MotoGP schedule on NBC Sports.

The opening round at the Jerez circuit will be shown at 8 p.m. ET July 19 on NBCSN. Watch it online at motogp.tv.

The world’s premier motorcycle road racing series announced June 11 that it will hold a minimum of 13 events this year from July through November.

There could be three additional races through Dec. 13 outside of Europe; those dates remain TBD and will be confirmed by July 31, according to MotoGP. The 2020 round at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, was canceled July 8.

MotoGP’s Moto2 and Moto3 divisions were able to begin their seasons in Qatar (where Joe Roberts became the first American on pole position in 10 years), but the premier series and support classes have been sidelined since March by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MotoGP schedule on NBC Sports for 2020 (all times are ET)

Stop Date Grand Prix Venue Air Time  Network
(ET)
1 8-Mar Qatar – Moto2 Losail International Circuit 12:30 PM NBCSN
2 19-Jul Spain Circuito de Jerez 8:00 PM NBCSN
3 26-Jul Andalucia Circuito de Jerez 7:30 AM NBCSN
4 9-Aug Czech Republic Automotodrom Brno 7:30 AM NBCSN
5 16-Aug Austria Red Bull Ring – Spielberg 7:30 AM NBCSN
6 23-Aug Styria Red Bull Ring – Spielberg 1:00 AM NBCSN
7 13-Sep San Marino Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 2:30 PM NBCSN
8 20-Sep Emilia Romagna Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 7:30 AM NBCSN
9 27-Sep Catalunya Barcelona – Catalunya 11:00 PM NBCSN
10 11-Oct France Le Mans 7:00 PM NBCSN
11 18-Oct Aragon Motorland Aragon 7:00 PM NBCSN
12 25-Oct Teruel Motorland Aragon 4:30 PM NBC
10:30 PM NBCSN
13 8-Nov Europe Comunitat Valencia – Ricardo Tormo 10:00 PM NBCSN
14 15-Nov Comunitat Valencia Comunitat Valencia – Ricardo Tormo 2:30 PM NBC
11:00 PM NBCSN
TBD  Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo
TBD Thailand Chang International Circuit
TBD Malaysia Sepang International Circuit

Pro Motocross announces nine-race 2020 schedule that begins Aug. 15

Pro Motocross schedule
ProMotocross.com
By Nate RyanJul 16, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship announced a nine-race 2020 Pro Motocross schedule that will begin Aug. 15 with the inaugural pro event at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

There will be five consecutive rounds (including the first motocross doubleheader at RedBud MX) to begin the season, which had been delayed multiple times by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

All events on the 2020 schedule will adhere to social distancing guidelines and health management protocols. Each round will be conducted in accordance with local and state ordinances, as identified between the event organizer and local officials.

Here’s the revised  Pro Motocross schedule of nine events this year:

Pro Motocross schedule 2020

–Loretta Lynn’s National, Aug. 15

–Washougal MX Park, Aug. 22

–Ironman National, Aug. 29

–RedBud MX, Sept. 5, Sept. 8

–Spring Creek National, Sept. 19

–WW Ranch National, Sept. 26

–Thunder Valley National, Oct. 3

–Fox Raceway National, Oct. 10

Here’s the release from the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (July 16, 2020) – Following extensive efforts by race organizers, local government and health officials, participants, sponsors, and series partners, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the intention to host a nine-round schedule to complete the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The season is scheduled to begin on August 15, with the inaugural professional event at famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The next eight rounds will take place at well-known venues ranging from Washougal MX Park in Washington to Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota. The 2020 series will also feature the first-ever Pro Motocross “doubleheader” at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan.

The first half of the season will open with five consecutive rounds. Following the debut of the Loretta Lynn’s National, the schedule will then travel to the scenic Pacific Northwest for the Washougal National, on August 22, before heading to the greater Indianapolis area for the Ironman National, on August 29. From there, Michigan’s legendary RedBud MX will give way to the season’s lone off weekend after it hosts a pair of races around the Labor Day holiday, on Saturday, September 5, and Tuesday, September 8. Racing will resume with the Spring Creek National in Minnesota, on September 19, before heading to Florida for the WW Ranch National, on September 26. The penultimate round of the championship will take place in Colorado with the Thunder Valley National, on October 3, before crowning a pair of champions in Southern California at the season-ending Fox Raceway National, on October 10.

All events on the 2020 Pro Motocross schedule will adhere to social distancing guidelines and health management protocols. Each round will be conducted in accordance with local and state ordinances, as identified between the event organizer and local officials.   The paddock will be closed to the general public, with access limited to properly credentialed parties only and facemasks required at all times.  Hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer stands will be placed throughout the venues and personal hygiene education signage will be prominent.

“While we continue to navigate through these challenging and continuously evolving times of the coronavirus pandemic, we are confident that we’ve developed the framework for a high-caliber championship schedule that can be successfully implemented,” said Roy Janson, MX Sports Pro Racing Competition Director. “Although we respect the unpredictability of scheduling any live events during these uncertain times and are sensitive to the hardships many people are going through, we remain committed to making our best effort to host the world’s most prestigious motocross championship. Thanks to the tireless and cooperative efforts of our event organizers, competitors, sponsors and partners, not to mention the ongoing communication alongside local officials, we have an opportunity to prioritize the health and well-being of everyone. We will conduct these events in a safe environment by implementing several policies, all in an effort to control as many variables as possible.”

Select events will feature limited spectator capacity, while others will be conducted exclusively for participants, professional and amateur, with attendance limited to crew members and family. All events will feature an amateur racing component, both before and after the professional race day. Ticketing and amateur race program information will be posted Monday, July 20, on the event websites.

“From the moment we faced our first bout of adversity surrounding the coronavirus we have diligently tried to find a way to make the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship a reality,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “Needless to say, it’s been a tumultuous year for everyone, and I think we’re on Plan ‘W’ by now. But we’re racers at heart, and our business is founded on bringing together fellow racers for some of the world’s most competitive and high-profile off-road motorcycle events. We know the motocross community is as passionate about this championship as we are, as it’s the lifeblood of the sport, and it’s been our goal to bring everyone, from riders to fans alike, the series they deserve. We’re confident that this schedule will accomplish that, and we look forward to providing the joy and sense of normalcy that American motocross can bring during these incredibly uncertain times.”