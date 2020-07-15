Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Tony Kanaan, Greg Biffle interested in Tony Stewart/Ray Evernham series

By Nate RyanJul 15, 2020, 5:00 AM EDT
Less than a day after the series’ official announcement Monday, the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) being started by NASCAR Hall of Famers Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart already had some job applicants.

And with resumes that include IndyCar and NASCAR championships, these are qualified candidates.

Tony Kanaan, who is racing part time in the NTT Series this year in what likely could be his final season in IndyCar, volunteered himself Tuesday for the six-race short-track circuit that is expected to make its debut next year (but has yet to announce a schedule or confirm any of its drivers beyond Stewart).

Kanaan, the 2004 IndyCar Series champion and 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner, was among several drivers on Evernham’s “dream list,” according to the Associated Press. Scott Dixon, Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Juan Pablo Montoya and Paul Tracy also were mentioned.

Though he wasn’t named, Greg Biffle also would be welcomed. The 19-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series and champion of the Xfinity (2002) and truck series (2000) also expressed an interest.

Stewart and Evernham have compared the Superstar Racing Experience with the International Race of Champions. For 30 years, that circuit matched drivers from various auto racing disciplines in equally prepared in four races annually. The SRX field of a dozen drivers would mirror IROC, which Stewart said “left a big hole” after its 2006 demise.

Sebastien Bourdais, who now drives full time in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, raced the 2005 IROC season (and won at Texas Motor Speedway) during his run of four Champ Car titles. The IndyCar veteran said he also would be interested in SRX.

“I had the great pleasure and honor to race in one of the last seasons of IROC, and I had a great time,” Bourdais said Tuesday during a media availability ahead of IMSA’s Saturday race at Sebring International Raceway. “It’s always very enriching to race different kinds of stuff, different cars and different circuits and types of racing. Definitely be interested to (race SRX) if I was invited .”

Kyle Larson stays dominant on dirt with fourth World of Outlaws victory

By Nate RyanJul 14, 2020, 11:45 PM EDT
Kyle Larson remains mostly unbeatable in dirt racing this season.

Larson scored his fourth World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car victory in the past two months, outdueling Donny Schatz on a restart with three laps remaining Tuesday night to win at Attica (Ohio) Raceway Park.

He earned $10,000 for capturing the 40-lap main event in the Brad Doty Classic, which is named after the Sprint Car Hall of Famer.

It’s apropos because Larson, 27, is having a Hall of Fame-type season on dirt while barnstorming across various series, tracks and states in sprint cars and Midgets.

‘THEY’VE STUCK BEHIND ME’Kyle Larson comments on future, Outlaws plans

On Sunday, his No. 57 won the 30-lap main event at Sharon Speedway in the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions for his third victory during Ohio Sprint Speedweek. A week earlier, he dominated the 30th annual Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek with four victories in nine races.

Larson began focusing on dirt racing after being fired from Chip Ganassi Racing and placed on indefinite suspension by NASCAR for using a racial slur during an iRacing event.

Since finishing 10th in the World of Outlaws’ return May 8 at Knoxville Raceway from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Larson has nearly 20 victories and an Indiana Midget Week Championship. He had a streak of 10 consecutive Midget victories in the United States that included his breakthrough in the 2020 Chili Bowl.

According to Speed Sport Magazine journalist Jacob Seelman, Larson has an average finish of 2.0 since May 30 in his past 30 dirt starts, which include 17 victories and an eight-race winning streak in June.

Kyle Laron’s No. 57 triumphed for the fourth time this season Tuesday in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series (Trent Gower/World of Outlaws).