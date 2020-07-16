Pro Motocross schedule
ProMotocross.com

Pro Motocross announces nine-race 2020 schedule that begins Aug. 15

By Nate RyanJul 16, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship announced a nine-race 2020 Pro Motocross schedule that will begin Aug. 15 with the inaugural pro event at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

There will be five consecutive rounds (including the first motocross doubleheader at RedBud MX) to begin the season, which had been delayed multiple times by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

All events on the 2020 schedule will adhere to social distancing guidelines and health management protocols. Each round will be conducted in accordance with local and state ordinances, as identified between the event organizer and local officials.

Here’s the revised  Pro Motocross schedule of nine events this year:

Pro Motocross schedule 2020

–Loretta Lynn’s National, Aug. 15

–Washougal MX Park, Aug. 22

–Ironman National, Aug. 29

–RedBud MX, Sept. 5, Sept. 8

–Spring Creek National, Sept. 19

–WW Ranch National, Sept. 26

–Thunder Valley National, Oct. 3

–Fox Raceway National, Oct. 10

Here’s the release from the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (July 16, 2020) – Following extensive efforts by race organizers, local government and health officials, participants, sponsors, and series partners, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the intention to host a nine-round schedule to complete the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The season is scheduled to begin on August 15, with the inaugural professional event at famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The next eight rounds will take place at well-known venues ranging from Washougal MX Park in Washington to Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota. The 2020 series will also feature the first-ever Pro Motocross “doubleheader” at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan.

The first half of the season will open with five consecutive rounds. Following the debut of the Loretta Lynn’s National, the schedule will then travel to the scenic Pacific Northwest for the Washougal National, on August 22, before heading to the greater Indianapolis area for the Ironman National, on August 29. From there, Michigan’s legendary RedBud MX will give way to the season’s lone off weekend after it hosts a pair of races around the Labor Day holiday, on Saturday, September 5, and Tuesday, September 8. Racing will resume with the Spring Creek National in Minnesota, on September 19, before heading to Florida for the WW Ranch National, on September 26. The penultimate round of the championship will take place in Colorado with the Thunder Valley National, on October 3, before crowning a pair of champions in Southern California at the season-ending Fox Raceway National, on October 10.

All events on the 2020 Pro Motocross schedule will adhere to social distancing guidelines and health management protocols. Each round will be conducted in accordance with local and state ordinances, as identified between the event organizer and local officials.   The paddock will be closed to the general public, with access limited to properly credentialed parties only and facemasks required at all times.  Hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer stands will be placed throughout the venues and personal hygiene education signage will be prominent.

“While we continue to navigate through these challenging and continuously evolving times of the coronavirus pandemic, we are confident that we’ve developed the framework for a high-caliber championship schedule that can be successfully implemented,” said Roy Janson, MX Sports Pro Racing Competition Director. “Although we respect the unpredictability of scheduling any live events during these uncertain times and are sensitive to the hardships many people are going through, we remain committed to making our best effort to host the world’s most prestigious motocross championship. Thanks to the tireless and cooperative efforts of our event organizers, competitors, sponsors and partners, not to mention the ongoing communication alongside local officials, we have an opportunity to prioritize the health and well-being of everyone. We will conduct these events in a safe environment by implementing several policies, all in an effort to control as many variables as possible.”

Select events will feature limited spectator capacity, while others will be conducted exclusively for participants, professional and amateur, with attendance limited to crew members and family. All events will feature an amateur racing component, both before and after the professional race day. Ticketing and amateur race program information will be posted Monday, July 20, on the event websites.

“From the moment we faced our first bout of adversity surrounding the coronavirus we have diligently tried to find a way to make the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship a reality,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “Needless to say, it’s been a tumultuous year for everyone, and I think we’re on Plan ‘W’ by now. But we’re racers at heart, and our business is founded on bringing together fellow racers for some of the world’s most competitive and high-profile off-road motorcycle events. We know the motocross community is as passionate about this championship as we are, as it’s the lifeblood of the sport, and it’s been our goal to bring everyone, from riders to fans alike, the series they deserve. We’re confident that this schedule will accomplish that, and we look forward to providing the joy and sense of normalcy that American motocross can bring during these incredibly uncertain times.”

NHRA: Alexis DeJoria looks for greater strides in comeback season

Photo courtesy DC Motorsports/Alexis DeJoria
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 16, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Alexis DeJoria is ready to ride her ROKiT ship Funny Car again this weekend as the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series returns for its second consecutive weekend at Lucas Oil Raceway in suburban Indianapolis.

DeJoria is coming off a strong run at Indy this past weekend, the NHRA’s return to racing after nearly 4 ½ months off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeJoria advanced to the quarterfinals last Sunday before losing to former Funny Car champ and former Kalitta Motorsports teammate JR Todd.

Like the rest of her full-time peers, last weekend was DeJoria’s third race of the season. In the season opener at Pomona, California, she impressively reached the semifinals after a two-year layoff before suffering a first-round loss the following race at Phoenix.

She wants to pick up where she left off last Sunday by reaching the final round – and potentially winning – this weekend’s event back in Indy.

Indianapolis is a familiar and friendly place for DeJoria, who won the sport’s biggest race – the U.S. Nationals – there in 2014.

“I was really excited when I heard we would open at Indy,” DeJoria said of the NHRA’s decision to end its coronavirus hiatus at Indianapolis. “Winning the U.S. Nationals there was the high point of my career.

“As it kept getting closer, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. The night before our first test day, I couldn’t sleep because I was so excited. I was like a little kid.”

As is the case with many of her fellow competitors, DeJoria, driver of the DC Motorsports ROKiT Phones Toyota Camry Funny Car, understood why the NHRA stopped racing due to the pandemic, as well as the inability to have fans in the stands.

But it wasn’t easy.

“(The shutdown) was harder mentally than physically,” DeJoria said. “I loved this sport from the first day I saw it at 16. I had people tell me I might have picked the wrong season to come back, then we heard about schedule updates and those were shut down and at times, I just got really depressed. At times, I thought we might get shut down for the whole season.”

DeJoria spent much of the hiatus with her daughter, sheltering in place in their Austin, Texas home.

“Spending time with my daughter was the bright spot,” DeJoria said. “I tried to work out and stay in shape to be ready to go when the time can. I also worked on the simulator to stay sharp.

“Then we just tried to stay safe and quarantine. I know a number of people who tested positive. Some were really sick and had to be hospitalized and then there were others who appeared to have a cold.”

But the 42-year-old DeJoria also didn’t expect the hiatus to last as long as it did, 4 ½ months.

“We had tested quite a bit heading into the season and our ROKiT Phones Camry came out strong at Pomona and Arizona and I was feeling pretty good,” DeJoria told NBC Sports. “Then, all of a sudden, it was just shut down. That was really hard to take.

“So now we need to get back up to speed quickly. We’re a new team, but in many ways we aren’t. We’ve got a long history working together, but we’re still working on the new car and trying to put it all together.

“We got into Indianapolis on Thursday to do a couple of days of testing and were able to get some runs in. Then qualifying went well as we placed fifth and got a bonus point for running third-quick in the second round.

“Then on Sunday, we won first round and then in the second round, we just had a weird gremlin. The parachute came out early and that was the end of our day. It was unfortunate because we were set up to run a 3.97, which would have won the race. We’ve got another one (this) weekend and I’m really looking forward to it. I feel great in the car. It’s like I never left.”

There continue to be rumors that NHRA will be forced to further shorten the current season – it originally was a 24-race season, which has since shrunk to 18 races – due to the coronavirus. Among races reportedly in jeopardy are the season-ending World Finals at Pomona, California in mid-November, given the state of California’s pandemic stipulations, which were further restricted earlier this week.

DeJoria climbed out of the cockpit of her Funny Car following the 2017 season and went into  semi-retirement. That lasted for two seasons before she returned this year to drive and be part-owner of a Funny Car with two-time NHRA champ Del Worsham, who also serves as chief tuner for DeJoria’s car.

“When we formed DC Motorsports, we started running the car the week after the finals in Pomona last year, so at least we had a little experience together heading into the season,” Worsham told NBC Sports. “We had some early success in going to the semifinals in Pomona and then we just got parked (due to the virus following the Phoenix race).

“That definitely was tough as I thought we were just starting to get a little groove going. While we’re a new team, we’ve all worked together before as a crew and I’ve worked with Alexis both as crew chief and as a teammate (at Kalitta Motorsports) so we had some familiarity coming in so, luckily, we had some stuff to fall back on.

“Yet, I’m sure if we had run together for the last five years it would be a lot easier as we’re coming back at it. The car doesn’t run perfectly yet. We need all the runs we can get … Our biggest problem is we just need track time.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski